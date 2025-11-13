Cristiano Ronaldo May Claim To Be 'Perfecto,' But One Of His Former Teammates Is Scientifically More Attractive, According To Experts

Even if you're not a soccer fan, you probably know who Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is, simply because he's so, well, hot. But it's not just his good looks that have made him one of the few players to become famous even in America. It's also his cockiness.

Recently, that confidence made headlines when he declared himself physically "perfecto" and the hottest man in soccer. But according to the ancient math equation often used to measure beauty, the Golden Ratio, Ronaldo isn't even second or third place. He even falls behind his closest rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the most physically 'perfecto' player in soccer, according to the Golden Ratio.

Ronaldo recently made quite a stir after British journalist Piers Morgan asked him who he thought was better looking: Himself, or his former teammate, (mostly friendly) rival, and most famous footballer in the world, David Beckham.

"Depends,” Cristiano told Morgan. “For me, [good] looking is not only the face but the whole package." When Morgan pressed Ronaldo by asking who would get more attention walking on the beach, Ronaldo was unequivocal: Beckham and his other soccer colleagues, Ronaldo said, are "normal," good-looking. Himself, on the other hand? "I'm not normal. I'm perfecto."

Beauty is subjective, of course, but there has long been a mathematical equation that can measure beauty and aesthetic appeal: The Golden Ratio of 1.618, which is found all throughout nature.

The Golden Ratio is a calculation of the most pleasing aesthetics.

The Golden Ratio, also known as the Golden Section, Golden Mean, Divine Proportion, occurs if, when a line is divided into two parts, the longer length divided by the shorter length, and the sum of the two parts divided by the longer part, both equal 1.618. Or something. I think. Actually, don't quote me, I have no idea what I just typed.

But! The point is that the ratio of 1.618 applied to anything visual creates an inherently pleasing proportion and balance that mimics practically everything in nature, most famously a nautilus shell.

The closer a visual object is to the Golden Ratio, the more pleasing it is to the human eye. The Pyramids of Giza, the Pepsi logo, and the Mona Lisa all adhere to the calculation, creating aesthetics that humans tend to innately find the most pleasing and satisfying. It basically gives the thing "that certain something" that we humans really like when we look at it.

And so, it is often said that the closer a human face adheres to the Golden Ratio, the "hotter" or more beautiful we tend to find it. So to evaluate Ronaldo's claim, sports experts at ticketing website Live Football Tickets decided to apply the Golden Ratio calculation to various footballers to see who is actually the most mathematically "perfecto." And, well, sorry, Mr. Ronaldo: We have bad news.

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks in 8th place for the hottest footballer, one place lower than David Beckham.

Cristiano isn't going to like these results one bit. The experts at Live Football Tickets analyzed how close the faces of the 10 most internationally recognized soccer players come to the Golden Ratio, and far and away the winner was Argentinian footballer Sergio Agüero, who scored 84.28%, the closest to Ronaldo's "perfecto" of all.

Cosmin Iftode | Shutterstock

Uruguay's Diego Forlán then came in second at 80.29% followed by Italian Francesco Totti at 78.61%. Surely Ronaldo is at least fourth, right? Wrong! Spain's Gerard Piqué, Welshman Gareth Bale, and Italy's Andrea Pirlo, recently named the "sexiest coach" in Italy's Serie A league, placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, with scores in the 70s.

Then comes Beckham, in seventh place with a score of 69.49%. And THEN, finally, comes Ronaldo in eighth. But not only is Ronaldo behind Beckham, he's behind Beckham by a substantial margin, more than eight points behind his rival at 61.29%. Somewhere, Ronaldo is probably punching a wall and burning a copy of Beckham's 2015 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive cover.

Fred Duval | Shutterstock

Of course, this is silly and all in good fun and ultimately nothing more than a matter of opinion — or is it? Because the Golden Ratio has been found to have such a positive effect on building integrity and earthquake resistance, it is actually considered in fields like structural engineering. So Beckham just might be EMPIRICALLY more "perfecto" than his former teammate. Sorry, Mr. Ronaldo, it's literally science!

