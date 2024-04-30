Worker Admits She Sees Her Boss As A ‘Clown’ For Caring So Much About Her Job

She's not willing to sacrifice her health & wellbeing for her 9 to 5.

Written on Apr 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Bored woman working remote job Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock
Advertisement

With such a large societal emphasis on work, it often feels impossible not to tie our identities to our jobs. We learn early on that our pathway in life is tied to the career we dream of. From kindergarten to college, we're told to “dream big” (but only if it makes you money). 

But post-pandemic shifts and the younger generations' desire for a healthy work-life balance have started challenging those traditional ideals. People have begun to realize that their jobs truly don’t mean as much as those around them and often aren't worth the stress they cause. 

Advertisement

One worker admitted she views her boss as a ‘clown’ for being so invested in her job. 

Content creator Ciara Ruffalo recently admitted on TikTok that she has stopped tying her identity to her job — and finds her peers silly for doing so. “I do look at my boss like a clown because she cares so much about things happening [at work],” she said. 

@byobbyci

not giving a fuck is part of working you wage 💅🏼 we got better things to worry about

♬ original sound - ciara | 9 to not for me

RELATED: Burnout Coach Tells Salaried Employees To 'Go Home' After 40 Hours — 'Nothing Is Truly Urgent At A Corporate Job'

Advertisement

Not only are people struggling to find fulfillment in their work lives, but they’re also finding it difficult to even find a healthy work environment to get a paycheck — with almost 20% of employees reporting they feel “miserable” at work and over 60% saying they’re “detached.” 

If you’re looking to start a family, travel, or simply maintain a daily routine at home, you need money to support yourself. However, even for those who spent years — and thousands of dollars — getting a degree, it’s become nearly impossible to get a paycheck that allows you to live comfortably. So, why burn yourself out and sacrifice your physical and mental health for a job that’s not truly helping you to thrive? 

On hard days or when things go wrong, Ruffalo reminds herself that it’s just ‘not that deep.’

“Even if stuff goes wrong, I just don’t care,” she admitted. “This is just not my livelihood, and I’m here for a paycheck.” 

While she and other creators on TikTok have been criticized for “quiet quitting” at work, she’s unabashedly honest about why she does it. There are more important things in life than the problems that occur at work — “It’s just not that serious.”

Advertisement

“We’re not saving lives," she added, "so can we please just relax.” 

@byobbyci

stg 9 to not for me is my motto

♬ original sound - ciara | 9 to not for me

RELATED: Boss Stunned When Employee Quits After Being Scheduled To Work During A Pre-Paid, Pre-Approved Vacation

Like many other people in the workforce today, she views her job as simply a means to a paycheck. Fulfillment comes from her personal life. 

“I’m working for my dream life outside of my job,” she explained. “That consists of waking up, going to the gym, and then going to a craft store … that’s all I really want to do with my life.” 

Advertisement
@kcwiththegravy #stitch with @Elly | Corporate Millennial and you can thank the Puritans (this ish needs a reevaluation). #booktok #therefusalofwork #quietquitting #hereforthepaycheck #millennialworker #millennialworklife #worklifebalance #capitalism #corporateamerica #industrialrevolution #workersrights #fairpayforall ♬ original sound - KC

Reading an excerpt from “The Refusal of Work” by David Frayne, another TikTok creator, emphasized just how work-driven our society has become. 

“In the traditional or pre-capitalist society, work was only tolerated insofar as it was necessary," she read. "Work has not always been at the center of society's moral, cultural, and political life."

Related Stories From YourTango:
Worker ‘Concerned’ After His Boss Was Upset He Didn’t Tell Anyone He Would Be Out Sick For The Day
Woman Explains Why Workers Who Are ‘Good At Their Job’ And A ‘Pleasure To Work With’ Never Get Promoted
Employee Told They 'Should Have Prepped Earlier' After Asking For The Day Off When Their Dog Passed Away Unexpectedly

Now, however, our ability to work is ingrained in our personal self-worth, societal expectations, and survival. From social policy regulations to food stamps — work has sadly become a pillar of one’s ability and worthiness as a human. 

Advertisement

So, if you’re simply working your job for a paycheck or doing the “bare minimum” to get paid, don’t let societal norms of “hustle culture” persuade you to do more. You’re doing the necessary work needed to sustain yourself and provide for the personal life that truly fulfills you.

RELATED: Gen Z Worker Says His Goal Is To ‘Descend The Corporate Ladder’ To Avoid Spending His Salary On Therapy Due To Job Stress

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.  