Why Bad People Manifest So Much Faster Than You

What if you stopped apologizing for what you want and started manifesting like it’s already yours? That's what selfish and greedy people do, right? They want something and feel entitled to it, so they can easily envision having it.

Research shows that successful people are more likely to believe in manifestation, but they end up in risky situations and with bad outcomes more often, too. Knowing all of this, imagine what you could do if you borrowed the confidence of bad people, but manifested with grace and generosity, instead.

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Why some of the worst people you know are manifesting faster and better than you

Selfish people don’t need permission to imagine having more

The most selfish people you know don’t waste time and energy questioning their desires and wondering if manifesting them makes them a bad person. They have no shame about striving for a big, abundant life, as quantum coach Paget Kagy explains.

“Bad people manifest faster than you, not because the Universe favors them,” she says, “but because they have something most good people don’t: they give themselves permission.”

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While we often think of inconsiderate people through a negative lens, and should in so many scenarios, sometimes they make the best at manifestation. They’re focused solely on what they want and how they want to feel, so their manifestations feel strong and clear, instead of inadequate or distracted.

Even if it’s rooted in arrogance or a huge ego, they trust they’re meant for more, and that’s what allows their subconscious to open up to new opportunities and possibilities. After all, believing in manifestation is one thing, but believing that you’re deserving of whatever you’re manifesting is the magic that makes it work.

Selfish, egotistical people aren’t lucky. They’re strategic, even if it’s not always intentional.

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If you’re humble or insecure, you probably talk your subconscious out your big dreams

If you’re constantly battling your inner monologue when trying to craft dreams or manifest, you’re probably creating self-doubt that’s acting as a barrier to m anifesting what you want.

“No, I can’t want more money, because it makes me materialistic” or “someone needs that dream job more than I do” are all teaching your subconscious mind, the driver behind manifestation, that you shouldn’t get what you want. They're making the communication cloudy and less effective.

As the iconic late neuroscientist James Doty explained, once you embed your subconscious with values, dreams, and goals that feel intentional, it starts to scan your environment all the time for opportunities to bring them into your life. It does the work for you, automatically. That’s what changes the game when you’re manifesting.

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However, if you’re constantly operating from a place of insecurity, self-doubt, and shame, your subconscious starts to associate those desires with fear and stress, pushing you further and further away. Often, that creates more shame and self-doubt.

But bad people? They don’t often feel shame about anything, for better or worse, which is why their manifestations often work almost instantaneously.

You don’t have to become a bad person to make your manifestations real

Two things can be true at once. You can be humble and confident. You can be generous and wealthy. You can have your dream career and still open doors for other people. You don’t have to stay stuck in an unhappy circumstance or life to be a good person, no matter what your brain tells you.

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Wanting more doesn’t make you a bad or ungrateful person. Receiving more doesn’t have take away someone else’s power or sabotage their dreams. The same is true from another lens: you can enter into the best season and chapter of your life without becoming the worst person in the room.

While we often see bad people getting the things we want to manifest faster and more easily, that doesn’t mean we have to be like them to do the same.

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Your self-denial is blocking your manifestations, not actual deservingness

You have to give yourself permission to manifest the things you want and to open your arms to them in all parts of your life. Untangling all the self-doubt that you’ve been conditioned to hold onto can take some intentional effort, but if you’re ready for the life you’ve been craving, it’s the first step to making it happen.

You m ay need to find a little support in order to get un-blocked. Finding a community like HeartState Society, built around women who are rewiring their belief systems and giving themselves permission to want more together, is a good start. You can also start working on changing your language and self-assurance in your own life through journaling. If going it alone is tough, pairing up with a friend who also wants to manifest a brighter future can help you inspire one another and keep you accountable, too.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.