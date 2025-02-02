What Happy People Do On Vacation That Keeps Them Feeling Refreshed Long After The Trip Is Over, According To Psychology

People look forward to vacations as an escape from their reality and stepping out of their daily grind. However, according to a recent academic article published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the benefits of going on a vacation go much deeper than relaxation time.

Their psychological examination found that the positive effects of taking a vacation last much longer than many others thought; this is especially true when certain routines are at play during your time off. By fully disengaging from work, engaging in physical exercise, and setting aside time to decompress, vacationers have the ability to extend the effects of their time off even after they return to reality.

According to psychology, happy people who follow these 3 tips can keep themselves feeling refreshed long after they return from vacation:

1. Disengage from work

Psychological disengagement from work was one of the most significant findings in the research paper. The lead author of the study, Ryan Grant, explained that vacations offer an opportunity for people to mentally disconnect from their job-related stresses. When employees actively think or participate in anything work-related on vacation, the possible benefits that they can achieve are immediately diminished.

fokkebok | Canva Pro

“If you’re not at work but you’re thinking about work on vacation, you might as well be at the office," Grant stated. This emphasizes the crucial act of unplugging from work, not just physically but mentally.

The most successful vacations are the ones that take your mind away from work and immerse you in new experiences. Fully disengaging also helps you break the stress cycle. This allows you to have a chance to recharge both mentally and physically.

2. Break a sweat

We get it; the idea of doing any physical activity on vacation may seem absurd; after all, the purpose behind a vacation is to relax. However, physical activity is another key element to achieving higher levels of well-being and restoration.

You don’t have to overexert yourself and do high-intensity workouts. Instead, do anything that gets your heart rate up; that action will still achieve the benefits you need. A 2022 study even found that incorporating exercise into your vacation would not only help reduce stress and extend the benefits of being away, but it would improve your sleep, and that is one of the most restorative actions you can do for your body and mind.

Fun, immersive activities, such as snorkeling or exploring a new city by walking, are a form of engagement that wouldn’t normally be in your day-to-day routine. These activities won’t only improve your physical health but also your mental health. with the release of endorphins and stress relief.

3. Give themselves time to prep before leaving and time to decompress when they return

Chinnapong|Shutterstock

To achieve the full benefits of your vacation, you must keep in mind the time surrounding your trip. The academic paper indicated that it is crucial for maintaining well-being before and after your getaway. Before your trip, give yourself the time to prepare and pack, this prevents the stress of packing in a rush or trying to finish last minute tasks. By planning ahead, you give yourself the time to enjoy your vacation fully, even before it starts.

It is also equally important to give yourself some downtime after your vacation. The study suggests that taking a day or two off after getting back from your vacation to reacclimate to your normal routine can extend a sense of relaxation and keep your stress levels manageable.

It is clear that vacations are so much more than a well-needed break. They are also a powerful tool to improve your life. By fully disengaging from work, working up a sweat, and planning time to decompress, you have the ability to extend the effects of your vacation even after you return back to reality.

For the workaholics out there who might think otherwise, research proves that we perform better once we take care of ourselves. As Ryan Grant said, "We think working more is better, but we actually perform better by taking care of ourselves." So, make use of those vacation days and enhance your well-being; you deserve it.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.