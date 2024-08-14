I Grew Up Poor In America & The Effects Of Not Having Enough Are Lifelong

I was not a cute kid anyway, not by any means. You know those little girls you see with blond hair, perfectly even pigtails tied with blue ribbons, and ruffly pink socks? I was the polar opposite of that description. What did I wear? Anything I could find that fit.

I had lank brown hair. Mom told me, “Don’t worry! When you get older, you can dye it!”

“Why would I dye my hair,” I asked her.

“It’s mousy brown. There’s nothing special about it,” she said.

Mom didn’t mean to hurt my feelings. My sister’s golden-blond hair was special. So was my brother’s thick, curly hair. Mine? Mom spruced it up by cutting uneven bangs that fell like a cheap curtain over my forehead.

As soon as I was eight years old, my larger-than-other girls’ size was obvious. We lived on spaghetti and macaroni, along with frozen pizza. For breakfast? Fruit Loops, Cocoa Puffs, all that stuff. After-school snacks? Cookies and fried bologna sandwiches on white bread.

I was one of a few big girls in my class. I held my little chin high to pull my double chin up. Maybe no one would notice.

With Mom stuck in bed with burned legs, I had no one to help me with clothes. Our accident was in September, so there was no school clothes shopping. I was bigger than the previous year and started fishing around in Mom’s closet for anything that fit — a peasant blouse with a long black stretchy skirt. Grownup clothes, and I was playing an unattractive game of dress-up.

My scuffed brown shoes and mismatched socks were a dead giveaway to our socioeconomic status.

No cute saddle shoes. No bright red knee socks. Old falling-down white socks, one with an argyle pattern, one plain texture. They were both white, though. Whitish.

I wore a turquoise-blue shirt dress every few days, a godawful thing that was stretchy cotton, like a polo shirt. It was nearly trainer-bra time, and that dress didn’t hide a thing.

I spent the first two months of my fifth-grade school year embarrassed and downtrodden. One day, the teacher — a cruel woman who didn’t know what was happening at home — picked up one of my hands and looked at my fingernails.

“You need to scrub your fingernails,” she said, eying me with disgust. I shrank into my desk, humiliated. Tears stung my eyes.

When Mom recovered, her first move was to meet with the teacher and give her what-for. My report card had migrated from all As to low Cs, and when Mom and Dad asked why, I started crying and said, “My teacher doesn’t like me.” They didn’t press for details. I was not in trouble for my low grades. My teacher was. My depression was obvious.

In the second term of school, my morale and grades improved, and the teacher tried to be kinder to me. She was caught by Mom and did what she could to change her ways. I never trusted her again, though. Once bitten, twice shy. She bit me hard, and I had scars. It was the end of my innocence with authority figures.