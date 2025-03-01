Security Expert Shares The 3 Phone Settings Crucial To Protecting Your Sensitive Info From Hackers, Especially While Traveling

To all the travel enthusiasts out there, you may want to pay attention. When traveling, it's normal for people to eagerly take advantage of free public Wi-Fi whether that be in airports, hotels, or cafes. However, even though these networks are convenient, they actually come with a hidden risk. Cybercriminals can easily intercept your personal data if your phone isn’t in a proper secure network.

IT expert Michael Moore, Chief Information Officer at Next Perimeter, warned that simple, often overlooked phone settings could make all the difference in protecting sensitive information from hackers. With this concern, Moore shared three crucial settings to adjust before connecting to public Wi-Fi, ensuring your privacy remains intact, especially while traveling.

These 3 phone settings are integral to protecting your personal information from hackers according to a security expert:

1. Disable auto-connect to Wi-Fi

One of the most overlooked settings on many smartphones is the auto-connect feature for Wi-Fi. While it may seem convenient for your phone to automatically connect you to the closest free network, this feature can unfortunately expose you to serious security risks.

RossHelen | Canva Pro

Moore explained, “Your phone's eagerness to connect to networks can be your downfall.” If auto-connect is enabled, your device could unknowingly connect to a network set up by a hacker. For your own protection, go into your Wi-Fi settings and disable the auto-connect or auto-join function.

Doing this ensures that you manually select the network you wish to join without the risk of accidentally connecting to a hacker’s network. It is also recommended to regularly delete networks that you may no longer use, such as places like coffee shops or hotels.

2. Turn off Bluetooth and Airdrop (for iPhones)

Bluetooth and Airdrop are also potential risks on your phone, especially if you’re traveling in a crowded public space. Moore compared Bluetooth with leaving your back door unlocked: “Most people don’t realize it’s another entry point for attackers.”

Hackers can use Bluetooth to eavesdrop or intercept data. To prevent this, simply turn off Bluetooth when you're not actively using it. For iPhone users, AirDrop is another feature to manage carefully.

Moore recommended selecting “Contacts Only” for Airdrop in your phone settings, or better yet, disable it completely until you need something sent to you. These simple actions will make it much harder for cybercriminals to gain access to your phone.

3. Use a VPN (virtual private network)

The most important security measure you can take before connecting to public Wi-Fi is using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN has the ability to encrypt all the data you send and receive, making it unreadable to anyone who intercepts it.

Bongkarngraphic | Canva Pro

As Moore put it, a VPN acts as your “digital bulletproof vest.” By using a VPN, even if a hacker manages to access the network, your data remains secure. Moore suggested downloading a reputable VPN app before traveling to ensure it’s running before you connect to any public Wi-Fi.

While free VPNs do exist, it is recommended to opt in for a paid service from a trusted provider because they normally provide stronger security, faster speeds, and more reliable protection. Most paid VPNs also offer an “auto-connect” feature, which makes sure the VPN automatically activates when you join new networks, adding an extra layer of protection for your security.

These simple steps can offer serious cyber protection when it comes to your personal information.

So whether you're traveling or simply working virtually from a local coffee shop, using public Wi-Fi doesn’t have to mean risking your sensitive information. By taking a few minutes to adjust your phone settings — disabling auto-connect, turning off Bluetooth and AirDrop, and using a VPN — you can significantly reduce the risk of being hacked.

As Moore emphasized, these small changes can save you from the headache of dealing with identity theft, financial loss, or the exposure of personal data. Think of these precautions as your digital seatbelt — an easy yet essential step to ensure your data remains secure wherever you use your phone.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.