Language is what connects us all, both across demographics and generational divides and within our niche communities — whether they be online, in-person, or a mix of both. The phrases, gestures, and slang we pick up through social connection with people similar to us can help support a feeling of belonging with others, as a study from the Language journal suggests, adding value, companionship, and support to our chaotic realities, pouring into our sense of self and identity.

However, these unique and niche phrases can also be aggravating for some, especially when they’re overused or misunderstood by people outside the communities they flourish within. Specifically across different generations and age demographics, like Gen Z and their older counterparts, there are certain woke phrases boomers would love to see banned, either because they don’t understand their origins, they don't agree with the sentiment, or because they’re not a part of the communities they’re primarily used within.

Here are 12 woke phrases boomers would love to see banned

1. ‘Safe space’

Despite being a phrase supporting Gen Z’s commitment to emotional intelligence, empathy, and intentional social connection, many people in older generations grow irritable when they’re urged to cultivate a “safe space” or positively react to this therapy-derived speech.

While the phrase merely suggests a place free of unnecessary criticism or judgment in relationships, family dynamics, and professional relationships, the pressure to provide one can place a burden on baby boomers in leadership roles within their families and places of work to make accommodations they’ve never had to bother with before.

2. ‘OK, Karen’

Used by Gen Zers and millennials to call out the classic baby boomer stereotypes they’ve noticed in popular culture — playing off the “Can I speak to the manager” memes floating aimlessly around social media apps for decades — “OK, Karen” has quickly become one of the many woke phrases boomers would love to see banned.

Just like any other younger generation, baby boomers are equally frustrated with the rude stereotype — calling it an "overgeneralization" that could be applied to an incompetent and entitled person of any age.

Of course, the resentment sparked by the generational gap in recent years, fueled by differing opinions and collective values, has made phrases like this somewhat triggering for boomers who have been trying to live their lives from an empathetic and compassionate perspective and don’t want to be lumped in with “the Karens.”

3. ‘OK, boomer’

While many of the younger generations’ slang words and phrases uniquely reflect their experiences, humor, and situation, some are directly associated with the hostility many experience as a result of generational disconnects and differences. According to a study published in The Gerontologist journal investigating the TikTok trend of “#OKBoomer” in Gen Z online communities, a great deal of this hostility is fueled by resentment over differences in opinions.

Despite being a reflection of Gen Z’s collective negative experiences with baby boomers, including allegedly “antagonistic behaviors,” condescending language, and differing opinions, the study explains, the phrase can take on an offensive tone for older people simply living their lives in solidarity with young people.

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinions about any generation and equally encouraged to use their own slang, phrases, and language to express their distaste, but surely this would be one of the first woke phrases boomers would love to see banned if given the chance.

4. ‘Cancel culture’

Cancel culture is more than just a phrase, it’s an entire movement that’s taken over social media, sociopolitical discourse, and even everyday conversations. Intended to “cancel” people who spew derogatory or misguided opinions and messages, generally in online spaces, this new cultural movement has targeted people in positions of power and intellect.

While some people, specifically the majority of younger generations like Gen Z, view “cancel culture” as a means for accountability and real change, as a study from the Pew Research Center suggests, others feel it’s more of a punishment for differing opinions and even “free speech” online.

For boomers who grew up without the close eye and judgment of social media, feeling pressured to tailor and censor their speech over fears of “being cancelled” can surely be frustrating. An “all or nothing” approach to holding people accountable, at least in the eyes of many baby boomers online, isn’t making real change, it’s only sparking anxiety and shutting down the voices of people who have their own opinions and perspectives to share, even if they may be problematic.

5. ‘Touch grass’

As a slang phrase intended to urge people away from their screens, the phrase “touch grass” is often viewed as a dismissive one — targeted at people with problematic or differing opinions, perceived to be a result of spending too much time disconnected from reality.

While it may be an overstatement to assume baby boomers don’t like to be told what to do, experts from Johns Hopkins argue this sentiment is actually one of the larger points of tension between their demographic and younger generations like millennials and Gen Z.

Most of the woke phrases boomers would love to see banned revolve around this idea — not only do they steer clear of following stereotypes and trends dictated by Gen Z, they’re often resistant to following the lead of others, especially with direct instructions and accusations, similar to this one, attached.

6. ‘Gaslighting’

With the introduction of more mental health resources and therapized speech in younger generations, specifically with the emergence of social media and online communities, a great deal of the slang adopted by young people like Gen Zers is tied to phrases like “gaslighting” and “manipulation” that have serious meanings.

Even in passing conversations and seemingly innocent disagreements, boomers grow aggravated over words and phrases like this one, concerned that young people are picking up psychological terms to throw around, rather than intentionally utilize.

Of course, weaponized therapy speech, intended to guilt and shame others in conversation, is a real problem in the modern world, however, it’s important to recognize that not everyone is fully aware of the definitions behind phrases like this. It’s also entirely possible, on the opposite side of the coin, that the collective distaste for language like this comes from a true ignorance of the definition behind these words rather than misuse of the phrases themselves.

7. ‘Toxic masculinity’

Tensions between generations like Gen Z and baby boomers often boil down to differing opinions, values, and beliefs on both personal and societal levels. Having grown up in the era of traditionalist norms, like “head of the household,” heteronormativity, and stereotypical forms of masculinity, baby boomers sometimes struggle with accepting the toxicity of their shared beliefs in the modern world.

Coupled with radically changing discourse on things like gender and sexuality, phrases like “toxic masculinity” can feel like a threat to people who consistently uphold and accept traditional forms of masculinity.

Are the woke phrases boomers would love to see banned always fueled by fears and irritability of being called out? Not always, but it’s safe to say there are many baby boomers still attached to the idea of a traditional man, with a righteous sense of masculinity.

8. ‘Holding space’

Whether it’s the Wicked meme or another version of therapy speech in conversations, the phrase “holding space” is generally vague, especially for baby boomers who have opted out of popular culture discussions and trends.

Intended to be a phrase for people making space — both literally and figuratively — for other people’s security, emotions, and needs, “holding space” can be triggering for people in older generations who felt pressured to repress their emotions and avoid vulnerability in conversations growing up.

Of course, turning a blind eye away from changing norms about mental health and emotional conversations isn’t necessarily the healthiest way to cope with discomfort, but surely this will be one of the first woke phrases boomers would love to see banned.

9. ‘I’m adulting’

Especially in an era where so many young people are struggling with basic expenses, rent, and planning their futures, it’s not entirely surprising that they’re celebrating the small wins of adulthood with witty phrases like this.

To “adult,” otherwise known as paying bills, starting a family, or making a large investment like buying a home, isn’t easy today compared to just a few generations ago, and young people find community in celebrating these wins and figuring out how to navigate their adult lives. Of course, baby boomers and other older generations also struggled, but in much different ways from young people today — finding solace in the traditionalist means of success like university and corporate America.

Considering many baby boomers find this phrase equally frustrating and annoying, suggesting that “everyone is adulting” and they’re not special in their struggle, this may be one of the first woke phrases boomers would love to see banned.

10. ‘Emotional labor’

Coined by Arlie Hochschild, the author of “The Managed Heart: Commercialization of Human Feeling,” the term “emotional labor” is generally described as the way a person’s emotional regulation is shifted or shaped by a larger corporate or work entity to influence another person’s perceptions. In other contexts, emotional labor can be used to explain household and interpersonal social responsibilities typically assigned to women in heteronormative relationships.

Of course, Gen Z's distaste for stereotypical gender norms in relationships, especially considering research that suggests women are more likely to take on the majority of burdens in a household or relationship compared to male partners, revolves around language like this.

Annoying and frustrating for baby boomers who might’ve crafted their entire identity, household, or relationship around these traditionalist ideas of gender responsibilities and norms, phrases like this can feel confrontational, even though they’re intended to open up healthy, productive conversations.

11. ‘Triggered’

Typically used to describe someone’s emotional reaction to an unsettling event, the term “triggered” often takes many different forms in popular culture. Another example of therapized speech for young people, the phrase isn’t always intended to be the traditional psychological definition it’s typically used with.

Sometimes, this phrase is used directly towards baby boomers, sparking feelings of resentment, especially coupled with phrases like “OK, Karen” to suggest someone’s irritability or frustration towards young people is unfounded.

12. ‘Lowkey’

Equally annoying and confusing as even more Gen Zers stepped away from social media in recent months, the term “lowkey” is intended to be the tipping point between excitement and distaste. You’re not overly excited about something, it’s just a “lowkey” thing. You’re not saying boyfriend and girlfriend yet, you’re just having “lowkey” dates.

Whether it’s pure annoyance or a general misunderstanding, this may be one of the first woke phrases boomers would love to see banned. Even if there’s no real explanation for it, chances are there’d be another phrase or misguided word to take its place.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.