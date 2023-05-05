Amber Heard Is Reportedly Living In Spain With Her Daughter—Locals In A Town Where She Was Seen Partying Discuss Her New Life

Regardless of what side you fall on, the explosive trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was nothing if not messy.

Heard has kept a low profile since agreeing to settle the lawsuit in December 2022 after dropping her appeal to the original June 2022 verdict. But according to a European newspaper, she's taken laying low to a whole new level in recent months.

Amber Heard has been spotted living in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh.

Heard has spent quite a bit of time in Spain in the past, having posted several snaps of her travels in the country on her Instagram profile. Recently, video clips have also circulated on TikTok which purportedly show Heard enjoying the Spanish nightlife.

Heard has reportedly been living in a 2.8 million Euro home on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca.

Mallorca has long been a retreat for the rich and famous — Hollywood legends Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have called the island's town of Valldemossa home since 2000.

It seems another star has followed in these luminaries' glamorous footsteps — reportedly, Amber Heard "quit Hollywood" to move to Spain in order to flee the uproar of her trial with Depp and chill out on the island paradise, which sits in the Mediterranean Sea about 125 miles off the coast of Spain.

Heard reportedly lives near the town of Costitx, a tiny burgh with a population of 1,270, so small that nearly everyone in town has already gotten to know her. "She's like everyone else," the town's grocer, Miguel, told Spanish newspaper El Mundo. "She buys fruit and vegetables, speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent, and is very polite, she always says good morning to us."

Heard's digs came with a 2.8 million Euro price tag — a bit more than $3 million — when it was up for sale prior to her renting it. It's a far cry from the $1.1 million payday she received from selling her home in Yucca Valley, California in July of 2022, and it's unknown what will happen once Heard has to begin paying her $1 million settlement to Johnny Depp. But for now, Heard's move to Mallorca has afforded her a far quieter life than in Hollywood.

The Spanish town is so small that most people don't even know who Amber Heard is.

The grocer went on to say that Costitx locals love Heard, and mostly have no idea who she is, and that's reportedly exactly how Heard wants it. "Everyone here treats her like one of the others. In fact, she has been in this town for months without anyone knowing," the grocer went on to say.

Miguel and his business partner recognized the actress right away — and they're surely not the only ones, given the international media circus that surrounded Heard's trial with Depp. But he says "We don't bother anyone here, everyone lives their own lives and we don't mess with the people who come," making it the perfect getaway for someone like Heard.

Even townspeople who do know who Heard is and are aware of her presence mostly refuse to discuss it, according to El Mundo. Asked where her house is located, two women on the street told the paper, "It's just that we don't want to bother her."

Amber Heard has even been living in Mallorca under an assumed name — 'Calamity Jane.'

Since Amber Heard quit Hollywood to move to Spain, she's made her home in Costitx's most-famous villa — her house belongs to the powerful Munar family, who ruled Mallorcan politics for quite some time. The family's political star, Maria Antònia Munar, was the top figure in Mallorcan politics for 12 years until she was imprisoned on corruption charges.

The house Heard now lives in was built by Munar in 2020 following her release from prison, and stands out against the historic buildings that surround it. To deflect the attention, Heard reportedly rented it under an assumed name — Martha Jane Cannary, the birth name of legendary gun-toting Wild West woman "Calamity Jane." Definitely an evocative choice for a woman who's just spent years fighting in court.

By all accounts, it's worked out for her, though. Her quiet life is said to include daily playtime with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh — rumored to be fathered by Elon Musk—at the town's playground each afternoon. And while she has been spotted at one of Mallorca's beaches with her rumored girlfriend, Scottish-American blogger Eve Barlow, as well as another old flame, cinematographer Bianca Butti, Heard mostly flies under the radar in Costitx.

That surely will change once Heard's next movie "Aquaman 2" finally reaches its long-delayed release date of December 20, 2023. But for now, according to an unnamed source, Heard isn't exactly rushing to leave the peace and quiet of Costitx. "I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood," the source said, "but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project."

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.