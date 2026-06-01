Stress can reveal parts of people that they keep hidden in calmer times. When someone feels overwhelmed, the carefully managed version of themselves starts to fall away.

The words they reach for to explain themselves in those moments can say a lot about how they are handling their emotions. In fact, you can tell how intelligent a person is by listening to what they say during the times when they are the most stressed out.

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Highly intelligent people tend to use language that reflects a different approach to difficulties. Instead of reacting purely from impulse, they tend to pause and focus on solutions. The words people use under pressure can reveal far more about their mindset than the polished things they say when everything is going smoothly. They don’t shut down or give up, but instead lean into the challenge of managing their discomfort in ways that actually add value to their lives.

You can usually tell how intelligent a person is by 10 phrases they say when they’re stressed

1. ‘I just need some space’

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Instead of staying in environments that are draining their energy or letting people get the worst of them when they’re at their breaking point, the smartest people use space to their advantage. When an intelligent person is stressed out, they recognize their need for time alone to decompress and aren't afraid to ask for it.

Even if it’s just taking a moment to go for a walk or spend time in nature, a study from Cornell University suggests that it can instantly reduce stress and anxiety.

2. ‘I know what I can control’

Cognitive reframing, which is defined as "a technique used to shift your mindset so you're able to look at a situation, person, or relationship from a slightly different perspective," is a huge part of how smart people manage their stress. Instead of focusing on the uncontrollable aspects of their situation, they shift their attention to what they do have the ability to manage.

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They may then jot down a to-do list, shifting to a more manageable mindset that helps them avoid living in a state of constant chaos. In many ways, this mental reframing also keeps them from procrastinating because they have a clear set of actionable habits to get out of the state of stress that many get stuck in.

3. ‘I’m done complaining’

Even though venting about stress and worry makes us feel better for a few fleeting moments, in the long run, chronic complainers end up rewiring their brains to be more negative. They’re making everything more stressful for themselves, especially if they’re not taking any action or doing anything differently after complaining.

However, intelligent people have the perspective to say “I’m done complaining” when something needs to change. They don’t get caught in the need for the instant comfort gratification of venting for too long, because they’d prefer to find a solution to their problems than to wallow in them.

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4. ‘No’

It seems simple and perhaps even cliché, but the smartest people manage stress by setting boundaries and protecting their energy. They know that they can’t keep saying yes to things that drain them or keep overextending themselves in search of constant validation from others.

At some point, they have to lean into the discomfort of self-advocacy if they want to relieve their stress and stop placing the needs of others ahead of their own.

5. ‘I just need a good night’s rest’

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Stress can negatively impact our sleep schedule and make us more exhausted during waking hours. However, as a study published in Neuron asserts, getting adequate sleep after a stressful day can promote recovery and enhance resilience.

We overlook it, but our rest and sleep are powerful buffers against the stress that daily life and work can spark. The most intelligent people are the most intentional about their sleep schedules and often go to bed earlier or spend more time resting after a hard day.

6. ‘I zoned out for a second’

According to an MIT study, zoning out can actually be good for your brain, as it serves as a mini refresh and reset when you’re stressed out. It not only improves mental clarity by processing information you don’t need right away, but it can also reduce stress when you don’t have the time or energy to mindfully regulate.

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Even if it’s not an intentional choice to zone out during a boring conversation or to daydream at home, intelligent people often subconsciously deal with stress in these ways.

7. ‘I need to unpack this’

The smartest people manage their stress and anxiety by getting to the root of it. By unpacking where their stress is coming from and directly addressing the cause for concern, rather than wasting time trying to reconcile with every small area of their lives, they can actually make a change.

Of course, it often takes reflection and alone time that the average person avoids to figure out where stress is coming from, on an honest level, but smart people make the space.

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8. ‘Let’s figure this out together’

Despite appreciating independent work and solitude, many intelligent people know that working collaboratively often helps with managing stress.

Especially when they can’t solve a problem on their own or are trying to resolve a conflict in a relationship, it often takes a phrase like “let’s figure this out together” to get people to actually get things done. Managing stress collaboratively as a shared problem can better support people’s well-being in most cases.

9. ‘I may not be thinking clearly’

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From disrupting our ability to plan ahead and clouding our critical thinking skills, stress often makes it harder to think clearly. While most people tolerate this kind of brain fog or misunderstand it, intelligent people have the perspective to admit that they may not be thinking clearly when they have a lot on their plates.

Studies have shown that brain fog can significantly alter someone’s quality of life, but when it’s recognized, accepted, and managed, it becomes a problem to fix rather than an inevitable experience.

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10. ‘This is unfamiliar’

Just because something is uncomfortable or uncertain doesn’t mean it’s bad. In fact, the most unfamiliar thing that prompts us to manage challenge and discomfort can be the most powerful for personal growth.

So, instead of saying “I can’t do this” or “I don’t know,” the smartest people manage their stress in such environments by simply saying, “This is unfamiliar.” They don’t give up. They just find a new way to approach issues and environments to better support themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.