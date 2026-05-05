It’s not always easy to spot a terrible person in the wild. If it were, I bet a lot of us would have never spoken to our last ex.

Some people can put on a great mask, pretending they are good. However, by looking for these little habits, you may be able to crack the code quicker.

There are a few behaviors that may not be major, but are signs that someone isn’t the best person to be around. Often, they can be weirdly specific. Do they take the trash out when it gets too full, or do they wait for someone else to do it? Do they skip washing their hands after using the bathroom? These are subtle, but they can tell you that they care more about themselves than they do the people around them. If you sense that the vibes are off, and they do one or more of these specific things, you may want to run for the hills. They’re likely a terrible person.

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These are 11 weirdly specific habits that usually mean someone is a terrible person

1. They never return their shopping cart

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One of my biggest (and strangest) pet peeves is seeing someone abandon a shopping cart after using it. Why is it so difficult for able-bodied people to place their carts in the return area? It’s something that people struggle with. In their mind, there is someone who does this job for a reason, and it shouldn’t be their problem. In reality, they are being selfish.

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How many times have you seen a rogue cart hit a car in a parking lot? Or someone unable to park in a spot because a cart, or seven, were in the way? A behavioral scientist studied the phenomenon and found that people who refuse to put their carts away at the end of their shopping trip feel entitled. They may think they are the center of the universe and expect other people to pick up after them.

2. They don’t wash their hands after using the restroom

This one may sound gross, but there is more to it than that. The manners aspect of it is certainly a problem, but so are the health factors that come with it. Keeping our hands clean is one of the best things we can do for public health. It slows the spread of illnesses by keeping germs at bay. If someone isn’t washing their hands after using the restroom, it’s a sign that they might be a terrible person.

A survey found that 1 in 5 adults choose to skip washing their hands after a trip to the bathroom. They’re doing this in public spaces like grocery stores and restaurants. It can put people at risk of catching illnesses. If they don’t care about the health of people, it’s a sign that they’re terrible people.

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3. They don’t tip service workers

I always judge people based on how they treat service workers. If someone is working hard to provide a service, whether it’s at a restaurant or a barista making coffee, they deserve a tip. If someone refuses to fork over extra cash for the people putting effort into making an experience enjoyable for them, they may be a terrible person. Many service workers are surviving on tips alone, and choosing to be stingy comes at a cost to them.

For many people, tipping is a reflex. Without thinking, most of us will leave a tip at a restaurant or when checking out at a coffee shop. To choose not to leave one is intentional. This comes across as entitlement and can be perceived as disrespectful to those who provided the service. It’s not a good look.

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4. They look down on people with certain careers

Not everyone has the same opportunities. Financial setbacks and other societal factors can keep people from meeting their potential, which isn’t fair. We all deserve to be treated with respect, regardless of where we fall on the career ladder. Some people can be judgmental of others. It may be a sign that they are a bad person.

Someone who puts down others because they think they are better than them can be hard to deal with. It’s like no one lives up to their standards, and those who have careers they deem undesirable definitely fall into that category. It shows their shallowness and their poor treatment of others.

5. They feel entitled to things

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Have you spent time with someone who thought they deserved special treatment? Whether it was the perfect parking spot or a VIP table at a restaurant, they thought the world revolved around them. They feel deserving of things they didn't work for. They’re not thinking about others because they are only concerned with themselves. A person like this may lack empathy and fail to show up for their friends.

This type of person has high demands. They want the best in everything. If that means someone else has to do everything for them, that’s perfectly fine. It’s frustrating to be around them, as they are not exactly great people.

6. They expect you to pick up the tab

It’s expensive to go out. Whether it’s on a date with a partner or a dinner outing with a friend, getting out of the house adds up. Most of us wouldn’t assume someone would pick up the check every time we went somewhere with them. For someone who is entitled and not a very good person, this may be their reality. They can be looking for any way to use other people. By forcing you to pay for everything, they’re taking advantage of you.

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Taking too much from others, whether it’s money or emotional labor, is never fair. People who have genuinely good intentions wouldn’t do this to you. You will be able to tell that someone cares about their personal relationships in their give-and-take. If they are only taking, it's a sign that the only person they care about is themself.

7. They don’t say thank you

Saying thank you after someone does something for you takes zero effort. It’s two words that show you appreciate them. Whenever I’m around someone who never says this phrase, I know they’re a walking red flag. Showing gratitude is important, not only for the people in your life but also for yourself. Gratitude can boost your mood and change your mindset in certain situations. Why would some people not do this?

Well, it’s likely because they are not very good people. They don’t care as much about others as they do themselves. It’s draining to be around a person like this.

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8. They park their car poorly

Parking lots are important places to practice common courtesy. The way each person parks their car matters to everyone else around them. If someone’s car is crooked or taking up multiple spots, it complicates the experience for other people. I don’t know about you, but I am constantly checking before I get out of my car. If I’m too far over the line, I’ll be sure to fix it. While this may be common sense to most people, some may have different views.

Thinking of other people does not come naturally to some. A terrible person isn’t thinking about where someone else’s car is going to go. Instead, they’ll do whatever works for them and move on. It’s a sign that they’re selfish.

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9. They’re mean to animals

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I’m a serious animal person. While I know not everyone’s world revolves around animals the way mine does, there is common courtesy to show them. I don’t know about you, but if someone is rude to my dog, it’s over for them. Treating a helpless creature this way is disturbing and a sign that they may be a terrible person. It shows their true colors, whether they realize it or not.

If someone treats an animal poorly, it’s a sign that they may be cruel to people as well. There is a link between the two. If someone is willing to be mean to an animal, they’ll likely do the same to you.

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10. They are constantly gossiping

Sometimes, it can be fun to gossip. Of course, it needs to be handled in both a respectful and mature way. Not everyone can take the high road in these situations. We all know someone quick to put others down and constantly talks behind their backs. This behavior makes you wonder how they act when you’re not around. The sad truth is, they probably do the same thing behind your back.

Constant gossiping is toxic. It can be harmful to people’s mental health and well-being. Since terrible people don’t care much about others, they likely have no regrets gossiping about everyone in their lives.

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11. They flake on plans often

Good friends are always there for you. Of course, things come up, and cancellations happen. For the most part, however, you can rely on them to follow through on things. Flaky people are the exact opposite. When you need them most, they are nowhere to be found. Sadly, it’s because they are more focused on themselves than their relationships with others.

Flakiness is hard to deal with. It can make you question your worth when someone constantly lets you down. This specific habit comes naturally to someone who doesn’t value their relationships with others. They’re more interested in what they can do for themselves than what they can do for others.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.