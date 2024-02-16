6 Urgent Things To Do When Depression Hits So Hard You Can't Get Out Of Bed

How to still accomplish the things you need to when you're depressed.
Knowing how to get out of depression is remarkably difficult, and when all you want to do is sleep because you feel like you can't get out of bed, it makes things even worse. You feel bad about yourself, as though you are so much of a loser the world might be better off without you. But that is NOT true.
It's time to get out of bed and get on with your life. It will be worth it! Of course, I know that's far easier said than done, and finding the energy to do what you need to can seem overwhelming, but you absolutely can do it. If you want to know how to get out of depression, here are 6 things to do when all you want to do is sleep and you can't get out of bed.
Here are 6 things to do when depression hits so hard you can't get out of bed:
1. Laugh
They say that laughter is the best medicine, and it’s true! When you are depressed, you tend to isolate yourself. The prospect of getting out of bed and interacting with people is too much to bear. This is exactly the opposite of what you should be doing. The physical act of smiling has been proven to lighten one’s mood. How amazing is that?
Picture this: You can spend the rest of the day in bed, covers pulled up over your ears, mulling about how horrible the world is and how you are never going to do anything ever again, or, you can invite a friend over and laze around on your bed, laughing about whatever it is that you laugh about with them.
So, do what you can do to get some laughter going. If the idea of friends is just too much to bear, grab your laptop and binge-watch The Office, Parks and Recreation, Insecure, or some other comedy show that you love and laugh hard and long. Get those smile muscles activated and lift your mood immediately.
2. Do just one thing
When you are depressed, the idea of getting anything done at all is completely overwhelming. And so, what do you do? Nothing. And then how do you feel? Worse. Try this: From your bed, try to do just one thing. You can check your e-mail, do some research on a weekend away, or shop for a dress for your friend’s wedding. You will be amazed at how doing just one thing can give you the energy to get out of bed. Remember to choose something that you like to do because, if you try to do something that you feel like you must do instead of what you want to do, then you will fail and feel worse about everything. So, choose one thing that you like to do — something you can do from your bed — and do it.
3. Be intimate
Two things happen when you are intimate: You feel emotionally connected to someone, and you generate all sorts of feel-good chemicals that counteract that depressed feeling. Intimacy keeps your mind off your depression and it's a good distraction. Without your attention, your depression tends to slink away, unhappy that it isn't occupying your every thought. You are already in bed, so be intimate. It will be fun!
4. Be kind to yourself
Being depressed sucks and it is what it is. But, don’t judge yourself for it. Don’t think that you are a horrible person because you can’t fight this off. Don’t think you are a loser because your sadness has brought you way down. Instead, recognize that you are depressed and that you will have to ride it out. Getting depressed is part of your life but you are not alone. Many people suffer from depression and it’s not a sign of weakness. Those who deal with depression are often far stronger than those who don’t because life is just a little harder for them. So, be kind to yourself. Recognize that this depression will pass and that you will become your old self again. You just need to use your coping skills to ride it out. You have gotten through it before and will get through it again.
5. Just get out of bed
Yes, the inclination to stay under the covers, in the dark, away from the stimulation of the world is almost irresistible when you are depressed. The bed is comfy and it's not going to judge you in any way for how you are feeling. If you are trapped in your bed, and nothing else works to change that, just get out of it! I know it seems impossible but if you can just do it you will be amazed at how much it can help your mood.
Once you are out of bed you must stay out of bed. Many people who are depressed go to great lengths to stay out of bed once they have freed themselves from it. Some people take their mattress off the box spring and lean it against the wall. Some pile up their mattress with books. Others strip the bed of the sheets. They do whatever it takes to keep them out of bed. Out of bed, it’s way more likely that you will be able to do something other than lay around, ruminating about how horrible you feel.
Go make coffee. Take the dog for a walk. Make your bed. Even if it doesn't lead to doing another thing, at least you got one thing done! Feeling so depressed that you can’t get out of bed is a horrible thing. So, hopefully, for you, it is a thing that will pass and life will go on. Unfortunately, for some people, being so depressed that you can’t get out of bed is something that happens regularly. Without medical attention, it will keep happening. Which brings us to ...
6. Call your primary care doctor
For people who are chronically laid low in bed by depression, you must pick up the phone and call your primary care doctor. Tell them that you are depressed and ask for her help in dealing with it. You might have chemical depression, which needs the help of medication and therapy. If your depression is taking over your life and keeping you in bed, call your doctor right away. You will be glad you did.
If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.
