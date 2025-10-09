If someone's truly entitled, they'll expect these 11 favors without asking

Some people truly think that the entire world revolves around them. They have a true sense of entitlement and think others around them will help cover for them or help out, even if they weren't outright asking. And if you're not careful, those moments of catering to them can suddenly start taking up all of your time and energy, just so they can help make their own lives easier.

The tricky part about dealing with entitled people is the fact that they rarely ever come out and ask for what they want. Instead, they'll act like it's obvious that other people will just bend over backwards for them, and if they don't, it somehow ends up being their fault. Whether it's constant gratitude or free rides everywhere, if someone's truly entitled, they'll expect these favors without asking. Because truly entitled people don't even know how exhausting it is for people to cater to the things they want.

1. Constant validation

A truly entitled person will often crave validation from other people. They expect to be praised and admired at every turn, regardless of what they've actually done. It's not about them having genuine recognition for the things they've accomplished, and over time, dealing with this kind of behavior makes you realize that they're only just trying to feed their egos.

"Even very independent people still need validation in some aspects of their life; however, they are also able to accept their own self-validation if they do not get it from someone else," explained psychotherapist and life coach Sherry Gaba.

"The problem arises when self-validation is not possible or is not valued. In other words, if an individual puts the opinion, approval, or recognition of someone else over their own feelings, they will need that external, other person's validation on an ongoing basis."

The thing about someone who needs constant validation is that they're rarely ever satisfied. Even when you continuously compliment them or acknowledge the efforts they've made, they just want more and more of it. Entitled people never want the spotlight to shift from them, even if they haven't done a single thing to earn that recognition.

2. Unlimited patience

If someone's truly entitled, they'll expect unlimited patience without asking, assuming that no matter how many mistakes they make or how long they try to decide something, others will just wait and listen without complaint. They treat other people's tolerance as something that exists just to support them, rarely understanding just how exhausting that can be.

The problem with truly entitled people is the fact that they don't consider how valuable other people's time is and that their energy isn't forever. At some point, people will become frustrated by the lack of consideration that entitled people have.

This constant reliance on their patience only ends up creating more tension and even resentment in relationships. Because no one's patience is everlasting, and it'll eventually run out. By then, it's most likely that conflict will arise as well.

"If you feel taken advantage of and want help, stop continuing to do these tasks and communicate your feelings. Otherwise, it may look like you just enjoy all of that laundry and carpooling. Then, when you finally blow up, everyone around you feels blindsided because they don't fully get it or understand you," said clinical psychologist Jill P. Weber.

3. Free advice

Asking advice from the people around you is normal, but for entitled people, they usually take it to a whole another level. They expect the people in their lives to always give their perspective and knowledge without ever considering the time and effort it takes to listen to someone's issues and formulate a response that they need to hear.

Entitled people just assume that people will drop whatever they're doing just to provide guidance, and think that the advice they get will just solve their problems instantly.

"Humans are not designed to ignore emotional information, as emotional information is among the most important signals our body sends us. The good news is it's never too late to learn to identify, process, express, and manage your emotions," pointed out licensed therapist Jason N. Linder.

It's as if they don't want to just sit with their own thoughts and feelings to come to a solution without having to depend on others. It can become frustrating for the people around them who are constantly giving free advice, and yet, when they try to get advice from them, truly entitled people can't seem to be there for them in the same way they expect others to be there.

4. Rescheduling for them

Truly entitled individuals tend to act as if the calendar of those around them only exists to accommodate their needs. Their time and existing obligations should be moved around at their discretion.

If they can't make dinner or need to push back an appointment, they just never consider the ripple effects of suddenly changing plans. Instead, they expect people to make it work, no matter what.

On top of that, they might drop in a last-minute request and then express disappointment when they can't make it. Even if they have a legitimate reason, entitled people just can't wrap their hands around the fact that others aren't capable of just doing whatever they need, sometimes without notice at all.

5. Constant gratitude

Entitled people really act like every little thing someone else does for them is something that they are owed. They don't ever consider the effort behind the actions of other people, and will act as if going out of your way to help them is expected and that people should be grateful.

This shows up in them fishing for compliments, always reminding people of the favors they need, or even making people in their lives feel guilty for not expressing their gratitude for them in the way they want. The problem with this is that their relationships are simply one-sided, because they're definitely not showing up in that same way for the people who are bending over backwards for them.

6. Forgiveness without accountability

If someone's truly entitled, they'll expect forgiveness without accountability, even if they haven't actually said the words "I'm sorry." In their eyes, because they expect people to have all this patience and understanding for them, there's simply no reason to take responsibility for their actions.

"Self-accountability is like saying you value yourself enough to keep the promises you make to yourself. When you follow through for yourself, you're building trust in the longest and most important relationship you'll ever have — the one with yourself," insisted resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe.

This pattern shows up in their repeated negative behavior, from things like being late to various social functions, always breaking promises, or just doing things that they should know will hurt the people around them. The problem with this attitude is that when you continuously do negative things without being able to take accountability, it'll only push the people that care about you further away.

7. Making things easy

The most draining part about dealing with a truly entitled person is the fact that they think anything put in front of them will be made easy by those around them. Any inconvenience or complication on their part just automatically becomes something that others have to deal with. The problem lies in the fact that they don't even think about how much work it takes to handle their problems, especially if others are already dealing with their own.

Entitled people rarely see the effort that exists behind easy things. All they know is that when it's put in front of them, they can get through it without much thought. Truly entitled people just think that their comfort should be the top priority of everyone else, but they don't seem to realize just how time consuming that idea is.

8. Free rides everywhere

Whether they're getting picked up from the airport, or need a ride to do some errands, if someone's truly entitled, they'll expect free rides everywhere without asking. They think that if they're going anywhere, someone in their life will just automatically offer to give them a lift.

It's one thing to ask for it, and another thing for it to just be given without any consideration or gratitude for what others have to do to accommodate. They also don't ever think about the cost of gas or the planning that it takes just to fit their requirements into the schedule of those that are just expected to give them a ride.

They rarely stop to think about your plans and responsibilities, just choosing to believe that you'll show up at the drop of a hat.

9. Picking up their tab

Whether you're out to dinner with an entitled person or attending a concert with them, they truly expect that their tab will be taken care of, no questions asked. They assume that other people's money is theirs to use whenever they feel like it.

However, they almost never consider the facts about what it takes just to cover the cost of their tab. They act as if the willingness of others to pay is just automatic.

It's even worse when you look at how many people are struggling with their own finances. A 2025 financial wellness report found that 67% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Even if the people in their lives are really stretching their budget to make it happen and sacrificing certain things just to cover it, entitled people expect this favor. So, it's not surprising that people feel taken advantage of by the entitled people in their lives who think their wallet is theirs as well.

There's also zero gratitude as well. They never seem to say "thank you" or acknowledge what it took for their tab to be covered.

10. Access to your connections

Truly entitled people have no problem getting favors from their friends, family, and even their co-workers when it comes to their connections. In their mind, the network of the people around them exists just to serve their needs. They act as if knowing someone automatically just gives them permission to use their connections, without even thinking about the boundaries or the other person's time and energy.

To them, the generosity of being able to use others' connections is something that's expected, not earned at all. Because for entitled people, the idea of having to "earn" anything sounds ludicrous. They just think that things should be handed to them at all times, without having to actually put in the work to network on their own.

11. Excusing their bad behavior

Whether they're being outright rude or constantly late, entitled people assume that it's just others' responsibility to overlook all of that. In their mind, the understanding and tolerance of those around them is a given and they don't need to look inwards and take responsibility for their own personal flaws. They act as if their selfish choices or lapse in judgement is just part of who they are and should be automatically excused.

The role of those around them is just to smooth things over and make excuses on their behalf. But this is just an exhausting way to deal with someone.

Truly entitled people think that others will just carry the weight of their actions without complaint and they'll be able to just enjoy the freedom to behave however they want. The only way entitled people will change is actually being able to own up to the things they've done wrong.

"People can change their behavior, even if that change requires some effort. A key part of the process is recognizing what you have done wrong and learning from your mistakes. Believing that you can change gives you the best opportunity to fix your behavior and repair your relationships," scientist Art Markman said.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.