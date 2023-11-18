3 Subtle Behaviors Of People Who Command Respect & Don't Get Walked All Over At Work

For many people, gaining respect at work is something that can drastically improve the trajectory of a career and can be the difference between stagnancy and having the door opened for new opportunities.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and corporate career coach named Simon Gee helps his followers improve their work performances and earn the respect of their colleagues and leadership through the videos on his page. He recently shared some of the best tips an employer could use to earn their co-workers' and managers' respect in the workplace.

Gee explained the three subtle behaviors of people who command respect at work.

"Want to earn more respect at work? Here are three key behaviors and everyday adjustments that I use to gain respect and build strong relationships," Gee, who currently works as a Marketing Lead at Microsoft, began in his video.

1. Take extra time with responses to co-workers or managers.

He explained that if you get a message on Slack or an email, there is no need to reply lightning fast, especially because you want to give off the illusion that you are incredibly busy and your time is valuable.

"Resist the temptation to jump into response mode the moment a message pops up. By doing so, you create a sense of scarcity and project an image that you are in high demand. When you're always available, it might unintentionally convey that your time isn't valuable and that your priorities aren't firmly established."

2. Talk less and listen more.

Gee pointed out that when you encourage people to share their stories and gain a reputation for being a good listener, it can be a foolproof way of gaining others' respect. "Speaking less creates an air of mystery around you, leaving people to discover more about you."

3. Speak slowly, especially if it's something meaningful and important that you're trying to convey to others.

By doing so, it allows the audience to be fully immersed in what you're saying and they'll want to listen and seek you out more.

"Rushing through your words can be a buzzkill and people appreciate clarity," Gee said. "So, take it slow and speak at a pace that everyone can follow. After all, we tend to respect those who communicate with clarity."

For many working-class adults, respect is one of the most important things they value at work.

In a survey by Georgetown University’s Christine Porath of nearly 20,000 employees worldwide, respondents ranked respect as the most important leadership behavior. However, more and more employees are admitting to feeling disrespected and undervalued at their place of employment.

According to the Pew Research Center, during the mass job resignations in 2021, it was found that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs.

In an interview with Forbes, Lisa Parker, an executive coach, explained that respect in the workforce, especially for managers, is something that is gained through actions instead of simply assuming that it should be granted without putting in any work.

Photo: Peopleimages from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

"The pivotal word here is 'deserve,'" Parker said. "Respect is something that must be earned. It is not awarded automatically when someone gets promoted to manager or gets a little gray at the temples."

"Managers earn respect when they are respectful to others, as well as when they demonstrate trustworthiness, credibility, and a healthy dose of humanity. Managers who are blatantly disrespectful of others will get exactly what they deserve: little or no respect."

While Simon's video offered some valuable and insightful points, there's also equal value in delivering high-quality work and dedicating time to offer assistance to colleagues when needed.

Respect often follows when others recognize a commitment to helping a team's success and growth. Gaining the respect of your co-workers and higher-ups not only lies in how you carry yourself but also in the type of community that you cultivate in the workplace.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.