In 2023, a survey conducted by Veterinarians.org found that 1 in 6 participants surrendered their dog within 12 months.

One of the most common reasons was an incompatibility with kids. To some people, dogs and children cannot exist in the same space, and one of them has to go (in most cases, it is the dog).

However, one mother is sharing how she keeps her young children and her dog safe while coexisting — and why giving up her pet was never a thought.

The mother chose to have her ‘reactive’ dog wear a muzzle around her kids rather than rehome her.

Emma Morris adopted her 4-year-old cocker spaniel, Fern, before her firstborn child was even a thought.

While she described Fern as “lovely” and “gentle at heart,” she admitted that her behavior can be unpredictable at times, and she can get reactive. Morris added that Fern does have a skin condition that irritates her and contributes to her behavior.

While some parents may choose to surrender their reactive dogs for their family’s safety, Morris chose a different route to keep her one-year-old daughter safe around her.

The mom explained that her dog was her first baby and part of the family, so rehoming was never a thought.

“Pets are a commitment,” she wrote in the text overlay of a TikTok video.

After conducting some research, Morris decided that it would be best to put Fern in a comfortable muzzle to wear whenever she was around the baby.

“She’s gentle at heart. She’s a softie and loves a cuddle, she can easily be reactive in certain moments,” she shared. “She loves playing with kids and getting stuck in with all the activities.”

The woman does not put the muzzle on her dog when her daughter is not around or is in her stroller.

Unlike some parents, Morris chose not to rehome her dog since she is part of the family and she and her husband know her best.

“We know her. She’d be more at risk in another home. We know when she can and cannot be trusted,” Morris shared.

“Why send her to a home with no kids when she loves being involved?”

She noted that all dog owners have to make adjustments after having a baby. Instead of tossing pets aside, Morris chose to find a solution that would keep all of her family members safe.

“She’s OURS,” Morris said of Fern. “We will continue to train her, understand her, and keep everyone happy and safe.”

While the days are not always easy, and the thought of rehoming her dog has certainly drifted through her mind in tough moments, Morris said she will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Others praised the mom for sharing how you can be both a parent and responsible pet owner without giving up on your pets.

“Now this is a responsible pet owner. Thank you!” one TikTok user commented.

“This is exactly what’s required,” another user wrote.

“So lovely that you are so educated and responsible! Your spaniel is a lucky doggy,” another user shared.

Other parents and dog owners revealed similar ways of keeping their children and pets safe in the same home.

“We’ve separated our house with gates and the dog is rarely in the living room with us. He seems to prefer it, and the toddler is too unpredictable and interrupts his naps,” one user shared.

“We have a dachshund who is food crazy so he is never allowed loose when my toddlers are eating or when there is food out. He is kept in his crate and then comes out to play with the babies,” another wrote.

While it is not always easy to integrate pets and children, owners owe it to their fur babies to try.

According to ASPCA, 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to shelters every year.

That's a heartbreaking statistic, especially considering a large percentage of them once had loving owners who viewed them as the center of their world — until the human children came along and they were deemed no longer safe.

Even if our pets can be unpredictable, there are alternatives rather than giving them up. The first step is to speak to your vet and then consider investing in a trainer.

While in some situations, rehoming the dog may be the best option, such as if finances are simply too tight or if the dog’s behavior is becoming a danger, they at least deserve a chance.

A dog’s love is unwavering, whether you're at your best or facing your toughest days. From the moment you walk through the door, your dog greets you as if you're their entire world, with a wagging tail, excited eyes, and a heart full of loyalty.

They would never give up on us for a second.

Our pets deserve the same unconditional love and faithfulness in return.

