Is It You, Or Have They Blocked You? How To Tell If Someone's Given You The Digital Cold Shoulder

So, you're texting your friend or crush, and suddenly, radio silence. No response. Days go by, and you're left wondering, "Did they block me?" It's a thought that has crossed the minds of many of us, and the uncertainty can be quite unsettling.

But don't worry, I'm here to help you figure out if someone has actually blocked you, or if they're just taking a break from their phone.

Being blocked on social media or messaging apps can be frustrating and confusing, especially if you are unsure if that is actually what has happened, and trust me when I say, you're not alone in feeling this way.

First things first, let's break it down by platform. The signs of being blocked can vary depending on whether it's happening on a social media platform, messaging app, or even a good ol' fashioned phone call.

How to Know if Someone Blocked You

1. How to know if someone blocked you on Facebook

Ah, the social media giant where friendships are forged and sometimes severed. If you're trying to figure out if you've been blocked on Facebook, here are some telltale signs:

You know for a fact that you both have mutual friends, but suddenly, those connections have disappeared. If you can't see your mutual friends on their friends list, it might be a sign that you've been blocked. Messages won't go through: You've sent a heartfelt message, but it never gets that "Seen" status. In fact, it just hangs there, waiting for eternity. If your messages aren't being delivered, it could be another sign that you've been blocked.

2. How to know if someone blocked you on Instagram

A picture is worth a thousand words, but what if you can't see those pictures anymore? Here's how to know if you've been blocked on Instagram:

Your direct messages are left on "Sent" status, and you never get a reply. If your messages aren't being seen or responded to, it could be a sign that you've been blocked. They don't show up in search results: You try to search for their username, but it's like they've disappeared into thin air. If you can't find their profile through search, it might mean they've blocked you.

3. How to know if someone blocked you on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the popular messaging app that connects us all, but what happens when that connection is severed? Here's how to know if you've been blocked on WhatsApp:

You used to see their profile picture and status updates, but now it's just a blank space. If you can't see their profile information anymore, it's possible they've blocked you. Calls go unanswered: You try to call them, but it never connects. If your calls aren't going through or being answered, it might be another sign that you've been blocked.

4. How to know if someone blocked you on iMessage

Apple uses its own text messaging service to keeps the iPhone users connected. Wondering if you've been blocked on iMessage? Look for these clues:

Your messages used to be blue, but now they're green. If your iMessages have switched to SMS messages, it could indicate that you've been blocked. No "Delivered" or "Read" receipts: You've always had those handy "Delivered" and "Read" receipts, but suddenly they're gone. If your messages aren't showing any status updates, it's possible that you've been blocked.

5. How to know if someone blocked you on TikTok

The world of dance challenges and viral videos might feel less fun if someone blocks you. Here's how to know if you've been blocked on TikTok:

When trying to visit their profile, you're greeted with a "This account does not exist" message or a "User not found" error. If you can't access their profile, it's possible they've blocked you. No notifications from them: If you used to receive notifications about their content, and suddenly those notifications stop, it might be another sign that you've been blocked.

6. How to know if someone blocked you on Snapchat

The realm of disappearing messages and snaps can become a bit confusing when you suspect you've been blocked. Here's how to know if you've been blocked on Snapchat:

You try to send a snap or chat message, but you're greeted with a "Failed to send" error. If your messages aren't going through, it's possible they've blocked you. No viewable story: If you used to see their story and now it's gone, it could be another indication that you've been blocked.

7. How to know if someone blocked you on Twitter

The platform of 280-character thoughts and discussions can be a place where people block others too. Here's how to know if you've been blocked on Twitter:

When trying to visit their profile, you see a "You are blocked from following @username and viewing @username's Tweets" message. If you can't view their tweets or profile, it's a clear sign they've blocked you. Unable to follow or interact: If you can't follow them, like or retweet their tweets, or reply to their tweets, it's another indication that you've been blocked.

8. How to know if someone blocked you on Discord

The chat platform where gaming and communities thrive can also be a place where people choose to block others. Here's how to know if you've been blocked on Discord:

If you can't see their online status or game activity anymore, it might be a sign that you've been blocked. Can't add them as a friend: You try to send a friend request, but it never goes through or is never accepted. If you can't add them as a friend, it's another indication that you've been blocked.

9. How to know if someone blocked you in Android text messages

While not an app like the others, it's still possible to be blocked through regular text messages. Here's how to know if you've been blocked on Android text messages:

If your text messages don't show a "Delivered" status, it might be a sign that you've been blocked. Calls go straight to voicemail: If your calls are going straight to voicemail without ringing, it's possible they've blocked you.

If you are still unsure if someone has blocked you, you can try reaching out to mutual friends or contacts to ask if they have heard from the person in question. They may be able to provide insight into whether or not the person has blocked you, or they may be able to put you in touch with the person directly.

If you feel comfortable doing so, you can also try reaching out to the person directly to ask why they have blocked you. However, keep in mind that they may not respond, and even if they do, they may not provide a clear answer. It is important to respect their decision and their boundaries, even if you do not agree with them.

Now, I know what you're thinking: "These signs seem pretty clear, but what if they're just taking a break from social media or their phone?"

And you're right. Sometimes, it's not about being blocked. People can be busy, going through a rough patch, or simply taking a much-needed digital detox.

It can be easy to feel hurt or rejected when someone blocks you, but there are many reasons why someone might do this that have nothing to do with you personally. So, before you jump to conclusions or start obsessively trying to make contact with them again, consider these alternative explanations.

Reasons it may seem like someone blocked you when they haven't

1. They might be taking a break.

It's not uncommon for people to take breaks from social media or messaging apps. Give them some time, and they might resurface, ready to reconnect.

2. Their account could be deactivated.

If you can't find someone's profile, it could be because they've temporarily deactivated their account, not necessarily because they've blocked you.

3. Network or technical issues.

Sometimes, messages don't get delivered or calls don't connect due to network or technical issues. Before assuming the worst, consider that there might be a problem with the platform itself or the person's device.

If you are consistently being blocked by multiple people or if you find that your interactions with others often lead to conflict or misunderstandings, it may be worth reflecting on your communication style and considering ways to improve your relationships with others.

In the end, whether you've been blocked or not, it's important to remember that life goes on.

People come and go, but you're still here, and there are plenty of others out there who would love to connect with you. So, chin up, take a deep breath, and remember that there's a whole world of people waiting to meet someone as awesome as you.

Executive Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, is a writer, former family law mediator, and recognized expert on relationships and conflict resolution. Her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN, Bustle, Parents and more.