Woman's Rant About Not Being Refunded For Asheville Vacation After Devastating Flooding Divides The Internet

Hurricane Helene devastated many parts of North Carolina. Hundreds of people are currently missing, and the flooding irreparably destroyed entire communities.

So when a woman complained online about how the natural disaster ruined an upcoming family vacation, many struggled to find sympathy. She's upset that her AirBnB in Asheville, North Carolina, refused to refund her stay in the wake of the massive tragedy.

The woman ranted about not being refunded for an Asheville vacation after devasting flooding.

"We booked a mountain vacation not knowing that a hurricane was gonna come and destroy the little town that we're supposed to be going to, and we cannot get refunded," Chelsea told viewers.

"We are still expected to go on this trip not knowing if there's damage to the property, not knowing if the place is even accessible, not knowing if surrounding events and attractions are going to be up and running," she continued.

"You pay X amount of dollars to go on a vacation with friends or with family; you expect to have a vacation," she added. "Not try to figure out your way around barricades."

Chelsea admitted that she lives in eastern North Carolina, which wasn't hit quite as hard as other parts of the state, including her vacation destination.

According to AP News, the widespread devastation left by Hurricane Helene hit the tourist-centered city of Asheville the most, including its surrounding mountain towns. Government officials and aid groups have been working around the clock to deliver supplies by air, truck, and even mule. At least 40 people have died in the county that includes Asheville.

People lost their homes, their belongings, and even their loved ones. Others were terrifyingly trapped in their homes and cars by the floodwaters, awaiting the limited rescue resources.

Instead of showing empathy or understanding for the devastation that ripped through North Carolina — Asheville, particularly — Chelsea seemingly made it about herself, leading many online to critique her seemingly self-centered video.

One content creator responded to the woman's video, emphasizing how much worse the situation was for many in North Carolina.

"Seriously, and you're from North Carolina," Michael McWhorter began. "Meanwhile, you could be experiencing this."

McWhorter pointed to a heartbreaking photo that has been making the rounds online. The photo showed a family standing on the roof of their flooded house in Asheville. Sadly, shortly after the photo was taken, the roof collapsed, and while the woman who took the picture survived, her 6-year-old son and parents did not.

"People are dead," McWhorter emphasized. "Homes lost. Cars lost, clothing, pets, keepsakes, photo albums, memories — gone."

McWhorter criticized Chelsea for solely thinking about herself when thousands of people are going through a catastrophe that is much worse than losing out on a vacation.

Some commenters defended Chelsea's experience, pointing out that no one wants to lose money on a vacation that had been planned months in advance and arguing that she does deserve a refund. However, that's really not the point.

No one is saying Chelsea doesn't have a right to complain about not getting a refund from AirBnB, and frankly, in any other circumstance, her rant would've been more than appropriate. But there's a time and place for everything, and after such devastation, many found it tone-deaf to go on the internet and complain about something relatively trivial.

It's all about perspective, and it's clear that Chelsea's video struck a nerve with many people who are witnessing first-hand the suffering of families living in these Southeastern states. In times of crisis, we should always try to think outside ourselves and show compassion to those who might need it most.

