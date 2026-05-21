High-class women don't just dress well or make a certain amount of money. While money and appearances may be important to them, being high-class is a mentality.

From how she treats others to what she does in her spare time, a woman's behavior says a lot about her. Women with good manners look high-class nowadays, no matter how much money they make, because treating others with respect never goes out of style. These self-aware women know that no one is perfect, including themselves, but that everyone can be their best selves if they want to.

Women with these 10 manners look high-class nowadays, no matter how much money they make

1. Speaking calmly and clearly

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It's not always easy to get a handle on your emotions. Learning to keep your cool in a tense situation is a skill few people master. But women who speak calmly and clearly look high-class, no matter how much money they make.

Wanting to resolve conflict as smoothly as possible, she refuses to make matters worse by coming off as disrespectful. Keeping her tone calm and collected, she does her best to approach people with grace and respect. It's hard, but according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, disrespect leads to greater aggression than being disliked. This is why she's always careful with what she says and how she speaks. While it's tempting to say what's on her mind, playing it safe is always her best bet.

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2. Treating service workers with respect

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Not everyone is respectful to service workers. From waiters to customer service representatives, some people enjoy having power over those in a less powerful position. Because treating people in these jobs has become so common nowadays, women who treat them respectfully, no matter how frustrated they may be, always look classy.

No matter how inconvenienced or unsettled these women are, they refuse to take it out on those around them. This isn't always easy, especially when things don't go their way, but they live by the Golden Rule and are well aware that how you treat others says more about you than anything else.

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3. Listening actively when others speak

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It's feeling more and more like nobody listens to one another anymore. So caught up in their own world, friends and family don't know how to check in with each other. However, high-class women still know how to listen. Whether they're having a conversation with a friend, family member, their partner, or a coworker, they ask questions and pay close attention to the answers.

Digging deep and showing compassion, these women make everyone around them feel at home. In turn, this level of engagement benefits them by keeping them on track to resolve issues more quickly and strengthen their most important bonds.

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4. Avoiding oversharing

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It's tempting to confide in those around you. Feeling overwhelmed and alone, many are taught that keeping everything locked in is the number one reason mental health becomes worse. However, while this may be the case, it's important to think carefully before oversharing.

From sharing trauma to sharing problems in relationships, oversharing can cause unnecessary discomfort or stress for all parties involved. From tense friendships to awkward relationships, it isn't always wise to emotionally react on instinct. Classy women know this, which is why she avoids oversharing at all costs.

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5. Arriving on time

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Everyone knows someone who's always late. Whether they're attending a wedding or meeting a friend for lunch, these people can never seem to get the timing right. Viewing this as unproblematic, they continue their behavior because they don't think it's really a big deal.

But as Julie Jarett Marcuse, Ph.D., explained, "Being late expresses disrespect. It implies other priorities. No one likes to wait for someone, wondering if the person is challenging or forgetting them."

This is why high-class women always arrive on time. No matter how busy they are, they're considerate of those around them. They make sure to wake up on time or, at the bare minimum, notify the person who expects them of any unavoidable delays.

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6. Practicing good phone etiquette

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These days, it's hard to avoid spending at least some time each day scrolling on your phone. That being said, just like anything in life, there's a time and a place for unwinding on your phone.

Women who are aware of the need for balanced phone use are seen as high-class nowadays because they realize that the people in their presence are more important than funny Instagram reels. If they are at dinner with their in-laws or at a gathering with a mix of friends and acquaintances, they make those people their priority, well aware that there will be plenty of time to check their texts and social media later.

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7. Going out of their way to make people feel welcomed and included

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Everyone's been in that awkward position before. They're sitting there chatting with coworkers or family, only to feel like the odd one out. When you receive zero acknowledgment or respect, it's easy to feel disrespected.

Positive psychology coach Diane E Dreher, Ph.D., explained, "Since our cognitive frames include ourselves, when people act disrespectfully toward others, they diminish everyone, including themselves."

High-class women with good manners respect themselves and those around them. This is why they go out of their way to welcome and include everyone. While some may call them extra, they can't help themselves. Hyper-aware of their surroundings and of others' feelings, they refuse to let anyone feel left out.

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8. Texting thoughtfully

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People are often in a rush when they're sending a text. Not thinking twice, they likely say the first thing on their mind. While there's nothing inherently wrong with that, not being thoughtful about what you send to others can be a slippery slope, as messing up or accidentally hurting someone else's feelings is all too easy and can quickly land you in hot water.

Women who look high-class always engage in thoughtful texting. They aren't only careful with the words they choose in person, but also with those they send to others. Never wanting to accidentally hurt someone or say something they don't mean, they take their time and double-check before hitting send.

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9. Avoiding gossip as entertainment

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There's nothing wrong with enjoying a little gossip from time to time. After having a chaotic day at work, it can be a relief to know that your life isn't the only one that's a hot mess. However, as nice as it may feel in the moment, engaging in gossip as entertainment can quickly turn sour.

From becoming obsessed to saying or doing the wrong thing, gossip is more dangerous than people realize. As therapist Hannah Rose, LCPC, explained, "When we gossip, we are fertilizing our minds with toxicity and judgment. We are much more likely to scrutinize ourselves when we are busy scrutinizing others."

This is why women who avoid gossip look high-class. Call them boring, but they don't want the toxicity that comes along with it.

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10. Staying curious and educated

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The last thing women who look high-class do is stay curious and educated. These women know that true class starts with the mind. They know that staying curious and educating themselves about people and important current topics is an important way to stay in touch with the world around them, rather than being solely focused on themselves.

While reading and doing your own research may take more time than most people would like in these times when we have instant access to sound bites, they are critical actions to take if you want to be a truly informed person who understands both sides of important issues and appreciates where other people are coming from.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.