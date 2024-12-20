Many people are taught that being intelligent is the greatest indicator of success. However, there's far more to success than just intelligence. As a matter of fact, there are certain life skills that predict success more than just IQ. Though hitting the books is extremely important, there's much more that goes into making it big in life than brain matter alone.

For example, when business experts discuss what employers are looking for, they often discuss what's known as soft skills, which Ensign College defines as "that less tangible set of characteristics that every employer wants, regardless of your field... [including] interpersonal skills like the ability to communicate, have empathy, work in a team, accomplish tasks independently, and think outside the box."

From being self-motivated, resilient, and taking the initiative, there are plenty of life skills people you can start learning right away if you want to be successful.

These are 12 life skills that predict success more than IQ, according to psychology

1. Emotional intelligence

The first life skill that predicts success more than IQ is emotional intelligence. In the middle of a disagreement, someone’s ability to reel in their emotions and stay composed is critically important.

After all, flying off the handle never works and can make an already tense situation far worse. One study published in Emotion found that anger results in more conflict, impacting relationships for the worse.

That said, reeling in those emotions isn’t always easy. Many people need to actively work their way up to a state of restraint and composure. However, it isn’t impossible.

By seeking professional help or trying at-home mindfulness methods such as journaling or deep breathing exercises, anyone can learn to get more in tune with their emotions.

2. Discipline and focus

Some people aren’t as disciplined as they’d like to be. The American Psychological Association reports that 27% of Americans say a lack of willpower was what prevented them from actively changing.

But regardless of how difficult it may be, staying on course and being focused is another life skill that predicts success, more than IQ.

Staying focused and disciplined requires people to stay on track and restrain themselves in order to avoid making hasty or reckless decisions. A study published in the Journal of Personality found that students who had self-control tended to have higher grade point averages, self-esteem, and better relationships.

Knowing this, it’s safe to assume that people who show discipline are equipped to make the best most logical conclusions. In turn, this leads to better outcomes and more success.

3. Patience

Having patience isn’t easy for everyone. Most people are entirely too busy to wait in long lines or to wait thirty minutes for their doctor’s appointment to begin.

A study published in Social Psychology and Personality Science found that most people are impatient and hate waiting due to their need for closure, meaning they feel a need for "getting it over and done with."

In a 2012 study, researchers asked the question of whether patience helped students get things done. After conducting five surveys, they found that patient people reported exerting more effort toward their goals compared to non-patient individuals.

As a result, they were increasingly likely to achieve their goals and feel more satisfied because of it. This shows just how important a little patience is and why patient people are a lot more likely to be successful than others may give them credit for.

4. Time management

There are people in this world who are simply great at managing their time. Unlike most people, these individuals always set their alarms and make sure to show up on time for events. As a result, having this life skill makes it easy to predict success.

One study published in PLOS ONE found that while time management played a smaller role in job performance and academic achievement, it played a significant role in overall well-being and life satisfaction.

Though the findings might sound insignificant, people should remember that success is more than just how much money someone has in their wallet.

5. Self-motivatation

Most people might not feel too keen to exercise at five in the morning with their alarm clock blasting right in their ears. Because let’s face it, staying motivated when they’re the only ones holding themselves accountable isn’t easy.

However, someone’s ability to be consistent and motivated is a life skill that predicts success more than IQ.

According to a study published in Motivation and Emotion, motivation most likely predicts success because it enhances performance levels. This is why people who truly want to be successful should find better ways to be self-motivated.

Whether that means rewarding themselves or staying organized, the research shows that a major key to success is the ability to stay on top of things.

6. Resilience after failure

Going through failure after failure is a bruise to the ego that some people never fully recover from. Failure isn’t easy and tends to provoke unwanted feelings and emotions from the person in question.

The ability to bounce back after failure is a life skill that predicts success more than IQ ever could.

According to a study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, students who intentionally made mistakes and corrected those mistakes had a better time learning than other methods.

People shouldn’t be too upset if they fall a few times on the path to achieving success. Failing is a natural occurrence that’s pretty unavoidable. Failure shows us what we’re doing wrong and guides us onto a different path, helping us learn better during the process.

7. Competent decision-making

Another life skill that predicts success more than IQ is having great decision-making skills. In the corporate world or in romantic relationships, someone's ability to make good decisions will either make or break things.

If someone messes up on their report because they decided not to ask questions, it might leave a bad impression on their boss. In relationships, always letting your partner make decisions can leave the other person feeling overwhelmed and annoyed.

This is why making good decisions is super important, as failing to do can result in stunted opportunities and a bad reputation.

8. Good social skills

Whether at a job or a family event, a life skill that predicts success more than IQ is having good social skills. Navigating tricky family situations or impossible coworkers is pretty difficult.

Most people dislike getting involved in drama and don't have the social skills necessary to resolve issues with ease. Because of this, most people, even those with high IQs, will crumble if they don't know how to navigate difficult situations with others.

This is why having good social skills is super important. In the end, nobody cares about what someone's IQ was in high school. What they want to know is if that person is qualified enough and works well with others.

This sentiment also applies to relationships, where having good social skills becomes a must if they want to make their relationship last forever.

According to a study in 2014, researchers found that students' social networking during secondary school impacted their earnings in adulthood. This showcases just how important socialization is and most importantly, why it benefits others to learn how to do it.

9. Consistency

Most people don't appreciate someone who is utterly inconsistent. When working any job, it's downright disrespectful to always arrive at inconsistent times. It's also extremely frustrating for employers if your work is excellent at times and downright poor at others.

Consistency is one of the key building blocks to success. Whether in work or a relationship, most people appreciate a person they know what they can expect from.

Not only does consistency pay off, but it might even result in better opportunities later down the road. It helps people organize and plan their daily lives, leading to an improvement in their productivity.

10. Goal-setting

Being great at setting goals is a life skill that predicts success more than IQ. As important as intelligence might be, someone's ability to create realistic and achievable goals is invaluable.

Staying organized and having a game plan is the best way to achieve your heart's desire. If someone knows what they want and the best ways to achieve it, it'll be much easier to obtain success.

It isn't easy for someone to stay on top of their goals without messing up from time to time. However, acknowledging those hiccups and learning from them is the best way to do better and revise their goals to be a bit more throughout the next time around.

11. Active listening

Someone's ability to actively listen can either make or break their connections. If someone constantly ignores their friends, family members, or coworkers this won't end well in the grand scheme of things.

No one likes feeling unheard and unappreciated, which, unfortunately, can impact relationships for the worse.

One study published in Healthcare Management Review found that feeling unheard might lead to worsening burnout as a result of stress. Feeling heard was even related to positive attitude change, showing just how important listening truly is.

12. Initiative

Finally, taking initiative is a life skill that predicts success more than IQ.

Professor of sociology Deborah J. Cohan, Ph.D. notes that taking initiative is important because it helps people build confidence in themselves and their ability to make things happen, adding that people who take the initiative are more likely to be leaders and even more able to forge and sustain friendships and relationships.

All of this is important to the overall success of a person. As UCLA Newsroom explains, "A growing body of research shows that the need to connect socially with others is as basic as our need for food, water, and shelter."

Knowing this, people must not be afraid and find ways to take the initiative in their daily lives. Whether it's in their career or in their relationships, taking the reins shows people just how capable they are, making them feel confident in their ability to take control.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.