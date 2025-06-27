What The World's Most Scientifically Handsome Man Looks Like

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been making waves in Hollywood since he gained notoriety portraying John Lennon in "Nowhere Boy" back in 2009. And although his artistry has been praised by fans and critics alike for his diversity in roles from action blockbusters like "Godzilla" to sweeping period pieces like "Anna Karenina" and "Nosferatu," it's been his marriage to director Sam Taylor-Johnson that has kept lips flapping. Even after 13 years together, the 23-year age gap seems to be the hottest topic when it comes to the A-lister, until now, perhaps.

Advertisement

After 16 years starring in hit movies, Aaron has a new title to add to his resume, and many fans think this one has been a long time coming. The father of two now holds the title of world's most scientifically handsome man as defined by the golden ratio.

In 2025, Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned the title of most handsome man in the world, according to science.

Fred Duval | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic and plastic surgeon, shared in an Instagram post that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world. "The 34-year-old actor was found to be 93.04% accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi," he said, "which measures physical perfection."

In ancient Greece, the golden ratio was used as a measure of beauty, using symmetry and mathematics. The actual formula is much more math-y than any of us need to know, but suffice it to say, Aaron's face, were it analyzed for structure based on everything from eyebrow distance from hairline to the length and width of his nose, would come closer to perfection than any other celeb right now.

Dr. De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, used the latest computerized mapping techniques to conclude that the overall shape of Aaron's face reached 99.2% perfection. "The width and length of his nose is [sic] almost perfect, too, at 98.9%," he said. "He also has a beautiful sculpted chin, which scored well at 95%."

Advertisement

Most fans agreed with Aaron Taylor-Johnson's most beautiful man title, although the rest of the list held some stiff competition.

The doctor claimed all of Aaron's scores were A-level except for his eye spacing at 89%, the gap between his nose and lip at 89.6%, and his lips at 86%. Nonetheless, Dr. De Silva still said that "Aaron was the clear winner when all the elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."

From second place to tenth, other honorable mentions in the list were: Lucien Laviscount, Paul Mescal, Robert Pattinson, Jack Lowden, George Clooney, Nicholas Hoult, Charles Melton, Idris Elba, and Shah Rukh Khan.

A Reddit community called r/VindictaRateCelbs had mixed feelings about Aaron's beauty, although the majority did agree that his looks were high on a scale of 1 through 10. "Aging like fine wine, 9 out of 10," a user said, "I love the longer hair on him too." Another user confirmed his beauty, but thought it was average for Hollywood:

"He's handsome," they wrote. "High 6, just scraping 7. It's just that he's decently good-looking, but doesn't stand out very much from the crowd of actors if you ask me. He has great cheekbones, but aside from his eyes, it looks like his other facial features are underwhelming in comparison."

Advertisement

And there were users who went beyond, demonstrating their desire for him in over-the-top comments. "10 out of 10," they said. "Perfect facial features and great build. He's the most attractive man in the world to me. I would chop off at least three of my toes for 10 minutes alone."

Who's the most handsome man according to popular opinion?

Beauty encompasses much more than calculating the perfection of someone's face, however. Sometimes, a man's charm and voice matter just as much. The latter is the key reason behind Sam Elliott being chosen as the most beautiful-looking man of all time in a Quora discussion.

Best known for his cowboy persona in Western genre movies such as "Tombstone," "The Quick and the Dead," and "The Shadow Riders," the deep-voiced actor still gets appreciation for his rugged look and thick mustache. And let's just all take a moment to bask in that amazing head of hair.

Advertisement

s_bukley / Shutterstock

"We had this discussion at work about 20 years ago," a user said. "I said Sam Elliott. The men all said, 'Who?' The women all said, 'Oh, yes.'"

Ranker threw their own survey into the mix, and over 84,000 users weren't shy about their choice of Chris Hemsworth, followed closely by Chris Evans. These two didn't even make it into DeSilva's top ten!

Advertisement

At the end of the day, only one thing rings true, however. Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. All these actors are undeniably attractive, whether you're measuring the length of their chin or the width of their face. Perhaps what we should garner from all of this is that, despite Aaron's shortcomings in eye spacing (I'm saying this with absolute sarcasm, regardless of the actual results), maybe what really makes anyone beautiful is their ability to be uniquely themselves.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.