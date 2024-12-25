Woman Begs People To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Everywhere They Go — 'Why Is There A Cane Corso In The Coffee Shop?'

Pets are an important part of many people's lives. That's backed by research that found 32% of Gen Z women dream of a dual income no kids lifestyle for the future. A future that often includes furry family members.

We love the cute Golden Retriever hanging outside the coffee shop or being walked around the block, but they’ve been increasingly present in public spaces like grocery stores and restaurants without being certified as a service animal. One woman has had it with the growing trend.

“Stop bringing your dogs to public places,” creator @grootboots on TikTok complained. “Why is there a Cane Corso in the coffee shop? No, I don’t want it to sniff me. Why can’t it just stay at home?”

A woman begged pet owners to stop bringing their dogs everywhere they go.

Of course, there are certain public places that are openly dog friendly, and depending on the coffee shop or store, they’re not going to say anything to dog owners bringing their fur babies inside.

However, creators like this one have noticed that there are tons of public spaces letting dog owners have free rein despite common social etiquette.

“I don’t want dogs charging at me,” the creator continued, “I don’t care if that’s ‘how they say hello’ to me. Why is this happening to me inside a Target?”

With the exception of service animals, the woman was annoyed by pet owners refusing to leave their dogs at home.

Of course, service dogs are the exception to this complaint, as they are often welcome in every public space with their owners. However, the rules for other dogs are relatively vague, especially if they’re kept on a leash.

Some cities allow dogs of any kind to be in public places and outdoor patios with their owners, as long as they’re leashed, while others have written regulations that they’re not allowed.

At the end of the day, it’s the discretion of store owners and managers to draw the line, which this woman argued is being “overstepped” far too often.

“What about people with allergies?” one person wrote under the video. “I’m allergic and I feel like I can’t go anywhere anymore without worrying about running into a dog or getting hives.”

Animal experts say many dogs get stressed out in public so it's best to leave them home.

Even when dogs in public are well-behaved, many people in the comments admitted they’re a nuisance. You can’t predict how they’ll act when a kid pets them without permission or an immunocompromised person is exposed to dander.

You can’t predict how an entitled pet will affect their perception of service dogs who genuinely need to be in these spaces with their owners. Yes, most of us love the cute, cuddly, and chill dog hanging out at a local pub, but in reality, there are consequences to consider.

If your dog is well-behaved, well-groomed, and well-trained in public, there can be exceptions to this rule, at least according to this poster and people in their comments, but for the most part, it should be service dogs that are allowed in public spaces like stores, coffee shops, and restaurants.

In fact, according to the Animal Humane Society, forcing pups into crowded spaces can cause them distress and even impede proper training. They'd likely rather be home.

“A lot of people overestimate their dog’s likeability and their competence as an owner,” one commenter wrote. “They aren’t ‘bad dogs,’ their owners are incompetent. Go to a park, not a coffee shop.”

