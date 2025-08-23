Meet The British Woman Scientists Say Has The ‘Perfect’ Face

In 2012, Florence Colgate was dubbed "Britain's Most Beautiful Face," and there was even science to back up the 'perfect face' claim. 

As the winner of a Britain-wide beauty contest sponsored by Lorraine Cosmetics, Colgate has mathematically perfect looks, according to statistics reported by the Daily Mail.

Not only was the then-18-year-old's visage deemed perfectly symmetrical, but she is said to have the "optimum ratio" between her mouth, eyes, chin, and forehead. 

Meet the British woman scientists say has the 'perfect’ face:

For example, scientists say that in a perfectly proportioned face, the distance between the eyes would be 46 percent of the whole width of the face. 

Colgate's face is said to have an almost perfectly proportioned golden ratio of 44 percent.

The distance between her mouth and eyes is also 32.8 percent.  Colgate is also blonde with blue eyes. And she beat out 8,000 others to win the 'Most Beautiful Face' title. 

Carmen Lefèvre, a Ph.D. student at the University of St. Andrews, weighed in on the other factors that contributed to the British beauty’s good looks, the International Business Times reports.

In particular, Lefèvre noted that Colgate’s “large eyes, high cheekbones, [and] full lips” are “classic signs of beauty.” They are also said to be signs of health, fertility, and good genes. 

Colgate spoke about why she had decided to enter the contest. She said, "My friends and family said I was naturally beautiful and encouraged me to enter the competition, so I thought I would give it a go. 

I was fine having my picture taken with no makeup on, as I am used to it. I never really wear a lot of makeup. Women should not have to feel that they have to wear makeup. I hope people will look at me and think they don't need to wear lots of make-up. You have to have quite a lot of confidence to enter a competition, so I guess I am confident."

She went on to say, "It felt amazing to win. My friends are happy for me. I am very happy with the way I look. I would never have any plastic surgery or Botox. My advice is for people to make sure they keep their skin clean, drink lots of water, and eat a healthy diet."

The competition, called “Lorraine: Naked,” judged contestants without makeup, reports the IBT, and entrants who had undergone plastic surgery or chemical enhancements were not allowed to be a part of the contest.

Colgate was chosen as one of three finalists and then decided as the winner by a public vote

As the winner, Colgate was to be featured on billboards at Superdrug stores throughout England. Colgate comes from a seaside town in Britain and was working at the Middle Street Fish Bar while attending school. T

he English rose had been enrolled in her final year at Dover Grammar School in Deal, Kent, at the time she had won the contest, and was planning to study business management in the future. She was working Saturdays at the local fish and chip shop, but had said that she would love to pursue a career in modeling.

Hillary Hanson is an editor on the HuffPost trends team, covering viral news and specializing in animal-related subjects.

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.

