The Art Of Being Unstuck: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Chill People

Are you feeling stuck in your career, relationship, or some other part of your life? If so, there is a key question you need to ask yourself — and you need to answer it honestly. "What have I been focusing on?" Your answer may surprise you. For instance, if your mental and emotional focus is on how bad things are, you're likely to perpetuate those bad things.

If your attention is centered on how you’ve been wronged or unappreciated, you will continue to find yourself in similar situations. Rather than focus on the negative, concentrate on the myriad opportunities to express and expand yourself. If you do that, opportunity — and a certain level of chillness — will almost certainly come your way.

How do you get unstuck when you're feeling stuck? The truth is, there are numerous opportunities to share, express, be active, have fun, make friends, start a new career, volunteer, or do anything else you want. In many cases, the only limitation is you.

Here are six simple habits of naturally chill people:

1. They make a list of all their talents and abilities

List everything you've ever been good at — nurturing, organizing, connecting with people, baking a cake, selling an idea, climbing trees, giving orders, cleaning houses, technology, bossing people around, etc.

Research by the Philadelphia College of Osetopathic Medicine found that "identifying our top strengths and using them actively can increase our happiness." When people become aware of their strengths and use them in meaningful ways, it creates a sense of flow, which contributes to overall happiness and fulfillment

2. Then, they set the list aside

That list was for your analytical mind to recognize that you are multi-talented. You're setting it aside because it's time to let go of analysis, figure things out yourself, and do what you already know how to do.

In this process, you're opening your mind to the field of possibilities that can put these amazing talents to work in interesting, unique ways — ways that you might not have considered. Consequently, as you set your list aside, you're also releasing your small (unimaginative) self so that your greater mind can work.

3. They pretend a door is opening to greater energy

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

You can imagine this door at your heart or your forehead (third eye). You're opening to the field of pure potentiality and limitless possibilities. To do this, pretend you're in space — like an astronaut.

You're not tied to or identified with anything. While you're floating in space, your heart is open and your higher mind is working.

Stay until you feel stabilized and grounded. You're literally creating mental space for new possibilities to enter your mind. You're allowing your highest energy to inspire.

Be still and spacious, and it will. Do this each day, and your next step will be revealed. Your next action could be anything — meeting a certain person, taking a class, joining a meetup group, moving your home, reconnecting with an old friend, calling or emailing to inquire about a new position, going to Toastmasters, or taking a leap of faith.

One person was a senior technology specialist and decided to quit her job so that she could deliver pizzas at night and write her novel during the day. Another one left an office job that was killing her and became a trapeze artist. So, who knows? Anything is possible!

4. They visualize the kind of activity that would be fun to call work

Recognize that this activity is your true expression, and it will have the chance to generate income. Don't concern yourself with how it will manifest, or when, or who, or any other detail.

Just enter this picture and feel the excitement and fun. Give this exercise five minutes. You can do this once or twice a day. Keep visualizing because each time you do, you densify the energy in your new path.

Have fun and don’t concern yourself with timing, when, where, or who. The universe handles that part.

5. They give thanks and let go

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Get on with your day and do what is in front of you to do. Keep your mind clear by enjoying your present work — meaning no complaining, blaming another person, or spawning negative energy.

Negativity creates a new, unwelcome picture that can conflict with the idea you've visualized.

Studies show that gratitude is strongly associated with greater happiness, helping people feel more positive emotions, improve their health, and build strong relationships. Participants who wrote about gratitude were more hopeful about the future, had fewer medical appointments, and exercised more compared to the control group.

6. They repeat these steps

Spirit follows what the mind directs. If you're clear in your intention, doors will open and opportunities revealed. If you're urged to put your application in some place, do it.

If you feel pulled to do something you have never done before, good! Do it! With a little willingness on your part, miracles can happen.

Research reveals that up to 40% of our happiness levels are determined by the everyday behaviors we choose to engage in that benefit our well-being. The key is building self-efficacy through repeated action, with each small success creating an upward spiral of achievement and confidence.

Jean Walters is a best-selling author and St. Louis-based transformational coach who specializes in helping clients develop communication skills and empathy.