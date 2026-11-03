If You're One Of The Universe's Favorites, You Probably Experience 9 Rare Things On A Regular Basis

People who trust in the Universe to guide them often seem work with it to manifest their dream lives and call in the kinds of things they really want, like abundance and love.

Those of us who seem favored by the Universe often intuitively understand all of this, and have unique experiences that happen more frequently than most.

9 rare things the Universe’s favorite people experience on a regular basis:

1. Casual synchronicities

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According to a 2023 study, people who are receptive to synchronicity, or meaningful coincidences, in their lives tend to report greater optimism and satisfaction. They find joy in even the most mundane parts of their lives, painting a bigger picture of purpose and meaning that most people grossly overlook or underestimate.

Whether or not you believe it, synchronicity is often framed as little messages from the Universe, giving you advice while pointing you in a direction that offers reassurance that you’re on the right path. People in favor with the Universe who already trust that they’re being guided by a higher purpose or tend to notice them more often, and clearly benefit from doing so.

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2. Meaningful conversations with strangers when they least expect it

We often underestimate just how powerful conversations with strangers can be, instead opting for the distractions of our phones in public spaces and avoiding contact with anyone we don't know. However, the kinds of people who both lean into these mundane interactions and also cultivate a strong personal, authentic energy get more from them.

Even if it’s just a piece of advice or an unexpected glimpse at an opportunity they would’ve never known about, the Universe sends these people lessons in the form of strangers. They meet the right people and learn things at just the right time.

3. Unexpected windfalls of money right when they need it most

Many of the things we deem good luck can actually be understood as little gifts from the Universe, with the right perspective. The kinds of people with the best energy, who tend to lean on optimism and divine timing, may also be the same people who find that $20 under the seat of their car or who get an unexpected raise at work.

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In the same way that someone hustling for money or holding onto beliefs that they are bad with it sabotage their abundance, someone with strong energy who believes they’re deserving will often call more of it into their lives.

4. Powerful interactions with animals and nature

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Many of the Universe’s favorites frequently receive signs and messages through natural elements, such as a fox crossing their path or trees rustling just so at a specific moment. While most people might overlook these things or immediately write them off in favor of analytical explanations, the most energetically aligned people find meaning.

They trust that things happen as they should and when they should for a specific purpose. Even if that meaning is not immediately apparent, they trust that everything they encounter, whether it’s passing by an animal or a stranger at the grocery store, was meant for them.

5. Unexpected changes that usually lead to something great

While most people are afraid of change because of all the uncertainty it brings, the Universe’s favorites tend to use these moments and transitions as evidence they’re headed into a new chapter. They trust that no matter what, they’re being guided toward something that’s even better suited for them, even when it’s tough and challenging.

This tolerance they have for uncertainty, usually because of their spiritual trust in the divine, is what keeps them moving forward. They don’t have to blame themselves or live in fear, because they see change as simply a redirection.

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6. Encountering strangely resonant artwork

Most people exist on autopilot, unaware of the messages being sent their way. Sometimes, those messages are more obvious, coming in the form of advice and conversations, while at other times, they’re more subtle, like passing by a piece of artwork you have to slow down to digest.

While artwork tends to connect us to deeper meaning and an artist’s emotions on its own, the Universe’s favorite kinds of people also trust that the timing in which they see a piece of artwork or media plays into it. They take it in as something meant for them, not in a selfish or entitled kind of way, but in a spiritually meaningful one.

7. Vivid dreams that seem to hold meaning

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Many psychically connected people with deeper attachments to a higher power suggest that dreams are where a lot of communication happens between things beyond our conscious realm and our physical realities on Earth.

Instead of passing over them and writing them off, the Universe’s favorite kind of people take them as lessons. What they learn isn’t always obvious on the surface or when they first replay these dreams back in their waking hours, but they can offer guidance in subtle ways. Whether it’s realizations about people or being drawn toward something specific, they honor their dreams in a very real way.

8. Little intuitive nudges that wind up really guiding them

Connecting to our intuition has become increasingly more difficult for the average person in today's world of constant stimulation and mindless entertainment. However, these highly in-tune people have a deep sense of energetic alignment and regularly listen to their gut feelings and intuitive nudges.

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They feel not only deeply connected to their physical bodies and minds, but to a deeper consciousness that’s intertwined with their world and the Universe at large. While their intuitive nudges don’t always seem to have a simple explanation, they can still be wildly meaningful.

9. A sense that they are being called to something greater

Many people have felt a calling at least once in their lives. They may feel called toward a specific career or life’s purpose, or to accept a social invitation or say hello to a stranger they passed on the street.

People with a deep sense of connection to the Universe and a trust in unexplainable signs are also more open to callings. They feel things intuitively, but they also honor the nudges they get toward specific things and people. Instead of shoving them down and doing what they think they should, they honor their callings as messages from the Universe to head down a different path.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.