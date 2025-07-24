Some marry for love, some marry for money, and some marry for... content? Sure, we all want to take photos and videos of our big day to look back on, but some take it a step further, capturing every little moment with the intention of posting it all over social media for views and clicks.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting to share the details of your wedding with your followers, one woman thinks that content creators are simply turning their heartfelt celebrations into a spectacle, and it's kind of ruining weddings as a result.

A woman believes that extravagant weddings are no longer considered cool, and they're merely a means for people to create content.

TikToker Kate Collins shared a video explaining why she thinks big weddings are falling out of favor as tasteful or even cool events. She explained how the Bezos' wedding was "peak wedding," meaning everything was so over the top and no one actually enjoyed themselves, but everyone attended so they could be photographed and posted about. Now she's predicting that there will be a shift to smaller, more understated weddings, bringing back actually fun events.

Collins said that "weddings have deviated so far from what they're actually meant to be about, they're now just content farms. The emphasis is on the content, it's not really on being present there with the people that you love, it's on 'how does this look on social media?'"

She's referring to the fact that many social media users and content creators utilize significant events, such as weddings, to produce large amounts of digital content, known as "content farming," typically with the goal of maximizing views and generating revenue. The focus is more on appealing to online audiences, and less on reflecting the vision of the couple and celebrating the actual event. The whole reason people hired photographers and videographers to begin with was so partygoers could enjoy themselves instead of wasting time trying to document the event, especially the newlyweds.

Most commenters agreed and added that many people can't even afford an elaborate wedding anymore.

A wedding photographer reflected on her experiences working at weddings, saying, "As a wedding photographer, I’ve been saying this! Weddings are now performative, and people have lost the plot. Small weddings and elopements are gonna be the next thing."

Some think it's not necessarily the idea of what's trendy or not that will cause the transition to more lowkey weddings, but rather the costs associated with having a wedding. Another user wrote, "You also just can’t do a budget wedding anymore. Photographer/videographer, dress, and venue are putting you at or over $10,000 automatically."

However, others thought that being "cool" is all about doing things without caring what people think. One user noted, "Trying to be chic is sooooo….not chic. People can still have a huge and affluent wedding and it look timeless, the issue lies in the fact that individuality has tanked and everyone should start being unique to their own specific style & stop worrying about being 'chic.' Be true to who you are and it will always come out effortlessly, whether that’s a big wedding or an elopement."

A casual wedding can still feel like a wedding.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by wedding planning service The Knot, 16% of couples opted for a casual wedding celebration. If a low-key, casual wedding is more your style, you can customize it exactly how you want, while still sprinkling in a few traditional wedding touches.

PeopleImages.com Yuri A | Shutterstock

Casual weddings often have a smaller guest list, making it easier to choose a more intimate or meaningful venue. Perhaps the couple's favorite restaurant, a cozy outdoor space, or even at their home.

Michelle Tu, founder and principal planner at Somni Weddings & Events, told The Knot, "A casual wedding is perfect for couples that want a more personal, intimate, and unique experience. It gives the couple the opportunity to get creative and to think outside of the box."

