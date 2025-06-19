Your Pet Can Be A Legal Witness To Your Wedding In These 29 States

Pets are more than just furry freeloaders that live in our homes. They are legit members of the family. Our pets are there for it all. First dates, anniversaries, engagements — why shouldn't they be there for our weddings too?

It's certainly time to start inviting them to the ceremonies, at least. In more than half of the states in the U.S., pets are allowed to be legitimate witnesses to a wedding. They can even "sign" the marriage certificate using an ink pad to stamp a paw print. This is further proof that you should NEVER marry someone your dog doesn't like.

There are 29 U.S. states where your pet can be a legal witness to your wedding.

Marriage laws in certain states only require one witness, or sometimes no witnesses at all. In this situation, pets can be included as witnesses on your marriage certificate.

The states that allow pets to witness a marriage are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, plus Washington D.C.

A wedding witness is a key figure in a legal marriage. The role of the witness is to confirm that the marriage happened and that both parties consented. In a lot of states, a marriage can't be legally recognized without at least one human witness present. However, a legal provision called self-solemnizing allows couples to marry themselves without the presence of an officiant or witness.

There are even eight states that allow a pet to serve as a wedding officiant: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. Some states have certain stipulations, so make sure you check your state's specific marriage laws if you want your pet to serve as your witness.

The internet LOVES to see pets included in weddings.

TikTok user Doctora Marlene (@coffeeyphd) posted a video of her dog "signing" the marriage license for her and her husband's wedding in Colorado.

Commenters thought the gesture was so special and thoughtful. Many confessed that their pet is part of their family, and it's only right to include them in the day. Others jokingly said they want to get remarried just so their pets can serve as a witness to it.

Some users shared that they took it a step further and made their pets part of the wedding party, with one commenter affectionately saying, "My dog is my best man."

If they can't be a witness, there are lots of other ways to include your pet in your wedding.

If you live in a state that doesn't allow your pet to be a witness, you can still include them in a few different ways. Though not legally binding, you can have them sign a decorative version of your marriage certificate with a paw print. You can display it in your home, or just save it as a keepsake from the special day.

Dress them up! Put them in their own stylish outfit, or choose a small accessory that matches your wedding theme. A pet in a tuxedo is adorable, but a pet with a bowtie or flower crown is just as cute. Can you even imagine the photos of them prancing down the aisle?!

Why not also give them a place of honor during the ceremony? Reserve a chair for them, have them carry the rings, or even let them stand up at the altar by your side. If pets are part of the family, it stands to reason that when their owners tie the knot, they have every right to be part of the process.

If you're going to include your pet in your wedding, however, just keep in mind that some venues don't allow furry friends. Totally unfair, but true. With some proper planning, you can work around this, however. Some venues will allow a pet to join before food is served for photos and merriment, and then you can arrange for a pet sitter to accompany them home afterward. Better yet, plan an outdoor affair where it's not an issue, or organize a small ceremony and reception at home.

Most importantly, make sure that attending your wedding will actually be something your pet wants to do. It's okay if you've got a cat that would rather hang at home than listen to a DJ play your favorite tunes at full blast. And if your bird, rabbit, or pup would love to be part of the event, consider designating a guest or hiring a professional to ensure they are safe, have access to water, and are picked up after. As long as you plan properly and keep their needs in mind, incorporating your pets into your special day should be a no-brainer.

