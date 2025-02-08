6 Ways Millennials Refuse To Follow In Their Gen X & Boomer Parents’ Footsteps

Millennials have often been made fun of for their quirky humor or their inability to comprehend upcoming trends by the newer generations. However, there are trends Millennials are refusing to follow, especially ones that were common among their Gen X and Boomer parents.

From their approach to work-life balance to how they manage their finances and personal habits, millennials are making a clear break from the practices of previous generations. In a Reddit post, one Millennial sparked a conversation about the habits of their parents that they refuse to adopt, and others were keen to join in. These are the most popular ways millennials say they refuse to follow in their Gen X and Boomer parents' footsteps.

Six ways millennials refuse to follow in the footsteps of their Gen X and boomer parents:

1. Pushing college on their kids

For many Millennials, one of the most powerful ways they’re rejecting the norms passed down by their parents is through their own parenting choices.

For generations, the American Dream was rooted in the notion that success was only attainable through higher education, which would open doors to jobs with higher earning potential. Millennials undoubtedly bought into that belief but have been left drowning in student loan debt, an unimaginably difficult job market, and limited earning potential.

As a result, Millennial parents are much less likely to push the idea of a traditional college education on their own children. According to data by EAB, "Millennials are the largest group of student loan borrowers, with outstanding debts eclipsing $1 trillion. If nothing changes by 2029, when millennials’ children begin to enter college age, we can expect collective attitudes towards higher education to remain as skeptical as they are today, if not more negative."

2. Maintaining perfect yards

One Reddit user said they were saying goodbye to the obsession over curb appeal and home maintenance and others wholeheartedly agreed.

While it is great to take care of your home and maintain it to keep it beautiful, obsessing over it to the point of perfection is not the way to go. According to the American Time Use Survey, the average American spends approximately 70 hours per year on lawn and garden care. That's way too much time.

Instead of obsessing over lawns, millennials are embracing a more sustainable and realistic approach. Some are choosing to replace traditional lawns with native plants or vegetable gardens. This change shows a broader environmental concern, showing that millennials care more about sustainability and prioritizing their own well-being instead of societal expectations.

3. Neglecting to teach kids about finances

Financial independence — or at least financial transparency — is one of the top traits one Millennial regrets their parents never taught them.

In a Reddit post, a young man shared an incredibly frustrating experience from his youth. After saving $1500 during a summer job, his father managed the money without his son's consent and spent it on items for the young man, like shoes and clothes. This lack of transparency and financial control disgusted him so much that he vowed never to do the same to his children.

“That is one thing I will Never Ever do, especially to my kid — spend their money," he emphasized.

For Millennials, financial independence is a top priority. Many are even teaching their children how to save, budget, and manage their finances from a young age — instead of, well, stealing from them.

4. Prioritizing work

Rejecting being overworked is another trait millennials will not be following their parents in. Gen X and Boomers were raised with a hustle culture mindset, and they tried to pass that on to their children.

Unfortunately, the economic rules have changed, and hard work alone is no longer enough to achieve financial independence. For many Millennials, this means prioritizing themselves and having a more balanced life over sacrificing their families and their own well-being for their employers. A study by Deloitte found that Millennials prioritize work-life balance over every other generation, including Gen Z.

Thanks to their parents, Millennials have rejected the idea that their worth is tied to how many hours they put in at work and are instead focused on their mental health, family time, and hobbies.

5. Following traditional family structures

Another way Millennials are refusing to follow in their parents' footsteps is by opting out of traditional family structures and timelines.

Gen X and Boomers were often expected to marry, have children, and settle down by a certain age, following a relatively predictable life script. Unlike their parents, many Millennials are choosing to prioritize other goals, such as personal growth and career development, instead of starting a family.

In fact, Pew Research has shown that more than four in 10 millennials skipped the traditional marriage and kids milestones that their parents chose before them.

While some Millennials have followed the traditional family path, many are choosing to delay marriage or children until they feel truly ready, financially stable, or aligned with a partner who shares their values.

This generation has also embraced diverse family structures and non-traditional households such as single parents, blended families, and dual-income no kid households. Millennials have learned to not focus on what society expects of them. Instead, they prioritize creating a family that works for them.

6. Valuing material things

Millennials are rejecting the idea of a consumer-driven culture that has previously had a hold on older generations.

Millennials don’t focus on material things that, ultimately, don’t matter. Instead, according to statistics published by Business.com, they are more likely to prioritize experiences over material goods, often preferring travel, time spent with loved ones, or investing in skills and knowledge.

While Millennials may have inherited some traits from their parents — as we all do — they are also rejecting many of the outdated practices that have defined Gen X and Boomers.

Whether they break societal norms associated with marriage and family, embrace financial independence, prioritize work-life balance, or reject consumerism, Millennials are forging their own path and challenging the status quo.