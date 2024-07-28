Worker Says His Dream Job Is Having No Job — ‘We Always Get Underpaid & They Can Fire You Whenever They Want’

A man got candid about what his “dream job” would look like — and honestly, we’re all for it!

He shamelessly confessed his dream career involves sitting on the couch, eating snacks, and not answering to anyone.

The furniture store employee claimed that his dream job is having no job.

Brandon, who based on his uniform works at Havertys furniture store, kept it real in a TikTok video he filmed from his car describing what his dream job would look like.

“[People are] always asking me my dream job like I just like working ... I hate working,” he admitted. “I tell people all the time, bro, my dream job is to not have a job.”

Brandon added that he hates everything involved with having a job, from clocking in and waiting on paychecks to talking to managers, having meetings, and having colleagues.

"I hate everything about having a job," he emphasized. "I hate working this job. I hate working any job."

Brandon said the only job he would enjoy is a career as an actor or rapper since it wouldn’t “feel like a job.”

Despite the energy employees put into a job, Brandon stressed there is no guarantee a company will keep you around even after all your hard work.

"It's so crazy because your job [is] not really your job — it's just your turn," he said, "because, at the end of the [expletive] day, they can fire you whenever they [expletive] want to."

“If they get low on business, they can fire you, and they’re gonna call it a ‘lay off,” he continued.

Brandon expressed frustration that no matter how much he despises having a job, he depends on it to be able to live comfortably. However, he is hopeful that one day things will change, and he can achieve his dream career of not having one at all.

Most people resonated with Brandon’s feelings and admitted that they, too, would like to do nothing instead of having a job.

“Heavy on the ‘I hate working,’” one TikTok user commented.

“I want money but not a job,” another user wrote.

Like Brandon, many employed Americans are experiencing fatigue from their job. A MyBioSource survey found that even after taking some time off, 41% of workers were still experiencing work burnout.

This burnout stems from long hours spent working, little free time — and still not earning fair wages to get them through.

Approximately 31 million American workers are paid less than $17 an hour. In most states, this barely covers the cost of food, clothes, and rent.

The emphasis on hustle culture and living to work in America has sucked the joy out of most jobs that were once somewhat enjoyable, and many workers now find themselves struggling to stay afloat.

It can be difficult to be happy at a job where the simplest mistake can get you fired. Even if you are flawless at your job, you can be let go without warning and spend your life scrambling to stay financially stable.

Having no job means no pressure, stress, or back-breaking labor working for a company where you are just a number.

Maybe Brandon is onto something!

However, in the meantime, managers could work on making their employees feel valued and paying them what they deserve.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.