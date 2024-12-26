It's estimated that more than one in five adults in the United States live with mental illness or suffer from mental health issues. And with the state of the world plunging many people into despair — whether it's spiking grocery prices or higher mortgage rates — it's no wonder a lot of people simply aren't happy.

But you may not feel that way; in fact, you may notice more than a few signs you're more happy than an average person, even if times are hard. Despite the challenges life throws your way, you're determined to look on the bright side, never letting your spirit diminish.

Here are 11 signs you're more happy than an average person, even if times are hard

1. You have a great sleep schedule

New Africa | Shutterstock

Do you get a great night's sleep each night? If so, you're more happy than an average person, even if times are hard. A study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience found that 97% of patients surveyed reported having a difficult time sleeping during depression, while 59% indicated that poor sleep made their quality of life worse.

Having good quality sleep is a huge sign that you're doing well in life. Not only does it reflect your level of happiness, but there are incredible benefits, including improved performance, brain health, and behavior. If you have a good sleep schedule and find that you wake refreshed every morning, you're doing a lot better in life than most people.

Advertisement

2. You don't feel insecure when other people succeed

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

When someone you know has achieved goals that you could only dream of, you may be down on yourself about it. But because you're happier than most people, you don't let that envy take over. You don't feel insecure that someone else has success; rather, you celebrate their wins.

Insecurity is all too common and has quite a negative impact. The American Psychological Association cited a study that found that adolescents who were jealous felt more aggression, had lower self-worth, and experienced more loneliness. When you allow your insecurities to get the better of you, it only creates more negativity. Instead, focus on yourself, not comparing your accomplishments to others'.

Advertisement

3. You don't panic over a minor inconvenience

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

By not panicking over challenges that come your way, especially if it's minutiae, it goes to show that you're more happy than an average person. Happy people aren't overly anxious and don't allow their emotions to overwhelm them. That's a stark contrast to people who are depressed and anxious experiencing lower levels of happiness, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology.

Does this mean you're feeling perfectly okay every single day? Of course not; we all have bad days. But remaining consistent and allowing some things to roll off your shoulders is a tell-tale sign you have your act together compared to the rest of society.

Advertisement

4. You're emotionally stable

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

If you find it hard to keep a steady mind, you probably relate to many other people. As the National Institute of Mental Health found, in 2022 59.3 million people suffered from mental health illnesses. This may explain why having good emotional stability seems impossible for a large portion of people. But being emotionally stable indicates that you're happier than the average individual.

Keeping a cool head isn't just great for your mental health; it's also been shown to lead to success. A study published in Psychological Bulletin determined that happy people have more fulfilling work, satisfying relationships, superior mental health, and longevity.

Advertisement

5. You consistently express gratitude

fizkes | Shutterstock

Expressing gratitude might seem insignificant, but there are plenty of benefits of gratitude, including improved physical health, better sleep, and improved self-esteem. And if you're a happy person, being grateful just comes naturally to you. You likely go out of your way to acknowledge others and give praise when it's earned.

As a study published in Psychosomatic Medicine found, feeling appreciated can reduce your stress levels. Specifically, couples in the study had greater cortisol synchrony when they felt understood and appreciated by their partner. So, don't feel ashamed or intimidated by expressing gratitude. Whether you write it down or go up to your favorite person and tell them you're thankful, this small action is improving your life in every way.

Advertisement

6. You have a small circle of good friends

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

It's easy to surround yourself with a large number of people, but when you take the time to form true connections with a small group, it goes without saying that you're more happy than an average person.

According to UCLA professor Matthew Lieberman, the need to connect is as basic as your need for food, shelter, and water. That's why the happiest people surround themselves with a tight-knit group of people because, unlike most, they understand that having a support system is essential to mental well-being.

Creating a support system isn't easy. People no longer have the desire to go out and socialize. Even worse, you might want to but may hold yourself back with fear and insecurity. Don't let this lead to you self-isolating; instead, find your core group and keep them close.

Advertisement

7. You don't allow negative thoughts to weigh you down

Rido | Shutterstock

It's hard for people to not allow their negative thoughts to weigh them down. With living expenses through the roof, most individuals are facing a huge burden. Those burdens and difficulties can create negative thoughts that seem to replay on an endless cycle.

But despite these hard times, some people thrive no matter what life throws their way. And if you're more happy than an average person, you won't allow this negativity to throw you off-course.According to a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, negative reminiscing leads to less satisfaction, which enhances depressive symptoms.

Don't feel too bad if you get down from time to time. You're only human and it's completely normal to agonize over past memories or decisions. But as long as you don't allow those thoughts to control your life, you can continue your journey of happiness and joy.

Advertisement

8. You enjoy the simple things in life

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

A lot of people are way too caught up in materialism. They want the hottest new fashion trends or technology, without striving for anything else. They miss out on important moments, too busy chasing the bag to create memories with their loved ones. As a result, their happiness is short-lived, as their need for connection isn't being met.

A study published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that materialistic pursuits led to less happiness than spending money on experiences. However, happy people likely already know this. They understand that the simplest things in life matter more than extravagant purses or shoes. And it's because of this mindset that they spend a little less time chasing materialistic pursuits, and more time showing up for their loved ones.

Advertisement

9. You're confident

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Though confidence and happiness might sound completely unrelated, it's a lot more intertwined. According to a study published in The International Journal of Indian Psychology, researchers found that there was an association between happiness and self-esteem.

If you're self-assured and confident in yourself, you're more likely to be a happy person. And because there are tons of mental and physical health benefits to happiness, embrace it and use it to fuel your inner light.

Advertisement

10. You're resilient

piksekstock | Shutterstock

Because you're happier than the average person despite setbacks that you face, you never let any kind of difficulties get you down. You're incredibly resilient and understand that challenges are necessary for personal growth and the betterment of your overall well-being.

You embrace these life hurdles with your head held high, using them to improve yourself in any way you can. And if you fail, you get up and try again and again until you eventually get it right.

This means that you're not only happy, but you don't take yourself too seriously. You know that failure isn't the end of something; rather, it's the beginning of a new chapter.

Advertisement

11. You're kind to others

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Being genuinely kind and spreading that joy to others can be incredibly infectious. It can make even the grumpiest person smile a bit. But it's not just the other person who benefits; it's you as well. Spreading kindness makes you feel better about yourself, but it also helps you step outside of your comfort zone and create lasting bonds.

Having lasting relationships and friendships has been linked to good mental health and even longevity. And thanks to your upbeat attitude and willingness to share your joy, you make other people feel like they are appreciated. Of course, because you're more happy than an average person, you probably already know this.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.