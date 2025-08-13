All Teenage Staff At Family-Owned Restaurant Prove That Investing In The Future Is The Secret To Success

Teenagers play an important role in the workforce, especially in notoriously low-paying jobs like restaurants and cafes. In fact, recent statistics show that the restaurant industry employs 33% of working teens between 16 to 19 years old.

Despite this, it can be hard for teenagers to land a job when they're competing against older, more experienced candidates. However, one restaurant in Wisconsin decided to take a chance and build a staff entirely made up of teenagers. As it turns out, they couldn't have made a better choice.

Advertisement

A family-owned restaurant is breaking the norm by only hiring teenagers.

Adults are quick to label teenagers as lazy and unambitious when it comes to work, but this couldn't be further from the truth. They have a lot to prove, and they're willing to go the distance to show that they're good, hardworking employees.

hedgehog94 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

A family-owned restaurant in Hudson, Wisconsin, saw the potential that they have, and that's why Urban Olive & Vine owners Chad and Carol Trainor decided to exclusively hire teenagers. The staff consists of about 30 employees, all ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

Former employee Reid Filiatreaux told local news station KSTP news, "It was at a time when it wasn’t real easy to get a job, and Chad was the one who took me in and saw potential in me. There’s no one else in town, no one else in town who would hire as many high schoolers as he does. He goes out of their way to train them, to build them up."

When one of the owners unexpectedly fell ill, the teenage staff stepped up to keep the restaurant running.

In September 2023, Carol experienced a grand mal seizure and spent the following eight months in a coma at a hospital in Minneapolis. During this time, Chad rarely left her side. He even considered closing the restaurant as medical bills began to pile up.

Advertisement

However, the teenage staff wasn't about to let that happen. They took on the day-to-day tasks and worked overtime, coming in early and leaving late to run the restaurant so Chad could be with his beloved wife. He made the weekly schedule for his workers, but left the rest to them.

Chad is extremely grateful for his staff and said he owes everything to them. He added, "Without them, the restaurant would not exist. These kids became adults and ran our business and took care of me."

Advertisement

The community didn't hesitate to help out the Trainors when they needed it most.

Another local business owner, Erin Powers, took it upon herself to launch a GoFundMe to raise money for Chad and Carol. She claimed they never would have asked for help, and they had already given so much to the community that she thought it was time to repay them.

Over $100,000 was raised for the Trainors, and all of the funds went towards Carol's medical care. Powers shared, "I don’t even think Chad knew how much impact he has on the community. Let us do what you’ve done for so many others."

Sadly, Carol passed away on May 5th, and the restaurant closed for a while so the staff could grieve and pay their respects. They remember her fondly, and her spirit lives on in all the lives she touched.

Both Carol and Chad understood that to be successful, you must invest in your own community and especially in the youth of that community. Not only did the teens learn valuable life skills working in their restaurant, but they also learned the important lesson of showing up for others.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.