If You've Accomplished These 27 Things, You're More Well-Adjusted Than You Give Yourself Credit For

Stress is not easy to eliminate, especially when you can’t solve the problem itself. It can be difficult to adjust your stress response. My stress level went through the roof in 2018 when I received my cancer diagnosis and devastating prognosis. I feared my career was over, my quality of life would end, and the ability for me to provide for my family would stop abruptly.

Many people I coach have experienced increased levels of emotional stress affecting their daily lives, eating habits, and ability to maintain an income. Studies have proved that ongoing stress for a long time could cause permanent autoimmune damage if not removed in short order.

The good news is that working on a game plan to address this stress can be helpful. The even better news is that if you've addressed any of the items on this list, you're in better shape and more well-adjusted than you probably give yourself credit for.

If you've accomplished these things, you're more well-adjusted than you give yourself credit for:

1. You change what you can

However, you must also realize there are things you can’t change. Forget about those things that are beyond your control, but don’t compromise with those things you can and want to change.

2. You surround yourself with happy news

Turn off the bombardment of depressing news on TV. Surrounding yourself with positive news can significantly improve your mood, well-being, and overall outlook by triggering positive hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

This acts as a mood booster, often called the capitalization effect, where sharing good news with others enhances positive emotions. While positive news is beneficial, research by the University of Rochester Medical Center found it crucial to maintain awareness of important issues and avoid negative information altogether.

3. You don't give in to fake conspiracy theories

Don’t spread them as facts to others, either. If they intrigue you, thoroughly investigate them first.

4. You look to the experts

Consider your local health department as a reliable source of information. Experts possess deep knowledge and experience within a specific field, allowing them to provide more accurate and reliable information.

A study published in Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications found this leads to better outcomes than relying solely on personal opinions or limited knowledge. Experts' cognitive advantage in processing complex information and identifying relevant patterns within their domain is often attributed to this advantage.

5. You stay in touch with loved ones who make you feel good

You schedule FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype appointments with your close friends and relatives who lift you up.

6. You listen to music to better your mood

Have pleasing music playing in the background in your home. Listening to music can have many psychological benefits, including stress relief, improved mood, better sleep, mental alertness, and improved self-esteem.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that listening to music activates a wide-spread network of brain regions related to attention, semantic processing, memory, motor functions, and emotional processing. Music exposure enhances emotional and cognitive functioning in healthy subjects and various clinical patient groups.

7. You watch podcasts and webinars that interest you

These are abundant on YouTube, iTunes, and other sources.

8. You watch things to bring a smile to your face

Streaming TV apps like Disney, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV are great sources for them. Emma Seppälä, PhD, a Yale psychologist and research scientist, observed, "Few of us take our laughs seriously, nor do we make a concerted effort to laugh more. But we should! The science of laughter — though still preliminary — suggests that it has tremendous benefits for our health and psychological well-being."

9. You work to further your education

Take an online course through a virtual college, university, or educational facility.

10. You journal about your stress

Writing about what you're feeling "inside your head" can help bring dark thoughts into the light and defuse their negative effects on your well-being. Marriage and family therapist Ingrid Helander stated, "Journaling is only for you. And you can make it a comforting practice. Your journal is your free, secret place to allow your mind to wander, releasing and recording your stresses, dreams, aspirations, hopes, joys, gratitude, fears, and anything else inside."

11. You explore what worries you and then find solutions

Write these down and then make a list of possible solutions, so you can be proactive as well as reactive.

12. You're present

If you're worried and afraid, bring your attention to your breath and your body. Slowly breathe in and out. Focus on the here and now. Be aware of the sights, sounds, and smells around you and what you’re feeling in your body. Continue to breathe slowly in and out until you feel calmer.

Mindfulness is often referred to as being present and is strongly linked to good mental health and well-being indicators. It allows individuals to manage stress better, regulate emotions, and respond to situations with greater awareness, increasing overall well-being. A 2018 study found that individuals with higher levels of mindfulness tend to exhibit lower levels of anxiety, depression, and rumination, along with improved coping mechanisms when facing challenges.

13. You go on walks

Take refreshing long walks outside and take in the beauty of nature.

14. You engage in a hobby or start a new one

It could be painting, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, knitting, playing a musical instrument, or photography. Having hobbies can significantly improve mental health by reducing stress, enhancing mood, boosting creativity, increasing life satisfaction, fostering social connections, and providing a sense of accomplishment. A 2010 study found that people with hobbies tend to report lower levels of depression and anxiety compared to those without hobbies.

15. You exercise

You can do this inside your home or outdoors.

16. You find ways to be physically active

Shoot some basketballs, play tennis, throw a Frisbee, or go for a swim — engage in any kind of sport. Relationship coach Jordan Gray stated, "Regular exercise has been proven time and time again to be one of the simplest, most important things anyone can do to create superhuman health, longevity, and brainpower."

17. You dance and sing

You can even include your kids and spouse.

18. You play board games

You can find new and challenging games for the family to play online. Research from a 2019 study found that board games can have many psychological benefits, including cognitive stimulation, social skills, stress reduction, and a sense of accomplishment.

Playing stimulates brain areas responsible for memory formation and complex thought processes for people of all ages. Engaging in play assists in practicing essential cognitive skills, such as decision-making, higher-level strategic thinking, and problem-solving.

19. You donate when you can

This can be to various food banks or children's hospitals.

20. You make time to volunteer

You can read stories for a children’s hospital or interact with nursing home residents. Volunteering can provide significant benefits to individuals, including increased feelings of purpose, improved self-esteem, reduced stress, enhanced social connection, and a sense of accomplishment.

It allows people to contribute to a cause regardless of geographic limitations or physical abilities. However, a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that the benefit level may depend on the type of volunteering activity and the individual's motivations for participating.

21. You work to be a calming presence

Help family members and friends to be calm.

22. You write creatively

This includes poetry, memorable moments, and fictional and non-fictional stories. Creative writing can be a strong indicator of good mental health and adjustment.

It allows individuals to process emotions, gain self-awareness, express complex thoughts and experiences, and develop coping mechanisms, ultimately leading to increased resilience and well-being. A University of Greater Manchester article explained that the benefits of creative writing may vary depending on the individual's personality, writing style, and the topics they choose to explore.

23. You sleep well

Your body needs seven to eight hours of restorative sleep each night. Make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet for optimal sleep. Sleep significantly improves mental health by improving mood regulation, cognitive function, decision-making, creativity, stress management, and overall emotional well-being.

In contrast, a 2021 study published in Sleep Medicine found that sleep deprivation can lead to increased irritability, difficulty concentrating, and even a heightened risk of depression and anxiety.

24. You practice stress-relaxing techniques

Meditation isn't difficult — it's very natural and simple. Sit in a comfortable chair in a quiet room, close your eyes, and relax your thoughts. Whatever thoughts come into your head, simply tell yourself, "That’s okay," and then let them pass. Concentrate on something rhythmic, like the exhalation and inhalation of your breaths.

Sometimes, I repeatedly think to myself, "I am relaxed and still." I meditate for 15 to 30 minutes at a time. Diaphragmatic breathing is deep breathing in the diaphragm. Lie in bed and put a hand over your belly button.

As you breathe in slowly and completely, you want your belly to push your hand out as far as it can. Then, when you begin to exhale slowly, try to get your tummy right up to your spine as your hand moves in that direction as far as it can.

Simply repeat this several times — it's very relaxing. Progressive muscle relaxation or the Jacobson Relaxation Technique creates total body relaxation by "tensing" separate muscle groups and then "relaxing" them. When you're getting ready for bed, lie down on your back and make yourself comfortable. The key is to progressively tighten groups of muscles and then relax them afterward.

Start with your feet — squeeze and curl your toes and constrict these muscles as tightly as you can. You can hold your breath. Keep the muscles tight and then relax them as you slowly breathe out.

Then, move up your body to concentrate on your legs, tightening and relaxing these muscles in the same way. Continue to move up to your buttocks, abdomen, back, shoulders, neck, hands, arms, and face. Progressively tighten these muscle groups and then let go. After one round, your entire body will feel relaxed and stress-free. It’s a method I love and it always works.

25. You provide your body with nutrients

Stress will destroy your gut microbiome, create systemic inflammation, and weaken your immune system. You can offset some of the damage by eating nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory food, drinking natural mineral water that has electrolytes like magnesium and calcium (i.e., Gerolsteiner, Fiji, Evian), and seasoning food with Himalayan salt, which contains 84 minerals and trace elements.

Providing your body with nutrients that enhance your immune system can positively impact mental well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. A 2020 study found that a strong immune system can lead to a greater sense of overall health and resilience, thereby improving mood and cognitive function.

26. You satisfy your "need to eat to relieve stress"

Instead of junk food, there are healthier alternatives. Drink more mineral water. For snacks, make hard-boiled eggs and have them on hand. Choose pork rinds for a salty crunch, or chew on grass-fed beef jerky. To satisfy your sweet tooth, eat raw honey or enjoy some fruit like various berries, apples, and avocados.

27. You know to seek help if you need it

If your feelings of stress have escalated and are getting the best of you, there's help available. Please take action! Talk about your feelings with a loved one or privately seek assistance from live counselors waiting to hear from you.

I’m not sticking my head in the sand and I don’t believe that all bad things will go away. How ridiculous would that be? However, reframing stress and occupying your time with constructive and supportive activities can give you and your family a healthier perspective when dealing with stress.

For me, I need to feel relevant and productive. That’s my personality, but that may not be yours. It's important for me to change what I can change and to let go completely of the things that are beyond my control. This single concept has been a game-changer for me. It might be for you, too.

Seeking help when needed can significantly improve mental health by reducing symptoms, enhancing coping mechanisms, and improving overall well-being. However, a study published in the Australian Journal of Psychology found that barriers like stigma, fear of judgment, and self-reliance often prevent individuals from seeking support.

Dr. Al Danenberg is a periodontist and has been in private practice for 44 years.