Our home tells a story about who we are. I don’t know about you, but I love to have personal items on display. From my favorite books to art that speaks to me, my personality is loud and clear in my home.

Most women share this sentiment. However, men may feel a bit differently. If they live on their own, they can believe that decor doesn’t matter too much. Instead, they may opt for more practical items over items that show their personality. This can make them come across as boring or lacking personality. If you notice these specific things about a man’s house, he may be a total snooze.

You can tell when a man’s life is incredibly boring by noticing these 11 details in his home

1. He only has a TV for entertainment

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We’ve all walked into someone’s house and noticed the centerpiece of the living room was the television. While most of us have a TV in our homes, it’s not always the focal point. You may be able to tell that a man is boring by how little entertainment he has at home. If his sole source of fun is his TV, he might be incredibly boring. He may have a hard time entertaining himself and you.

Believe it or not, you can become dependent on TV. If a man is reliant on watching television for his sole source of entertainment, he may be incredibly boring. Every date night may look like getting takeout and becoming glued to the TV.

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2. The bookshelves are empty

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My bookshelves are my pride and joy in my home. I love displaying my favorite books with some special personal items for decor sprinkled in. I think they show off my personality well. If you walk into a man’s home and he has empty shelves, he may be incredibly boring. Instead of reading or decorating his home, he may have less appealing forms of entertainment.

A well-stocked library provides comfort. A man who chooses to keep his home bare may be missing out. It can also show that he lacks the depth that someone who values reading may have.

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3. The kitchen is bare

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Sometimes, a lot can be said about what a man has in his kitchen. I think the bare minimum a man should have in his home is an air fryer. If a guy has a completely bare kitchen, all signs point to him relying on takeout to keep himself fed. Of course, we don’t expect everyone to be the perfect home chef. However, if you can’t find a single pan in his home, you may be in for a boring relationship.

We may not realize how big an influence food has on our romantic relationships. Sharing a meal and bonding over these moments are special. If a man is not interested in experimenting with cooking and would rather order out for every date, he may be a bit boring.

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4. His furniture is old

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Picture this: you walk into a guy’s house, you've recently started seeing. He lives alone in his ideal bachelor pad. You want to get to know him more and know that personality shines through in someone’s home. He invites you to sit on his couch, and it’s a lumpy, old mess. That’s off-putting, right? Old furniture may be a sign that he doesn’t care about how he presents himself at home.

Vintage furniture has been a fixture in home design for years. However, there is a difference between a nice piece of furniture and one that is in decay. If a man doesn’t value the couch he sits on, he may not value putting effort into things that matter.

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5. There's no sign of a hobby

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We all need a hobby. This is a special way to blow off steam after a long day of work. We need to clear our minds, especially when life gets stressful. It can be as simple as doing a crossword puzzle at the end of the day. If a man’s home is bare of any form of entertainment, you may be able to assume he is going to be boring.

Having a hobby is tied to happiness and positive well-being. Hobbies give us a creative outlet. A man without one may be a bit boring.

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6. The decor is lacking

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Of course, a man doesn’t need to be a professional interior designer. However, a little bit of decor in his home goes a long way. Sometimes, it’s as simple as having some items they’ve collected over time on display. There are mental health benefits to home decor and architecture. Little things go a long way in boosting our overall well-being.

Environmental psychology is the study of how we interact with the physical space around us. When a home lacks decor, it can cause boredom and a lack of innovation. If a man’s home is bare, he may be boring.

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7. He has no personal items anywhere

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When I go to someone’s house, I want to get to know them more. I love seeing vacation photos on the wall or personal artifacts they’ve picked up over the years. When someone has no personal touch in their home, it can be seen as boring. They may not care much about what they do. Maybe we’ll go on to assume they don’t do anything at all.

Of course, we can’t expect everyone to decorate their home in the same way we do. However, if a man doesn’t show an ounce of his personality in his home, he may be boring. At least, he is likely reserved, which can make getting to know him difficult.

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8. The walls are bare

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Art is important. Having pieces on our walls can boost our mental health. When someone’s home lacks a work of art, it can be a sign that they are boring. Art provides mental stimulation that can make us tap into our emotions. Even something as simple as a poster from his favorite band can show personality in his space. If he has nothing, it could be a bad sign.

"Life can be stressful and overwhelming. If you cannot escape to nature to recharge, looking at art may be the best available option. Be it a vase of irises, a starry night sky, or charming berry wall art, it can transport you to a more idyllic and fantastical time and place. Scientists believe that simply appreciating creative works can alleviate stress, boost the immune system, and improve your mental health," says Jus for New York University.

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9. There is no formal dining space

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We all have different living situations. If someone lives in an apartment or a compact space, they may not have room for a formal dining space. If that is the case, they get a pass. However, if a man has room for a formal dining area but chooses to keep something less important there, or leaves a space empty because he doesn’t feel he needs a specific spot to eat, he may be boring. Without any formal dining space, it may be clear that he isn’t interested in using his home for entertaining.

He may be a professional at dining alone. Since he spends his evenings alone, he may feel most comfortable eating by himself in front of the TV. It may be a sign that he is boring.

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10. There's a lack of color

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Believe it or not, there is psychology behind the colors in our home. The color green can enhance creative thinking, while shades of blue and pastel colors promote relaxation. Reds give us a mental boost, encouraging strength in our lives. These are all scientifically backed facts. If a man has a drab home, it can be a sign that he is incredibly boring. Pops of color tell a story. Without them, it may be that this guy isn’t as interesting as he pretends to be.

Pale walls and boring furniture may be telling you everything you need to know about a guy like this. He might not be as fun as someone else would be.

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11. The fridge is empty

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There’s a stereotype about men that they rely on women to cook for them. This often comes from outdated gender norms that say women belong in the kitchen, while men should kick their feet up and relax. However, this isn’t always the case.

There are men out there who make sure they have groceries and take care of themselves. Unfortunately, some men rely too much on other people to feed them. This might mean ordering from delivery apps every night, or expecting a partner to come in and stock his fridge.

If a man has this attitude towards food preparation, he may be boring. You likely won’t enjoy fun nights cooking together. If you need a snack or a drink when at his place, good luck!

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.