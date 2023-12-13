Sick of the same old productivity advice?

Let’s try something different.

Here are 7 tiny behaviors that will make you more productive than 95% of people:

1. Stop trying to be disciplined.

We can often berate ourselves for being lazy.

We’re frustrated when we continually procrastinate. But it’s not that we lack discipline.

We apply so much pressure to perform that we overwhelm ourselves.

Instead of trying to improve, just focus on the next, easy step. That’s all you need to do.

Make it super easy.

Write a line.

Put on your running shoes.

Write one message to a potential client.

Do what you need to do, but take a tiny action.

This will give you momentum, and people will wonder how you’ve become so ‘disciplined.’

2. Honor your natural rhythm.

Forget the gurus, and listen to what works for your body.

This becomes clearer to you when you live healthier, though, so don’t come to rely too heavily on your overly stimulated body as an indicator of what’s best.

But if you tend to work better in the evenings, forget Nathan the life coach this time and do what comes with less forcing.

3. Don’t set goals without assigning a system.

Writing out my goals is an invigorating process.

More than anything, it keeps my attention on the exciting things that are possible in my life.

If I want a goal to become a reality, I always assign a system to that goal.

If your goal doesn’t have a system, you will not achieve that goal.

If I want to write and complete a book, I design a system for its creation.

This would look like writing 2,000 words daily from 10 am to 12 pm without distraction using the Pomodoro technique with an accountability partner.

Anything is possible with the correct system attached.

4. Regularly shake the stress out of your hips.

Much of our accumulated stresses and concerns are not floating around in our heads.

Thinking this makes us insecure.

The most productive people have a dirty little secret: Instead of crying, they throw on some dubstep and gyrate like a crazed ape.

They unlock their hips and can’t help breaking into a massive grin at the sense of relief and boundless creativity that rewards them.

5. Outsource work you don’t need to do.

Most will never subcontract jobs because they are too precious about how they want the work done, or they can’t understand valuing their time as money spent.

If you’re spending time on tedious tasks, what else could you do that is higher leverage, given your talents?

Use Upwork or Fiverr and pay others to create more time.

Productivity isn’t about how busy you are.

It’s about the results you produce under your management.

6. Spend more time in the same place.

If we keep changing our environment, we diminish our attention towards any one thing.

When I write, and especially if I’m in a good productive flow, I keep going if I can.

I don’t leave the scene.

I stay there with my butt firmly planted on the seat.

I take some breaks to stretch, but if I stay in the same place, I’m more likely to produce more.

7. Enjoy the pain.

Many of us are overly obsessed with feelings.

We need to be in the ideal mood to do things.

‘It’s important for our creativity,’ we say.

But this mindset is blocking your potential.

How come?

Because on the other side of discomfort and even pain is opportunity in the form of insane physical reserves and outer-worldly creative potential.

If you can find a strange love for pain, you will do more.

You will become a maniac that others can only watch in awe.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium . Reprinted with permission from the author.