7 Egocentric Values Gen-Z Holds Dear That Ruffle Boomer's Feathers

Every generation is shaped by the day's social, political, and economic events. Gen-Z kids are no different. They’re bold, unapologetic, and all about me — these ego-driven Gen-Z values aren’t just different, they’re downright disruptive to Boomer sensibilities.

Here are the values that Boomers think are important that ruffle Gen-Z's feathers:

1. Cutting out things that don't serve them

So many things detract from our energy, joy, and success — often without us realizing it. But there’s much to be gained by deleting, cutting out, and letting go. It could be draining friends you need to drop.

It could be bad habits or useless items in your house that now get in the way and make life more complicated. Be like Gen-Z and cut out the junk so that the world benefits from your renewed boost in energy.

2. Self-promoting themselves

Most people are timid when it comes to self-promotion. Not Gen-Z. No one who made an impact wasn’t good at self-promotion, no matter how subtle. Be brazen when it comes to sharing products and services people need. We underestimate our value too much and then under-share and under-sell.

While self-promotion can be effective in specific contexts, excessive or poorly executed self-promotion can backfire, leading to negative perceptions and outcomes, particularly for women.

A 2018 study concluded that excessive self-promotion can make people appear arrogant and conceited, damaging their reputation and relationships. Self-promotion often focuses on the speaker's accomplishments and skills, rather than on the needs and interests of the audience, which can be off-putting.

3. Behaving a little arrogantly

Make like Gen-Z and be a little bit of a cheeky sprite occasionally. Tease people. Be arrogant in the appropriate context.

Develop the fun, darker side of your nature. In an overly timid and extra super nice (dead inside) world, doing so sets you apart, and lights a fire in many of those around you who aspire to be like this deep down. Bring cheerful, light-hearted energy to the bored zombies who need electricity. Wake up the world.

4. Not being available 24/7

How does responding instantly to every text and always being there communicate?

That’s right, it tells us you’re in abundance, which, in economic terms, reflects a low price. Be like Gen-Z and raise your price and self-respect by being genuinely busy in your own life because you have boundaries and a mission to fulfill.

You needn’t pretend to be unavailable. You can’t be there for everyone if you’ve got meaningful stuff happening.

While being hard to get or less available can initially create a sense of value and attraction, it can also lead to negative consequences like increased anxiety, perceived rejection, and difficulty forming genuine connections. Research from the American Psychological Association recommends communicating your needs and desires to others and setting healthy boundaries.

5. Refusing to harbor negative thoughts

Humans are continually overly tolerant of the thoughts taking place in their minds. We let thoughts in the door like unscrupulous strangers from dark corners of Mind City.

Why are you entertaining liars, bullies, and charlatans? That’s what we do when we engage with unhelpful thoughts. They make us doubtful and depressed. Emulate Gen-Z and turn them away by letting go.

6. Aggressively pursuing what you want

Aggression gets a bad rap these days because people think it’s scary, mean, and quite rude. But we’re talking about an assertive kind of energy that can be used for many things.

It’s not the outcome that’s key — it’s how we use aggression as a tool. Allow aggression to rise in you in the right moments.

Get fired up about positive, world-changing projects that spur you into consistent, relentless disciplines. This is how you make a deep dent.

While generally beneficial, overly assertive behavior can have psychological disadvantages, including being perceived as arrogant, self-centered, or hostile. A 2024 study concluded that this can lead to strained relationships and adverse relational outcomes. In some situations, being overly assertive can lead to missed opportunities, as people may hesitate to engage with someone who seems too demanding or controlling.

7. Being kind, rather than nice

The irony I see in the modern age is people talking about how ‘mean’ everyone is, while all I see are overly fake nice people. Being genuine and kind is a far cry from being ‘nice,’ especially when we can all see your manipulations in plain view.

Know in your gut why you do what you do and you may find that you’re being nice to gain approval, not because you care.

Be real like Gen-Z. Tell people what they need to hear. This is how to regain the confidence you’ve been looking for all along.

