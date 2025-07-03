Bride Having Two 'Massive' Weddings In Different Locations Says It's 'Non-Negotiable' To Attend Both

You think you've heard it all when it comes to bridezillas? LOL, well, gather 'round, friends and neighbors, because we got a live one here directly from Reddit.

It's probably just the influence of the internet making these stories more accessible, but it sure seems like the hottest wedding trend these days isn't private vows or a return to old-fashioned wedding cakes but rather a level of audacity bordering on lunacy. And this bride's version has LAYERS.

Advertisement

A bride having two 'massive' weddings says attending both is 'non-negotiable.'

First of all, who has two huge weddings in the first place? Sure, sometimes people elope and then have a second wedding later for their friends and family. Friends of mine who are expats had two small weddings, one abroad, and one back home in the States. Many cultures have similar practices, too — one religious wedding, one fun wedding, one in the homeland, one in the place they've made their home. That's beautiful!

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Advertisement

But this is not that! This bride, according to her friend who posted about it on Reddit, "is planning two full weddings not for cultural or family reasons, just because she wants the dream twice." And when she says "two full weddings," she means it, and she is adamant that her closest friends and family be at both, or else.

One wedding is in Europe, and the bride said attendance is basically a loyalty test.

Having two complete and massive weddings is already a level of main character syndrome that should be reported to the World Health Organization for further study. This is utterly insane self-absorption.

The bride's friend said that the woman has two completely different wedding dresses for both, and both are being held in huge venues with all the works. "One’s a fancy destination wedding in Europe and then a second one back home a few months later with the full guest list, different dress, ballroom, the works," the woman wrote.

Advertisement

Now obviously, unless you are very well off, affording to even attend, let alone BE IN, both of these weddings is an extraordinarily heavy lift. But if you think this weirdo is in any way understanding of that, think again.

Not only has she insisted that attending both weddings is "non-negotiable" for her wedding party, but she has also issued an ultimatum stating that attending both is essentially a loyalty test. "She… said if people can’t afford to come to both, they’re not truly part of her life."

Understandably, "a few bridesmaids dropped" ("a few" suggests there is an entire horde of bridesmaids, but that's a whole other conversation), and there is now "family drama brewing" over her dictatorial insistence that everyone drain their wallets to make their lives about her.

Advertisement

Treating people like this is wrong, and tolerating it is bizarre.

Not to be snide, but it will never not shock me that people are so unsure how to respond to insanely inappropriate behavior that they have to come to Reddit for advice on it. So let me do the math for you real quick: If someone holds anything over your head as a loyalty test, let alone something as ludicrous and unhinged as two weddings on two different sides of the planet, that is abusive.

It's also a common tactic of narcissists, the real ones, not the social media "therapyspeak" kind. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them in order to maintain their status as top dog; otherwise, they will collapse into despair. And so they create these manipulative games to ensure everyone around them stays in line.

Nobody has any right to do that, even on their wedding day, and going along with it is a freely made choice, and one that only enables their behavior. People on Reddit were emphatic that not only would they not put up with this, they wouldn't go to EITHER wedding after being spoken to in this manner.

Advertisement

And some urged this friend to do the same, in order to deliver a wake-up call to the bride about the way she treats people. Unfortunately, if she's delusional and arrogant enough to make this kind of noise in the first place, that message isn't likely to be received.

The bottom line was perfectly summed up by another commenter. "A bride saying something is 'non-negotiable' means she cares more about the something than about her… friends/family. Why would anyone be friends with someone like this?" Exactly. A wedding is just a party, and a marriage is supposed to be about commitment, not establishing your own little mini-dictatorship. Get. Over. Yourself.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.