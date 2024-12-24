When I Became A Victim Of Plagiarism, My Reaction Really Surprised Me

There’s a trick to this type of writing. Each of our stories and life experiences is valid and valuable. However, as writers, we must learn how to write about those experiences in a way that is meaningful to readers.

Our experiences, trauma, and triumphs are just that — ours. Until we can connect the dots to someone else’s life and present a door they want to open, we will likely never experience success.

I am fully present and connected when writing a personal essay or memoir. This type of creating involves reaching back into my past without regard to how positive or painful those experiences may be.

Advertisement

A good writer knows how to tell a story in a way that sinks into the reader’s emotions and comes alive in their imagination. Magic happens when readers feel our pain or our joy.

The more I’ve honed my craft, the more focused I’ve become, and in the process, I’ve been able to find and develop my unique writing voice. This process is the result of thousands of hours of writing, revising, and editing. It’s time well spent, as far as I’m concerned.

Because of this process and all the hours invested, my work feels like an extension of me. There is a very fine line between my writing and me as a person because I’m sharing myself with every sentence.

Given this, I shouldn’t have been surprised by my emotional reaction when a follower of mine reached out to say she saw my story posted on someone else’s profile as though it was theirs.

My first step after reading her message was to find the person’s profile and search for my story. When I saw it, all war broke loose emotionally. The person who plagiarized my work did so in full. He literally copied and pasted my words and submitted them to a publication as though he created them.

Advertisement

The story — my story, had received a fair amount of attention, and the offender was making money off that engagement.

My heart beat dramatically as I viscerally reacted to seeing my hard work attributed to someone else. Interestingly, the article was my most successful story, and readers widely appreciated the personal experiences I shared.

I guess if you’re going to steal someone’s work, you might as well pick their best. Go big or go home.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Advertisement

If I had to describe what I felt as this unfolded, it would be that part of me was stolen along with my story.

My nervous system reacted to the situation in the same way it reacted to trauma. I was nauseous and sweaty, and my hands were shaking. The response I experienced was counterproductive because there were several steps I needed to take to resolve things. Let me tell you, it’s very difficult to think linearly when your nervous system is jacked up.

My first action was to message an editorial team I’m a part of. I needed some support, and the team gave it to me generously. Next, I filled out and submitted a form to report the plagiarism.

I struggled to complete the required steps, which included providing links to my story and the story stolen from me. My stress response caused my brain to slow down, and I had trouble focusing, but once I was done, all I could do was wait.

Advertisement

Most of my day was spent refreshing both my email and the profile of the dude who stole my story. I was too emotionally overloaded and preoccupied to do any meaningful writing.

Relief flooded me when I received confirmation that the plagiarist had been removed from the platform. I was also happy to hear that internet search engines would scrub the evidence of plagiarism within a few days.

I’m so grateful to the site’s management team for taking care of this. Those guys are like an elite technological Seal Team working out of sight to keep us safe.