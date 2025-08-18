Woman Asks People To Send Birthday Cards To Her Grandma Who Calls Over 100 People Each Year To Sing Happy Birthday To Them

Everyone likes to be celebrated on their birthday. Sure, maybe some people are more inclined to enjoy extravagant fanfare while others prefer a more subdued celebration, but the truth is, everyone, even the biggest Scrooge you know, likes to feel special on their special day. Some people understand this intuitively and make it a point to give a little extra love to their nearest and dearest on the day of their birth.

In most cases, these people find joy in simply making other people’s days a little bit brighter. Adeline Krotz’s grandparents are definitely some of those people. The TikToker and photographer shared the sweet way her grandparents make people they know feel loved and cared for in a post on the app, and was able to make them feel the same way with help from strangers.

Her grandparents call over 100 people they know every year to sing ‘Happy Birthday.'

Krotz posted a video that has garnered over three million views. In the video, her grandparents called someone named Isabelle to wish her a happy birthday, but they truly did so in style. Her grandma had some kind of noisemaker that played the melody of the “Happy Birthday” song. Right on cue, she and her husband began singing.

They even added a second verse that is traditional for people of faith. “May the dear Lord bless you,” they sang. “May the dear Lord bless Isabelle. Happy birthday to you.” Krotz ended the video just as her grandma was beginning her actual conversation with Isabelle. “God bless you!” she said, greeting her.

In the video, Krotz said, “My grandparents call over 100 people on their birthday every year and sing to them.” That would be quite a feat for anyone, but it is extra impressive given the fact that her grandparents are elderly. “It’s my grandma’s 90th on the 30th, and it would BLESS her to receive a card sent to her,” she added.

“If you’d like to send her one, let me know,” Krotz said in the caption of the video. It’s unlikely she could have imagined the reaction she would get, though. With over 8,000 comments on the post, it appears that Krotz eventually just had to put the P.O. Box they were accepting cards from right in her TikTok bio. It’s unclear if they are still taking them or not.

She got so many cards that she made another video showing her grandparents the big reveal.

Multiple people commented on Krotz’s video and told her they wanted to send her grandparents a card. Hallmark, the iconic greeting card brand, even got in on the fun. “May your grandparents’ birthdays be filled with as much love and joy [as] they have given to others,” the store’s official account said in a comment. “Sending a card your way.”

Just a few days ago, Krotz shared her “reveal video” in which she showed her grandparents the stacks of dozens of cards they had received from all over the world. “You guys blessed them so much that they wanted to bless you,” she said. The cards included one for each of them from Hallmark, a $100 gift card from Anthropologie, as well as entire fire stations, police departments, and daycares that sent their well-wishes.

As Krotz’s grandmother looked at the table full of cards in shock, she said, “You wonder how much you’re worth.” Her granddaughter replied, “The public spoke — how much you’re worth and how … valuable that is to people.”

Kindness has a huge impact that can make people happier.

Obviously, when someone performs a kind act for you, you feel happier. But being kind can make you happier as well. According to licensed professional counselor Steve Siegle, PsyD, kindness increases the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain. This, quite literally, makes you feel happier. It can also improve your self-esteem and decrease feelings of loneliness.

Krotz’s grandparents were spreading a lot of kindness, which has no doubt benefitted them. They also inspired countless others to do the same, which was advantageous for those people. It was a chain reaction that spread kindness and happiness across the globe, all thanks to two people who sang “Happy Birthday.”

