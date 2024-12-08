Swedish Dog Owner Says It’s Not Responsible For Americans Who Work Full-Time To Own A Pet

Owning a pet brings positive feelings, like joy, companionship, and emotional support. Many consider their furry friends to be members of their family — ones they would do anything for.

However, a Swedish dog owner claimed that Americans who work full-time don't deserve this privilege.

They claimed that it's irresponsible for Americans who work full-time to own a pet.

"Are American dog owners doing alright?" they questioned in the text of a video of them walking their dog. "Several of them told me that leaving a dog alone for 12 hours daily while they're at work is perfectly fine."

"I am beyond shocked by this," they continued. "In Sweden, for example, it's illegal to leave a dog alone for more than six hours."

According to The Newbie Guide to Sweden, "Swedish law says that your dog should be allowed to go outside at least every 6 hours." However, they did caveat, "If you keep it indoors, it must have a view of a window allowing sunlight."

In the caption of their video, the Swedish pet owner added that while people in other countries also leave their dogs unattended while at work, it's mostly Americans who they've heard this rhetoric from.

This is a major generalization about American pet owners.

While it's definitely concerning if people are working full-time jobs and leaving their pets in the house for hours on end without any stimulation or interaction, to say that any American working a full-time job can't take care of a pet is untrue.

In fact, according to a survey by OnePoll on behalf of Vetster, a significant portion of full-time employees, around 75%, are considered capable of taking care of a pet, with many factors influencing their ability to do so, including their schedule, access to pet care services, and personal commitment to pet ownership.

Ultimately, you have no idea what people's situations are. Even if an employee does not see their dog for 12 hours, many hire dog walkers and sitters or have a loved one drop in while they are working.

Moreover, the survey found that 7% of pet parents have left a job to find a new one to better care for their pet, and 60% say they would consider doing so if their job conflicted with their ability to care for their animals.

Many Americans admit that affording pets has become difficult.

Considering the state of this country, owning a pet might be one of the only things that brings relief and happiness to a household. However, it is often more expensive than people realize, especially when it comes to veterinary care.

About 72% of pet owners who responded to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey conducted on behalf of Newsweek said that the cost of looking after their pets has increased in the past year.

On average, dog owners spend more on their pet (about $1,400 a year) than cat owners ($1,200), as per an American Pet Products Association report, including all possible expenses: vaccinations, bed, food, leashes, harnesses, collars, grooming supplies, training, boarding, and passport.

These rising costs are a source of concern for many pet owners. Some 43% of respondents to the poll said they were very or fairly concerned about their ability to financially support their pet, while an additional 22% were only slightly concerned.

Animals are a huge commitment and anyone who is looking to get a pet should consider the costs and the care that they require if you working full-time.

