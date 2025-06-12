Bride Changes Wedding To A Weekday In Another State 3 Weeks Before The Event & Threatens Those Who RSVP No

Gather 'round, ladies and gentlemen, for a whole new level of bridezilla insanity has just been reached! You know how weddings are giant logistical undertakings that require tons of effort and planning for every single person involved, from the bride herself right down to the distant cousin she's only met once driving in from four hours away?

Right, well, none of that matters to this bride! And she's so adamant it shouldn't matter to anyone else, either, that she issued a threat to anyone who had anything to say about it.

Advertisement

The bride changed the date to a weekday and the venue to another state, three weeks before the wedding.

Now, if you're like me, the woman on Reddit who posted this and literally anyone else on Earth with a functioning brain and a normal level of self-awareness, you've just read that and screamed, "LOL, see you never, then!" Because this is insane, right? Right. Exactly.

Reddit | Canva Pro

Advertisement

That didn't stop this bride, though. The person who posted the story was so stunned, she just posted screenshots of the bride's email and let them speak for themselves. In the email, the bride shared a "critically important update" that the wedding had now been changed to Friday, June 27, a day many people are at work, and that the venue had been moved from Port Angeles, Washington, way up on the northern coast of the state across water from Victoria, British Columbia, to Oregon.

For context, Portland, right on the Washington-Oregon state line, is a four-hour drive from Port Angeles. If the wedding is anywhere else in Oregon, that will be yet more travel time. This email was sent three weeks before the wedding. This is absolutely insane.

Even the wedding planner seems to have quit in protest.

The change, the email explains, is because the couple has decided they want to have a church wedding instead of an outdoor one, because their officiant refuses to do weddings outdoors. Which, you know, religious fundamentalism alert! But that aside… don't you think they'd discuss this beforehand? This is kind of a big detail to skip over!

Advertisement

Anyway, the bride signed off by telling everyone to reach out to her "super girlie" wedding planner with questions. But oops! In a subsequent follow-up email, she announced that "we will no longer be working with a wedding planner." Huh! Is it maybe because the wedding planner was not willing to take a completely planned wedding and move it to ANOTHER STATE, at least a four-hour drive away? Just asking!

Julia Anne | Shutterstock

Oh! But! The reception? That was still on the original date of June 28th and *still in Port Angeles, Washington.* So, in case your brain has short-circuited due to the sheer audacity of this, guests have been asked to reschedule; go to a wedding venue in another state at least four hours away; then turn around, drive at least another four hours BACK to the original venue in another state for the reception.

Advertisement

Not only that, they were asked "please come early" because they had been "unable to secure enough chairs." Come early or stand all night! But don't worry, you won't need a chair because you'll be dancing so much, according to the bride.

And I can't believe this, but it doesn't stop there. She also decided that the wedding would now be child-free, asked the wedding party to chip in $650 each to help pay for the wedding (which she said they should have offered to do in the first place), kicked out all non-Catholic members of the wedding party, and asked everyone to help them find a wedding cake — presumably because the baker bailed along with the wedding planner. But there's STILL more.

After all that, the bride threatened to hold a grudge against anyone who decided not to attend.

As you can probably guess, people weren't exactly thrilled by all this. The woman who posted the emails calmly and politely explained that these changes created a huge hardship for her, as she and her family had booked flights and hotels in Port Angeles that they now had to change, and she'd have to take an extra day off work.

Advertisement

For making her concerns known, she was called disrespectful and told to "take this offline." Okay then. But that didn't hold a candle to how this ludicrous saga ended. Apparently, this woman wasn't the only one pushing back, because after an inordinate number of emails were exchanged, the bride ended the conversation with a pointed, insanely passive-aggressive warning.

Maksym Fesenko| Shutterstock

"If you are no longer participating in our wedding, pulling out just days before the ceremony, we totally understand!!" she wrote. "But please be advised we won't forget who stood with us or not... <3"

Advertisement

And your guests will surely not forget how you acted like a complete lunatic, kicked people out of your wedding party for not being Catholic, and threatened them for not being able to afford changing their entire lives around for your wedding. Lots of memories being made here! None of them are good, but nonetheless…

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.