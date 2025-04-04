6 Vulnerable Secrets About Men I've Learned From Years Of Being A True Guy's Girl

When I was younger, my deepest friendships were always with guys. Some of them were people I’d dated but remained friends with, others were guys who were just like brothers to me.

To this day, some of my most important relationships are with guy friends, and this has given me a unique insight that my friends who are “girls’ girls” sometimes miss out on.

Here are vulnerable secrets about men I've learned from years of being a true guy's girl:

1. Guys gossip way less than women do

SG SHOT / Shutterstock

Okay, one caveat: Some guys are your stereotypical locker-room bragging types who will sell a woman out to be considered cool or popular. But in my experience, these guys are in the minority.

Most guys seem to know that this type of braggadocio is not only uncool but disrespectful to women. They don’t want to be the dude who talks about the woman he hooked up with last weekend. They want to be the guy who smiles politely and keeps his intimate moments to himself.

Women, on the other hand, often have deep emotional bonds with one another and feel like sharing intimacies about their love lives is a part of bonding.

Because there isn’t a stereotype about women bragging about conquests (the opposite — we are often shamed for our desires), my girlfriends and I have often felt like our friendships with other women are a sacred place to say anything we want.

Advertisement

2. Guys often need a place to talk about their feelings

Yuri A / Shutterstock

One of the special things about being a trusted female friend of guys is the opportunity the friendship gives guys to really open up about what they’re going through. My guy friends have often felt like they had no place to put their sadnesses, their feelings of being less-than, and their worries about intimacy — including their size or performance. But the ones who trusted me felt okay about talking to me.

I’ll never forget when one of my good guy friends, a total “guy’s-guy”, came to me distraught needing to talk about an intimate issue he was having with his partner, who is a woman. He told me he felt extraordinary relief to be able to get this problem off his chest, and I was happy to offer some insight.

After that, he and I bonded over all sorts of emotional issues — from the death of his father to trying to figure out if he should marry his partner or not (he ended up marrying someone else). In turn, I felt like I had someone who would give me the brutal truth, and be an awesome sounding board.

Guys’ friendships, for whatever reason, are often considered odd if they’re deeply emotional or intimate. That has to change. Men need to be able to bond emotionally with other men.

But in the meantime (and hopefully even after we reach that goal), having a female friend can be a great opportunity for a truly intimate friendship. (As long as it’s truly reciprocal and neither of you is giving too much in the hopes of it someday becoming a romantic relationship.)

Men often face challenges in expressing and discussing their feelings due to societal expectations and internalized norms of masculinity, leading to reluctance to seek help and potentially impacting mental health. A 2019 study recommended that creating safe spaces and fostering open communication are crucial to supporting men's emotional well-being.

Advertisement

3. Guys get their hearts broken, too

SB Arts Media / Shutterstock

They sometimes are totally and completely devastated by a breakup. I don’t care if the guy is straight or gay or bi or anything else, a hard break-up has the potential to destroy him the same way it would a woman. Somewhere we got the idea that guys were the tough ones, immune to heartbreak and longing.

Well, that’s total garbage. Anyone who has a close friendship with a guy can tell you that most men have experienced a break-up so profound, that it changed the way they saw the world.

Some may disappear into a depression, some may quest to make themselves better, and some may write poetry or music about their loss. But no man I’ve ever known has been immune to having his heart broken.

Advertisement

4. Guys care so much less about whether your body is perfect than you think they do

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

The thing I’ve heard my guy friends say most often about what makes a woman hot is her confidence in who she is, regardless of her body. That’s a surprisingly tough thing to hear as a woman. It’s not like we can just snap our fingers and be happy with our bodies.

Society tells us our entire lives that we need to look a certain way, and pretty much none of us can live up to that ideal. Then we’re told by guys that we are supposed to be confident about who we are, and that’ll make us attractive.

Well, guess what? It’s not that easy, and we can’t grow our confidence just to make you want us. That wouldn’t be a good outcome for any of us. So sometimes hearing that puts us into a doubly insecure situation!

But it is true, from my experience, that the kinds of guys you’d want to date don’t care if your thighs have dimples if your belly has rolls, or if your breasts don’t look like Kate Upton’s. That shouldn’t be a motivator to get happy with your body, that’s between you and yourself only, but I do believe most guys when they say that the “perfect” body is pretty irrelevant to real desire.

Research suggests men might show more self-serving double standards regarding body image, particularly for ideal bodies. It's a complex issue with varying perspectives and no universal truth about men caring less about body perfection.

Advertisement

5. Guys need affection more than they need intimacy

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Of course, intimacy is important to guys. It’s important to women, too. But society has told us — both men and women — that guys only want one thing: Intimacy.

But here’s the newsflash: Guys crave intimacy and affection as much as women. At least the guys I’ve known.

The issue with lack of intimacy is often tied to this need for affection. For many people, in particular, guys, intimacy = love. Intimacy also equals acceptance and is a satisfying way to receive affection.

Any guy can satisfy his own direct physical needs one way or another. But just like women, guys crave intimacy and the reassurance that they are attractive, loved, and cared for.

The lesson to be learned here, women, is that even when you're not in the mood, you can help your guy by reassuring him that you love him, that you think he’s hot and smart and kind, and by giving him lots of physical love when you feel up for it. Massages go a long way. Even — gasp! — cuddling. Because here’s the biggest secret of all: Guys like cuddling, too.

Advertisement

6. Guys hate being trapped in the “Act Like a Man” box

antoniodiaz / Shutterstock

Women often complain that guys only like a few things: beer, breasts, and football. I think we’ve debunked some of those myths above, but I want to dive a little deeper into this stereotype for a moment.

Those three things are stereotypes about guys that keep them firmly rooted in the Act Like a Man Box (or “ALMB” for short). You need to be straight, enjoy watching sports, and chugging beers, and you can’t have complicated emotions. To fit into the ALMB, you also need to hate figure skating, shopping, and quiche.

But most of the guys I know have one way in which they explode the ALMB just by being who they are. They hate sports, or they’re gay, or they’re straight but don’t quest after women as sport, or they get emotional listening to classical music. Doesn’t matter what it is, a lot of guys are terrified of the world discovering that they don’t fit into the ALMB.

And who can blame them? Society is pretty attached to our caveman-like image of dudes. Including a lot of women.

The 'Man Box' concept explores how societal expectations of masculinity can negatively impact men's mental and emotional well-being, leading to issues like violence, depression, and suicidal ideation. Focus groups with young men have revealed the pressures they face to conform to societal expectations of masculinity and the importance of support in resisting these pressures.

So ladies, if you’re looking for a loving, sensitive guy, you need to make sure you aren’t part of the system that enforces the ALMB. Whatever you do, don’t make fun of guys’ feelings. Oh, and sometimes offer to pick up the check.

Joanna Schroeder is a parenting writer, editor, and media critic with bylines in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Esquire, and more. Her forthcoming book Talk To Your Boys: 16 Crucial Conversations To Have With Your Tween & Teenage Sons will be available in September 2025.

Advertisement