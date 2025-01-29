What The Side Of The Bed You Sleep On Says About Your Energy

Whether you share a bed with a significant other or not, everyone has a preferred side when it comes to a good night's rest. Think about walking into a hotel room — there's always a bedside you are immediately drawn to. Why is that?

Have you ever wondered if the side of the bed you sleep on holds any significance to you as a person? Well, according to feng shui practitioners, it certainly does. Believe it or not, it actually determines whether you have more masculine or feminine energy.

The side of the bed you sleep on affects the kind of energy you have.

A woman named Elle shared some things she had recently learned about feng shui that helped her understand what sleeping on each side of the bed means for your energy.

“It was talking about [how] one side of your body is the feminine and one side of your body is the masculine, right?” she said of the video she watched. “And how specifically the side that you sleep on impacts the energy that you are embodying, and the energy that you are leaving space to receive, right, um, or to enter your life in some way.”

AtnoYdur | Canva Pro

“Which I feel like makes sense, right?” she continued. “You’re sitting in that energy while you’re sleeping for anywhere, like, from roughly eight hours a day.” Elle said that, if you wanted, you could also use this information to change or retrain your energy.“If that’s something that you’re trying to, like, train yourself to be in, it’s very fascinating,” she said.

Elle also said this has proven true in her own life. “I was, like, reflecting … back to my relationships, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” she shared. “I’m not kidding. My side of the bed switched in almost every single one of my relationships when I, like, started becoming more masculine in the relationship, and I started sleeping on the masculine side of the bed.”

She added, “And currently, I sleep on the masculine side of the bed as a single mom who very regularly needs to embody my masculine energy.”

Which sides of the bed hold masculine and feminine energy?

After discussing the basics of this energy phenomenon, Elle addressed the real question in everyone’s minds in a follow-up video.

“If you are walking into a room, you’re looking at your bed, so you’re at the foot of your bed,” she described. “If you sleep on the left side of the bed, then you’re embodying your feminine energy, where if you sleep on the right side of the bed, you’re embodying your masculine energy.”

Elle explained that this comes from the idea that there are masculine and feminine energy sides of the body. “And that goes for your physical body as well, right?” she continued. “Um, your physical body, everything on the left side of your body is your feminine energy, and everything on your right side of the body is your masculine energy.”

As an example, Elle used pain in the left hip, which she said could be indicative of a mother wound. “It’s almost like, I think that when you’re ready to deal with something, your body and your mind unlock it for you, right? Uh, they start giving you breadcrumbs so that you consciously can deal with something your subconscious has been holding onto,” she concluded.

The concept of masculine and feminine energies, each taking up one side of the body, is connected to the idea of yin and yang.

According to Australia’s Kevala Health, “The Yin energy is feminine, and the Yang is masculine. We are made up of both feminine and masculine energy. These two very different energies complement each other.”

Kevala Health confirmed that the left side of your body correlates to feminine energy and the right side to masculine energy. As Elle said, this is also true of the sides of the bed.

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

By understanding the energy behind the side of the bed you sleep on, you can better understand yourself and your own behavior. You can also work to make changes as you see fit. Ultimately, what's most important is that you choose the side of the bed that helps you get the best night's sleep.

