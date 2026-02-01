10 Unusual Behaviors The Most Brilliant People Use To Make People Respect Them More

Last updated on Feb 01, 2026

Brilliant woman does unusual things to make people respect her in her office Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Years of sharing this planet with everyone else can teach important lessons about how you carry yourself, and the way others perceive you. That's especially true when it comes to respect, and whether or not your fellow humans view you as respectable.

Now, not all human behavior makes a whole lot of sense, but there are certain habits that will draw people into you, and begin seeing you in a new, positive light.

10 unusual behaviors the most brilliant people use to make people respect them more

1. Sharing something you dislike about yourself

Brilliant man who is highly respected shares what he dislikes about himself to a colleague nappy | Pexels

We're all terrified of being considered weird by the crowd and judged, so most of us put energy into appearing wonderful, flawless, and virtuous. We share our good news, we reply, "Good!" anytime someone asks how we're doing, even when we're feeling pretty crummy. 

The problem is, only wanting to talk about our positive traits isn't a way to earn respect. In fact, it may make people suspicious of our authenticity. As reported by Berkeley's Exec Education program, authenticity has many benefits including increased dedication to your passions and pursuits, greater leadership influence, richer relationships, and more. 

In order to be gain more authentic respect from others, try going against the grain and reveal something you dislike about yourself. It immediately makes you stand out and shows something cool: you're human. And that's incredibly relatable. After all, nobody wants to surround themselves with perfect beings. That's not not human connection, it's an Abercrombie photo shoot where beautiful people pretend to be friends. 

RELATED: Fake Friends Almost Always Say These 11 Phrases When They Compliment You

Advertisement

2. Smiling less

Woman who smiles less with a man in order to earn more respect Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

It's possible that humans smile too much. That doesn't mean we're too happy, in fact it's just the opposite. We're likely smiling inauthentically too often in order to get people to like us. But brilliant people are able to make people respect them more by showing their sincere expressions.

After all, intelligent people can sense insincere grins and aren't too fond of fakeness. Even those among us who are merely average can tell when someone's smile is fake, according to research

While there are benefits to smiling even when you aren't feeling very smile-y, if you smile at everything, it takes the power out of your expressions. But if you're more selective about when you smile, it can show discernment, a thoughtful mind, and authenticity. 

RELATED: 11 Things Nice Girls Need To Learn In Order To Become Self-Respecting Women

Advertisement

3. Repeating their words

Brilliant woman makes a friend respect her more by repeating words George Milton | Pexels

Most people want to connect with others, whether they're at work or with friends and family. We want someone to share our problems with, go to for advice, and to help us celebrate our wins. 

Few people, however, take a moment to turn it around and help people feel heard. That's why the most brilliant people often make others respect them more by using simple active listening skills. Not only do active listening skills help people see you as a good, kind person, they also make you seem intelligent, which is a respect-worthy trait. 

A powerful way to do this is to repeat back some of what people say. Even better? Try reflective listening along with asking clarifying questions, as modeled by Dr. Harville Hendrix's IMAGO method.

Try something like this, while talking to a frustrated colleague:

"It sounds like you're having a hard time with this project and you wish you could just quit, does that feel right?"

When used in place of a simple, "Yeah, that really stinks" when someone is struggling, this shows empathy and also lets them know that you aren't just listening, you also want to understand. 

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Good Listener: 5 Simple Habits Of Naturally Good Listeners

Advertisement

4. Making someone uncomfortable

A brilliant man is OK making the other person uncomfortable for respect Budgeron Bach | Pexels

Making someone uncomfortable doesn't mean being rude or contrary just to get a rise out of them. Rather, it means broaching topics of conversation few dare traverse. It also means standing up for what's right, staying true to your values, even when it's unpopular. 

If you can move to your edges and get closer to the truth, instead of being evasive around sensitive issues all the time, people will be attracted to your courage. And by seeing you as courageous, you will be more respected.

This isn't just speculation, research supports the fact that people are more likely to respect leaders who stay true to their values. These leaders are less likely to be reactive when frustrated or irritated, which allows people to feel safe trusting them and relying on them. 

RELATED: 10 Traits People Judge You On Before They Even Get To Know You

Advertisement

5. Staying focused

Brilliant woman talking to a colleague stays focused to earn respect Zen Chung | Pexels

As we've already explained, active listeners are more likely to make people respect them, and one key element of being a good listener is staying focused. After all, it's becoming increasingly rare to find someone who isn't distracted and fidgety when in conversation!

In order to make people respect you more, be different. Turn off your phone and give your full, present attention. Do it to put others at ease, if not to just be polite. 

Brilliant people know that staying focused is about so much more than just being attentive during conversations. It's also about remaining focused on your tasks, on behaviors that reflect your values, and even on your goals. They'll sense your authentic drive and respect you all the more for it. 

RELATED: The Art Of Staying Focused: 10 Simple Rules I Follow As A Neuroscientist To Avoid Distraction

Advertisement

6. Using physical touch

Woman using appropriate touch to gain respect from a man Alex Green | Pexels

Not all communication needs to be verbal. Certainly, understanding body language is crucial for strengthening bonds and appearing more respectable to others.

Appropriate and intermittent physical touch brings a new dynamic that can take your interaction from pleasant to unforgettable. Of course, brilliant people understand that this requires paying close attention to how the other person reacts to your casual touch. Do they move back? Do they almost imperceptibly frown? Or do they smile and lean in when you do this?

After all, in order to gain respect, you need to show respect. 

RELATED: If You Want To Be Instantly Respected, Start Practicing These 10 Simple Body Language Tricks

Advertisement

7. Rarely talking about yourself

Two respected women at work and not really talking about themselves Sam Lion | Pexels

To come across as refreshing, stop telling people about your woes and achievements, and ask them a question instead. Refrain from talking about yourself as much as possible, and steer the conversation elsewhere.

Give others sincere compliments occasionally. Because by showing interest in other people, they will be more interested in you.

RELATED: 5 Things Truly Successful People Just Don’t Do, Says A Business Coach

Advertisement

8. Being unavailable

Woman looks at her phone and says she's unavailable to make people respect her Karolina Kaboompics | Pexels

You don't always need to be there or respond to a text instantly. Instead, you can take a beat, finish doing what you're doing, and then come back to the conversation later. 

When you demonstrate constant availability, you indicate lower status and value. That's because the more scarce anything is, the higher its perceived value. This applies to rare diamonds, just as it does to you.

Not only does this make you stand out among others who are constantly on their phones or multi-tasking, it allows you to take a moment to think about what you might say or do next. This shows wisdom, and wisdom is a respect-worthy trait. 

RELATED: 5 Powerful Habits Assertive People Use To Make Others Respect Them

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

9. Coming off a little unfriendly

Man earns respect by coming off a little unfriendly when appropriate Vitaly Gariev | Pexels

In a world where almost everyone is trying to be extra nice, you can, instead, bring a whole new dynamic. This means you can (occasionally) let go of this need to be a people-pleaser. You'll be seen as more genuine and will earn the respect of everyone around you.

By being unfriendly, it doesn't equate to being mean or rude. Rather, it means being a little cocky and showing your pride. Tease people after you've gotten to know them a little, and be occasionally brutally honest if it serves.

If you keep respect at the forefront of your goals, that intention will come through and make people respect you more. 

RELATED: 11 Behaviors Of Brilliant People Who Gave Up Being Nice To Everyone & Are Respected Now Instead

Advertisement

10. Being weird

Couple being weird as a sign they respect one another Anna Pou | Pexels

If there was one way to have people respect you, it's to follow your weirdness. Be unique in authentic ways. 

This doesn't mean being a walking gimmick try-hard; instead, it means leaning into those aspects of yourself that come naturally, but can be repressed to appease your fear of not fitting in. Your quirky, fun-loving behavior, for example.

Hide less and show more. You may polarize or lose some people, but you'll have the real ones who admire you for life. As Harvard Business Review writes, the best leaders aren't afraid to be vulnerable. 

RELATED: 4 Excuses The Most Respected People Never Make

Alex Mathers is a coach, writer, and illustrator whose work focuses on mental health, confidence, growing a business, and impactful writing. He has worked with the BBC, Wired Magazine, Medium, and Google, among others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
You Can Almost Always Tell Someone Is Hiding Their True Feelings By These 14 Obvious Behaviors
Homeowner Uses A ‘Mini Duck Test’ To Try To Catch House Cleaner Not Doing Her Job
People Who Do A Fake Jog Crossing The Street When A Car Stops For Them Usually Have These Specific 11 Personality Traits

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...