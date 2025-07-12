Boss Creates Office 'Ten Commandments' & Makes Workers Do Push-Ups If They Can't Recite Them On Command

Unfortunately, bad bosses aren't uncommon, but one who decided to create a set of "ten commandements" for his office (and make employees who can't recite them do push-ups) may be one of the worst. Some bosses act like they own you. Instead of recognizing that a job is simply an agreement to follow reasonable instructions in exchange for pay, certain higher-ups seem to think they can make up rules as they go. And that's when things can get ridiculous, where you're forced to do an odd task and are left thinking, "I didn't sign up for this."

How would you feel if your boss made you do something that had nothing to do with your actual job? These days, it's common for some managers to treat employees like personal assistants, asking them to grab breakfast or run errands they never agreed to. But imagine how humiliating it would be if your boss took it a step further, demanding you to do push-ups in front of everyone in the office!

A worker claimed her boss demanded employees memorize his office 'ten commandments'.

In a since-deleted Reddit post, a disgruntled employee took to Reddit and sparked a discussion by sharing her disturbing workplace experience.

"Our boss is one of those who believes in productivity above everything," she wrote.

The manager came up with 10 high-productivity commandments that every employee needs to read out loud each morning. It’s already odd. This is an office, not the military. But she said that part didn't initially bother her.

"I was fine with that," she explained, "I even liked it, and some of it even made sense in different ways." But her opinion took a turn recently when her boss decided to make matters worse. Now, he picks a random employee, calls out a number, and expects them to recite the matching commandment on the spot.

Employees who fail to recite the office commandments on demand are forced to exercise.

What happens if you get it wrong? For men, the punishment is 10 push-ups. For women, it's 10 jumping jacks — done in front of the entire office. "I very much hate that," she wrote. "My job is not to remember a list or do push-ups just because." And to worsen her troubles, she added, "I [expletive] wear heels! Everyday."

The worker went on to say that she has very little free time and doesn't wish to waste it memorizing commandments. "But unfortunately, it's the only way out I'm seeing," she wrote. "Taking some company time and weekends to remember everything so not to be ashamed in front of my colleagues."

A study reported on by The CFO actually found that a whopping "26% of an employee’s day will be wasted on avoidable administrative chores, unnecessary tasks, and outdated ways of working." At this woman's company, additional wasted time is spent on these commandments, learning them, reciting them daily, and doing exercises when employees choose not to waste time learning them. It certainly seems counterproductive in the grand scheme of well, productivity for profit's sake.

She wrapped up the post by saying she's "pretty angry about it." She added, "Today I refused to do it," she wrote, "but I ended up doing some jumping jacks anyway." This, unfortunately, is her work reality from now on.

It is technically legal for bosses to ask you to do push-ups.

A user asked lawyers on Avvo, an online platform for legal advice, whether it's legal for a boss to make employees do push-ups.

"It is legal if applied generally," wrote Howard Hoffman, a labor attorney. "Although it could expose the employer to claims of workers' comp if someone is injured, and it could lead to disability discrimination claims."

If an employee can't comply due to a disability and ends up getting fired, a discrimination claim could move forward. Overall, the consensus among the lawyers seems to be that while an employer can ask you to do push-ups, they can't force you to. And if at any point you feel your rights are being violated, it's best to report the issue to your company's HR department.

The takeaway from the Reddit worker's disturbing story and the insight from a legal professional is this: If it's humiliating, it's probably time to quit. Yes, leaving a job is scary, especially when you're living paycheck to paycheck and decent work is hard to find. But you shouldn't stay in a job that doesn't treat you with basic respect.

Today it's push-ups; what will they make you do tomorrow? And as the lawyer explained, your legal options are limited. The best move is to remove yourself from such an environment and look for a workplace that values and respects you for what you were actually hired to do.