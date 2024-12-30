Two Airbnb Guests Celebrate Their Elderly Host's Birthday With Him After Learning He Was Spending It Alone

When two women decided to travel to Finland for the holidays, they got to experience more than just the enchanting lights and picturesque snowfall.

The pair got to know their generous Airbnb host, Tarmo, who ensured they had an unforgettable stay.

After learning that Tarmo’s birthday was approaching and that he had no one to celebrate with, the women demonstrated the same graciousness he gave to them.

The women threw their Airbnb host a birthday party after learning he was celebrating alone.

Jessica Judith and her traveling companion appeared to enjoy their stay in Finland based on their social media content.

However, they seemed to enjoy their kind Airbnb host, Tarmo, more than they did the scenic views! According to Judith, Tarmo took the pair to see reindeer and would bring them hot coffee and cookies every day.

When the women discovered that Tarmo had a birthday coming up with no one to celebrate with, they did everything they could to ensure he felt loved.

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has since received over 25 million views, Judith and her friend are on either side of Tarmo singing “Happy Birthday” as he sits in front of a lit birthday cake.

The women clap for him and give him a hug just before he blows out his candles.

“God knew to out two women who care too much about birthdays to celebrate with him,” Judith wrote in the text overlay of her video.

Viewers were deeply touched by the pair’s efforts to ensure their host was celebrated as he should be.

“You guys just gave that man a core memory,” one TikTok user commented.

“His mom would love you two for that,” another user wrote.

Even Airbnb recognized the two women’s kindness, commenting, “When the guests make the host feel hosted” from the company’s official TikTok account.

Others pointed out the fact that some Airbnb hosts rent out their properties not for money but to keep themselves busy and meet new people if they are lonely.

You can completely alter a person's day through small acts of kindness.

Even if a smile seems insignificant or a kind word is a wasted effort, you never know how these small acts can impact another person.

In fact, research has shown that these small acts don't just affect change for the person receiving the gesture; they can affect change in the person performing the kindness and the community as a whole. This concept yields to the idea that the more good spread on a small scale, the bigger the ripple effect globally.

As people age, they may feel overlooked and isolated, and their birthdays may feel more like a tragedy than a celebration as they lose close friends and their invite list dwindles.

If you have the opportunity to remind an elderly person in your life that they are loved and celebrate their milestones, take it.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, it demonstrates love, gratitude, and appreciation for the person who may have otherwise been sitting alone — and no one as precious as Tarmo deserves that!

