Back in the 1960's, only 20 percent of mothers worked, most husbands served as the sole sources of family income, and single parents rarely existed. Today, the Center for American Progress states that 70 percent of American children live in households where both parents work long hours.

There’s more: a gut-wrenching 66.5 percent of females and 85.8 percent of males in the US work over 40 hours per week. Therefore, Americans work 137 more hours per year than the hardest-working nationality in the world, the Japanese. How do women handle all of this work, though? I reached out to some hard-working women who balance work, home, and everything else, and asked them to share their best tips and tricks for staying sane and keeping their heads above water at work.

Women who balance work, home, and everything else usually rely on these 6 habits to stay sane:

1. They stop doing everything manually

Did you know that the average person makes 35,000 decisions per day? The sheer amount of daily choices alone can lead to decision-making fatigue. Some of these decisions we make daily are mundane, but taking some of these decisions off your plate can help you lighten the load. Therefore, channel your energy into projects that need your attention the most. Spend time with your family, develop new skills for your résumé, or sign up for a cooking class.

2. They set up a support system at home

Gina N. Holzer, founder & CEO of Wholy Dose, says, “If you work long hours, then you already stress about work. Don’t add to it with stress about home and family management. Ensure you have some help to manage home affairs like cooking, grocery shopping, cleaning, and childcare. With that in place, you’re free to focus on work, hopefully allowing you to finish it faster and destress at home."

Colleen Lloyd-Roberts, co-founder at Monkeys In Hats Digital Marketing, agrees. She adds, “I think a large part of success comes in managing your home-life and your work-life diligently. It comes down to planning and communication with everyone on your team — your work team and your family team.”

3. They make friends with planning and preparation

Preparation sets the stage, because if we take time to prepare for the day ahead, we are lessening our load, which allows for more time to do the tasks that may take longer. Family coach Calvalyn Day recommends that everyone should “take fifteen minutes at the end of each night to prep for the next day. Even if you’re dead tired, it’ll save you so much hassle. If you can add a little extra prep periodically on the weekend or during a lunch period, do that too.”

4. They take breaks to recharge your batteries

According to a University of Illinois study, pushing through large amounts of work without breaks saps your focus and productivity. Therefore, to perform to the best of your ability, you need time to rest. Business Coach Kristen David recommends that people “set times to get up from your desk, have lunch, and leave for the evening. Working long hours takes its toll, and soon, everything feels like it takes longer. Good employers and good productive workers know that getting up for five to ten minutes and taking a break can help reset the body, so that it’s ready to tackle the next project.”

5. They get good sleep

Erica Mackay, a digital marketer at Orange Tree Press, recommends that you get quality sleep any chance you can. She recommends implementing some sleep hygiene techniques, like a warm bath before bedtime or a cup of chamomile tea. Additionally, Mackay says, “A routine will help you fall asleep quickly and deeply for the little time you have. And a gentle alarm to wake me is better than a jarring alarm.”

6. They go full-steam on good nutrition

Colleen Lloyd-Roberts says, “You absolutely [must] eat healthy foods that don’t wear you down and make you feel bloated and heavy.” She recommends that you stay away from breads and grains and eat large amounts of protein, fruits, and vegetables. Nutritionist Lisa Richards adds, “Planning ahead of time to pack nutrient-dense snacks will prevent them from turning to convenience foods that are high in sugar and other pro-inflammatory compounds.”

Almost all of us struggle with balancing work and life, but with proper management of time and creating a support system of people in and outside of the work environment, that balance can be much more achievable.

