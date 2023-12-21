Woman Cries About Having To Go Find A Real Job — 'I Don't Want To Work, Just Give Me The Money'

Growing into maturity is something that’s inevitable. For most, it means having a job and making a living. Others try to avoid maturity and look for a career path that is more manageable for them in order to escape having a 9-to-5.

According to CNBC, the number one job Gen Zers want nowadays isn't in the professional realm; instead, they want to become influencers. Over 57% of Gen Z say they could easily go down that career path if given the opportunity.

Although some people are successful in achieving this influencer dream, the reality is that most struggle to make money off of their content.

Thickney (@thickneyy), an aspiring influencer with over 280,000 followers on TikTok, has caught the attention of over 20 million people for her posts about having to get a job.

Thickney posted videos about an experience she had during an interview that made her really upset.

After coming back from an interview, she explained what the hiring manager said to her that led to Thickney's distress.

“No, the job is easy. You just have to work seven days a week and be a slave for two years,” she claimed the recruiter said.

However, hearing about how much she needed to work made her upset. She then posted another TikTok of her silently screaming on the floor while her hands were on her throat, begging for her life to end.

Clearly an attempt at humor that many felt missed the mark, Thickney continued. “I gotta be a slave for two years y’all,” she said. “Kill me, please. I just want to go.”

Then another TikTok got posted, but the commenters were even more confused: Thickney was walking backward, repeating, “Wha da fu you mean twin?”

While this stunt was meant for attention, it didn't quite get the response she hoped, but under most humor is a shred of truth, and Thickney's resistance to conventional work wasn't a bit.

She posted another video of herself crying uncontrollably about not wanting to get a job.

At the beginning of the video, she asked her audience if she could be honest about how she was feeling and then got right into a tantrum. She was sitting on the floor and crying uncontrollably, asking for help.

Thickney pleaded with her followers, asking for money. “Please somebody, I don’t want a job; I don’t want to work.”

“Just give me the money! Omg!” She stated. What was surprising, however, commenters agreed with her and the sentiment that they would rather be homemakers than work.

With the "Trad Wife trend" growing on TikTok, the idea of foregoing work in favor of more traditional gender roles has taken root with many young people, but it's also possible they don't know what they are signing up for. Being burned out at work or by the prospect of work, young women are turning to this ideal without understanding the repercussions of pursuing this lifestyle in its true form.

Thickney made yet another video, begging TikTok and Boosie, the rapper, to give her money.

Still on the floor, crying, she begged TikTok to send her money.

"TikTok, please give me a million dollars right now; please, I need it,” she stated. “I don’t want a job. I cannot work for them.”

Then, she asked for the rapper Boosie to go live and give her a thousand dollars.

“Where is Boosie at? I need a thousand dollars, Boosie, please. I will put it on live for a thousand dollars, Boosie please," she said, still crying her eyes out.

After this bizarre journey of documenting her tantrum about not wanting a job, there is no resolution, at least not yet. She does continue to post daily content about her life, however.

Comedic on the surface, it's important to stress that while it's natural to feel overwhelmed about the prospect of a 40-hour work week, promoting conservative gender roles as an "out" is not the answer.

Instead, work with a career coach or counselor to address burnout concerns and find a role that suits your gifts and talents. Who knows — being a successful influencer might be on the horizon!

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.