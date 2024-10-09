Wealthy Woman Labeled ‘Ignorant’ For Defiantly Refusing To Evacuate Her Tampa Home For Hurricane Milton — ‘You’re Taking Resources From People Who Need Them’

Lifestyle creator @kricketfelt on TikTok gained notoriety across the platform with her coverage of Hurricane Helene from inside her Tampa, Florida, home. Documenting the storm surge, flooding, and destruction in her area, it only made sense that she’d continue the popular vlog content for the approaching Milton.

“My husband built this house commercial-grade. It’s solid concrete,” she shared with followers in a recent video, preparing the home for Milton. “I don’t care about your comments; I’m staying in my house.”

Despite already losing their basement and recuperating from the effects of Helene flooding throughout their home — destruction that’s likely to only be “a fraction” of Milton’s direct hit in Tampa — this woman and her family have decided not to evacuate for the approaching storm.

This TikTok creator is facing backlash after admitting she’s openly refused to evacuate her Tampa home amid Hurricane Milton storms.

Despite living in a “mandatory evacuation” zone, where experts suggest even homeowners with “strong homes” leave, this wealthy woman has passionately shared her decision to stay in her home — positioned just a few feet away from the Gulf of Mexico.

“Downstairs will be the hardest hit… I’m not asking for prayers because we are in an evacuation zone," she said.

"I’m doing this with my husband and our kids. We’re staying put,” she shared in her most recent update. “Hopefully, it’s not as bad as Helene, although they’re saying it could be worse, which is crazy.”

With workers on her property preparing for the storm, commenters urged her to reconsider, arguing, ‘You have the choice. Don’t take away resources.’

Predicted to make landfall in Western Florida between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, lawmakers and expert officials have urged residents to consider Hurricane Milton’s evacuation map as more than a strong suggestion — “This hurricane is worst case scenario,” Tampa Bay’s National Weather Service announced amid fears of projectiles and storm surges.

“It’s a one-in-a-million coincidence,” extreme weather expert Porter Fox added about the “compound” hurricane event. “Until, of course, it happens again.”

While equally controversial and alarming, discussions of climate change aren’t what provoked outrage over this woman’s decision to ride out the storm but rather accusations of ignorance.

“I’ve obviously never lived through something like this,” one commenter wrote under her post, “but I can’t understand why you would stay. Even if your home can withstand the storm… It will be there when you come back then, right?”

Kellie Nicole took to TikTok to point out, “You’re going to still be taking resources from people who really need it. I just don’t get it,” she pleaded. “If you have the money, leave. Just leave.”

In the background of several of the Tampa woman's videos, hired workers can be seen preparing their home for Hurricane Milton. “I’m praying for [them],” one person wrote. “I hope they have enough time to prepare their own homes and families... It’s wild to have the money for human labor but still choose not to evacuate.”

By choosing not to evacuate, many people argued this family would be unnecessarily ‘wasting’ resources and putting first responder lives at risk.

According to human ecology expert Cara Cuite, there’s typically two reasons why people make the decision not to leave their homes for a hurricane, even in areas like Tampa that are currently in the “red zone” for mandatory evacuations.

The first is that they’ve underestimated the scale of the storm. Either they believe their home can withstand the damage, or they don’t believe they’re in danger.

NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

The second is that they face some structural, financial, or geographical barrier to leaving, which is less of “a choice” and more of an isolated fact, especially for people without access to resources like discount flights, transportation, or food security.

Clearly, with hired labor and a waterfront custom home on the Gulf, this woman wasn't falling into the latter category.

“She clearly doesn’t understand what could happen,” another commenter argued. “What happens if the ground gives way? Or other houses nearby aren’t able to withstand it and debris starts flying? It’s ignorant… now someone has to come save you when things are 100x worse.”

For residents unable to leave Tampa Bay and neighboring cities or for those re-considering their decisions to stay amid unsettling evacuation reminders, many shelters — including new ones popping up across communities — still have plenty of room.

Thousands of Pinellas residents have already evacuated to public shelters, and tonight we're opening an additional shelter at Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. If you live in Evacuation Zone A, B or C, LEAVE NOW before you are stuck. /1 pic.twitter.com/kj4aCU9cYO — Pinellas County (@PinellasGov) October 8, 2024

Despite some of this negative discourse, we should be cognizant of demonizing angles that blame victims for needing search and rescue relief. There are poor communities in every city. There are elderly homeowners in every city. There are emergency relief employees staying to work in every city. These decisions, in the face of disasters like Hurricane Milton, are not a matter of “right and wrong.”

Of course, trying to safeguard resources and support for those who truly need it is essential, but blaming others for “hunkering down” rather than fleeing is a losing battle for everyone. If you’re looking for relief or support, start with the Florida Disaster resources page. If you’re hoping to donate in support of residents bracing for the storm, check out one of these 12 helpful organizations.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories