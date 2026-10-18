People Who Think The Universe Has It Out For Them Usually Have 8 Kind Of Compelling Reasons

Some people reach a point in life where it feels like they're dealing with pretty much nothing but challenges and setbacks. In a way, it starts to feel like the universe has singled them out for a particularly difficult time because, no matter what they do, nothing seems to go their way.

When enough bad experiences pile up, it becomes harder to believe that things will eventually work out for you, even if they seem to work out for everyone else around you. While no one is spared from going through some bad times, when your luck seems to run out without ever being restored, it's easy to think a force greater than yourself really just wants you to suffer.

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People who think the universe actually has it out for them often have several reasons that are pretty compelling:

1. They had an unpredictable childhood

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People who grew up in an unstable household often learned early on that life could change in an instant. One day, everything might be fine, and the next, they're dealing with arguments or a parent's wild mood swings. Since they never knew what was going to happen at home, it was hard for them to trust that things would get better.

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That kind of childhood can shape how someone sees the world long after they've left home. They might interpret unexpected problems as signs that they're somehow destined to struggle. Expecting things not to work out feels more natural than believing everything will be okay.

2. Their loved ones have disappointed them

When the people they love and trust most let them down repeatedly, people who feel punished by life may start to change their perspective. Maybe a friend wasn't there when they desperately needed support, or a partner made promises they never kept.

Over time, these disappointments make it harder to believe that anything good will last. They may assume even the happiest moments will end in heartbreak. They're carrying the weight of past experiences that have made it difficult to see things turning out differently.

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3. They've had to work harder than others

Some people feel like life has required them to put in twice the effort just to get half as far as everyone else. While their friends land good jobs or reach important milestones without much trouble, they have to jump through hoops to get to the exact same place.

Watching others move forward with what seems like so much more ease can leave them wondering why their own path has to be so difficult. Eventually, that imbalance becomes exhausting. It's understandable that they might begin to think life has dealt them an unfair hand.

4. They experience consistent setbacks

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People who feel like they're fighting an uphill battle go through periods where it seems like every time they get things under control, something else comes along to throw them off course. They finally get ahead on bills, only to get hit with a totally unexpected expense. They find a job they love, but they get caught up in layoffs or workplace drama.

These repeated obstacles can make someone question whether things will ever get easier for them. Instead of getting excited for new opportunities, they might not let themselves imagine things going right until they do. They feel like the universe just keeps knocking them down whenever they get back up.

5. They're blamed for things outside of their control

Whenever things go wrong, some people simply become the default person to blame, even when they had little to do with the situation in the first place. They might do their best to be considerate and fair, but still find themselves defending their choices against accusations that don't reflect what actually happened.

They start to feel powerless over how others perceive them, and that's stressful. Even ordinary misunderstandings get overwhelming because they're accustomed to being the scapegoat. Unfortunately, they're the ones left dealing with consequences they never deserved.

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6. They have to handle things on their own

Someone who has learned never to get their hopes up can't always count on others to show up when life gets difficult. They likely had to become independent at a young age and push through their own emotional struggles because nobody around them was willing or able to help.

After enough of these experiences, asking for help feels useless, even when they're completely overwhelmed. They might wonder why they're always the person expected to hold it together, with nobody stepping in to make things any easier. That loneliness can turn into resentment or a belief that life is stacked against them.

7. They struggle to catch a break

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For certain people, even the smallest bit of relief comes with a catch. Just when they think they can take a break and enjoy where they're at in life, another responsibility demands their attention. All they want is to have a little stability without having to prepare for the next inconvenience to come along.

Living this way makes it hard to get optimistic about the future. Even good news might come with a sense of hesitation because they're waiting on the other shoe to drop.

8. They've learned to expect the worst

People who feel like life isn't on their side usually learn to expect nothing but the worst. It's much safer for their emotions than allowing themselves to hope that things are going right. They're not necessarily being negative; they just want to avoid feeling foolish or hurt.

The problem is that anticipating something going wrong shuts down their ability to enjoy any of the good parts of life. When a problem does arise, it reinforces their belief that they were right to be cautious all along.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.