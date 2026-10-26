People Who Attract Good Luck & Tons Of Opportunity Do 11 Witchy Things Often

Manifesting is all about mindset. By living intentionally, you will welcome what you want and release what no longer serves you.

While some parts of life are beyond your immediate control, you decide what kind of energy you send into the universe. Your dreams may take time to unfold, but you can manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes with a few witchy practices.

11 witchy things people who attract good luck and opportunities usually do quite often:

1. They understand the power of affirmation

More than anything else, life is what you make of it. How you see yourself shapes how you show up in your own life. Defining yourself only in negative terms holds you back from reaching your fullest potential, but if you believe you’re worthy and deserving, you can live out your dreams. Positive affirmations are a simple way to lift your spirits and manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes.

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As neuroscientist Dr. James Doty explained on YourTango’s “Getting Open” podcast, “Belief can be very powerful, but it’s not belief that there’s something outside yourself; rather, it’s about believing in your own inner strength and capacity to transform.

“Your mind is an extraordinarily powerful instrument for changing yourself and your environment,” Dr. Doty continued. “A lot of people are afraid to hang over an abyss without a safety net, but you have to be able to do that if you’re to move forward,” he explained. “You have to be able to try, and you will fail… but it doesn’t negate the power of moving forward and being persistent.”

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Positive affirmations can drive change. As you keep amplifying yourself, you’ll see your strengths more clearly, which lets you lean into how powerful you really are.

2. They meditate on crystals

You can use crystals as a spiritual tool to manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes. According to The Manifestation Collective, “Everything around us, including our own bodies, is made up of energy… When the body is vibrating at a higher frequency, this indicates we’re feeling joy, empowerment, [and] excitement. The higher we feel, the more we attract similar frequencies like a magnet.”

As you integrate crystals into your daily rituals, your energy will start to match the crystals’ vibrations. The Manifestation Collective revealed that holding abundance-associated crystals while you meditate can align your intentions with their energy. Clear quartz amplifies intentions, while citrine sparks your imagination and drive. Green aventurine is the stone of opportunity and helps you release old habits that hold you back.

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They also suggested placing money crystals in the southwest corner of your office or desk, known as the wealth corner, to amplify your financial intentions.

3. They perform a cinnamon & salt ritual

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You can welcome prosperity into your life by performing a cinnamon ritual at your front door on the first day of the month. Cinnamon attracts success and abundance, and the first day of a new month is a fresh start. Your home's front door is seen as a passageway between the outer world and your inner world.

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Before you can summon abundance, you must first remove energetic blocks. Stand outside your front door with sea salt in one hand and cinnamon in the other. Announce that the salt will “perfectly, properly, safely remove all blocks and hindrances that are in my way.” After you make your declaration, blow the salt over your front door threshold and into your home.

Next, set an intention for the next month, focusing on the positive outcomes you want in your life, not any negative thoughts. Before blowing the cinnamon out of your palm and into your home, announce, “When this cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay.”

Leave the spices on the floor for the next 24 hours to let the energy settle. Then sweep it away and get ready for your life to change.

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4. The visualize good things

If you can see it, you can believe it, which is why visualization is such a powerful yet simple way to manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes. Visualization is a powerful mental and spiritual tool. It allows you to use your imagination to project yourself into your future and see yourself as successful.

As manifestation expert Samantha Chung told YourTango CEO Andrea Miller on the “Getting Open” podcast, “manifestation is the art of creating your thoughts into things.”

“It’s believing that what you can see in your mind is a reality that you can taste, touch, and experience,” she said. “What keeps us in opposition to experiencing that as reality is our beliefs, our emotions, our habits, and behaviors, which are born of other beliefs about ourselves.”

The more you picture the abundant life you want, the more action you’ll take to bring prosperity and success into your life.

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5. They wish on candles

You can manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes by simply striking a match and lighting a candle. Simple Path Witchery shared tips on using candle magic to manifest an abundant life in less than five minutes.

First, set specific intentions for your spell, deciding what you want to accomplish or gain. You can use a white candle for most intentions, but you can also use a green candle, which represents prosperity, growth, and luck. Simple Path Witchery shared that carving words, names, or symbols into the candle wax can make your spell even stronger.

Another way to amplify your candle magic is by dressing the candle with oil and herbs that match your intentions. Cinnamon is a spell enhancer, and coffee grounds can speed up your spell’s result.

Spend a few minutes with your candle, set your intentions, and imagine your spell coming true. Then, light your candle and let the flame burn. Chanting your intentions out loud can also enhance your spell’s power.

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6. They actively thank the world for their blessings

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It’s hard to manifest an abundant life if you’re not grateful for the ways abundance already appears in your life. According to spiritual coach Gabby Bernstein, “We have to heal our money mindset in order to be abundant.”

Before you can reach financial freedom, you have to let go of your mental blocks. A scarcity mindset keeps you stuck in a place of lack, while gratitude unlocks the abundance you want to manifest.

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Bernstein suggested a practice she calls the “Choose Again” method to move from a fearful financial mindset to an abundant one. Instead of pining for what you don’t have, express gratitude for what you do have. As Bernstein explained, this “simple shift redirects your energy and amps up your gratitude and positivity. In an instant, you remember that you really do have plenty around you, and you know that, more than anything, true abundance is a feeling. True abundance is an inside job."

7. They remove anything holding them back

Financial success isn’t the only aspect of an abundant life. If you want a prosperous, nourishing romantic life, you have to welcome it in. You can absolutely have a life full of love, but first, you have to release the limiting mindset holding you back.

Relationship coach Virginia Clark shared how important it is to align your conscious and subconscious minds to truly let love in. “No matter how much we think we want a relationship, if our inner beliefs don’t agree, it will keep love away,” she explained. The first step to finding love is to “explore and unearth your underlying beliefs about relationships.”

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“The subconscious doesn't know the difference between what's real and what isn’t,” Clark revealed. “When we visualize being in our ideal relationship, it creates a corresponding emotion. That emotion activates the subconscious mind and gets to work, manifesting that situation for you. The most important tool we have to manifest true love is our imagination."

8. They create sacred space to dream

No matter what your living space looks like, you can create a sacred space for manifestation. This space could be a quiet corner of your apartment or an especially sunny spot in your backyard. What matters most is what you bring into that space. According to spiritual coach and psychic Polly Wirum, “A blank slate is required to manifest intentionally.”

Removing distractions from your physical space clears your mind and lets you release old patterns that keep you from manifesting an abundant life. “Allow yourself to settle into the mood and the peacefulness,” she advised. “Notice what begins to grow in the emptiness of your mind.”

As you tune into the quieter side of yourself, pay attention to the thoughts that float through and the images that keep resurfacing. Fill your space with symbolic objects, like flowers, crystals, and other spiritual touchpoints, and welcome their energy. Wirum pointed out that “the crucial element is to nurture your physical space and mindset to be open to experiencing something beautiful as it grows.”

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“You are designing your life,” she concluded. “As you change, everything changes with your perspective.”

9. They set spiritual intentions

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Like positive affirmations, setting intentions is a simple way to manifest an abundant life in under five minutes. We live in a world we make, which means we can change how we think, and that will change how we act. If you set your mind to open yourself to abundance, you’ll shift how you act, too.

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Maybe you want to set the intention to travel and see the world. If you keep that in mind throughout your day, you’ll take small, everyday actions that help you reach your goal. Instead of spending almost 7 dollars on an oat milk latte each morning, you consider your intentions and start making coffee at home. Being intentional is a future investment that costs nothing to start.

10. They deep-dive into altar work

The symbolic parts of our lives hold meaning, so altar work is a simple way to manifest an abundant life. Do some deep diving, decide what matters to you, and what form you want your abundance to take. After engaging in some serious self-reflection, set up your altar as a special place to cast spells, meditate, and manifest.

Find objects around your home that represent your values and wishes. Design your altar as a touchpoint to your life now and the life you want to welcome in the years to come.

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11. They live by the moon

Manifestation connects you with who you are, how you live, and who you want to be. Once you realize that the universe's rhythm governs much of life, you can tune into that energy and step into your power.

Astrologer Cara Ivana revealed how to harness the magic of the new moon to manifest an abundant life. She shared that new moons are “the best time for new beginnings,” as new moons “mark the beginning of a new lunar cycle, symbolizing fresh starts and renewal.”

“New Moons invite us to reflect on our desires and visualize our aspirations with clarity and optimism,” she explained. “It's a time to cleanse our spaces and minds, creating room for new manifestations to flourish.”

When you spend the night of each new moon setting new intentions, you’ll begin to see the interconnectedness of everything. Your spiritual practice will come into focus, and abundance will enter your everyday life.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer covering psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human-interest stories.