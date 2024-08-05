7 Gen-Z IPhone Tricks That Can Make You 95% More Present

Visual triggers: When we say “Can I see that?” we usually mean “Can I touch it?” There’s a saying that babies always ‘look’ with their hands, but it’s not just toddlers. To silence your phone’s visual “Come check me, just in case!” screams, hide it from view. Put it in a drawer, leave it in your bag or locker, charge it in another room, or, my go-to choice, simply place it behind your laptop or computer screen.

Pexels / Lum3n

Advertisement

2. Streamline your usage

The goal of this section is to design a phone that helps you find whatever you need efficiently while requiring as little of your time as possible. Let’s start from the moment you decide you do need to get your phone because you have a proper reason to. The first question that arises is: what do you see when you pick it up?

3. Utilize calm wallpapers

I owe a big thank you to Jason Stirman for his ideas around calm wallpapers, which I used to design mine.

Everything you see on there, you see for a reason:

It’s black and white because everything on my phone is. We’ll get to that.

It’s a picture with zero movement and lots of blank space because that induces calmness, rather than sensory overload.

It shows a desert, reminding me a smartphone is like a world in a grain of sand and it’s usually only a single grain I’m looking for.

It asks me a thought-provoking question, which forces me to be honest with myself.

While you can find calm wallpapers online, a custom build increases your emotional commitment to using the system. I took an image from Unsplash, checked the right sizes in iOS Res, and made a custom design in Canva. The question sits just below the upper third mark.

Advertisement

You’ll see why I chose “Why am I in your hand?” but here are some variants:

What are you looking for?

Why are you here?

Why are you holding me?

When I look at this screen, I don’t just mindlessly unlock. I think.

4. Make your home screen one that feels like home

No matter how small, the space behind any home’s front door says ‘Welcome.’ But when we enter our phone, most of us end up right in a minefield.

There are two types of mines you can and should sweep right away:

Dust Catchers. A great decluttering rule is to throw out anything you haven’t worn in 6–12 months. Declutter your app closet. You can always download them again. Slot Machines. Tony Stubblebine popularized this phrase for apps you open and immediately get lost in. News, stocks, all social media, games, shopping, and dating apps, for example.

Delete everything that falls into either category. That’s already a lot better, but I want a home screen that feels like home. When I enter, I want a butler to greet me and ask “What can I do for you today, sir?” A bit like finding an oasis in the desert.