Scientists have been doing some pretty important research these days. They are waking up early, heading to the office, and putting in some real work to make these groundbreaking discoveries. Their latest breakthrough? Figuring out the traits of beauty in a woman and which face is the most attractive in the world.

Who is the woman deemed the most scientifically beautiful in the world? The answer is Amber Heard. This isn’t too big of a surprise as her face is the perfect example of the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi rule.

This is the perfect ratio combo between the chin, lips, eyes, nose, eyebrows, jaw, and face shape. Amber Heard's features fall at 91.85% on this scale.

Research has consistently shown that facial symmetry plays a significant role in attractiveness judgments, showing that attractiveness ratings increase when symmetry is enhanced and decrease when symmetry is reduced in individual faces. However, it's important to note that beauty remains complex, and while certain proportions might be associated with attractiveness across cultures, individual preferences, cultural standards, and unique features all contribute to what makes someone beautiful.

Dr. Julian De Silva of The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London points out the people who have the best features. So, if you are ready to start comparing your looks to the stunning women of the red carpet (you probably already do this anyway), here are the most beautiful features out there.

Women who have these specific facial features are often seen as more beautiful, according to research:

1. Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows

2. Scarlett Johansson’s dreamy eyes

3. Amber Heard’s perfect nose

4. Emily Ratajkowski’s lips

5. Amber Heard’s chin

Voila! Combine those gorgeous features, and you have a near match for Amber Heard herself.

Want to see how your features measure up? First, print out a passport-style photo of yourself on A4 paper. Now, you’re going to measure your different facial features to get your golden ratio score percentage.

To measure your nose:

Measure the length of your nose from the widest point of the nostril. Then, measure the width from the widest point.

Divide the length by the width. If the number is bigger than 1.618, divide 1.618 by your nose ratio. If the number is smaller than 1.618, then divide the nose ratio by 1.618

To measure your eyebrows:

Figure out the length of your arch by measuring the eyebrow from the nose end to the arch in a straight line. Get the full length by measuring the eyebrow from that same end to the opposite end in a straight line.

Divide these findings. If it is bigger than 1.618, then divide by the eyebrow ratio. If smaller, divide by 1.618.

To measure your lips:

Measure the lips from end to end and then divide the length of the lips by the width of the nose. If your lips are perfect, the number will be 1.618.

Research shows that self-perceived attractiveness, self-confidence in appearance, and body-esteem all significantly predict overall self-esteem, demonstrating that how you feel about yourself matters just as much as any objective feature. Whether your features align with the Golden Ratio or not, embracing your unique characteristics and carrying yourself with self-assurance creates a magnetic presence that no formula can fully capture.

Beauty is influenced by countless factors, including personality, expression, kindness, and the energy you radiate. While these scientific insights into facial features are intriguing, remember that true attractiveness comes from celebrating what makes you distinctly you, nurturing your self-confidence, and letting your inner light shine through in everything you do.

